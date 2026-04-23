Exhibition at Leica Store Bellevue

TEANECK, N.J., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Ruffin will present Migration Patterns, a solo exhibition opening April 25 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Leica Store Bellevue, on view through June 8. The exhibition brings together a deeply personal body of work that reflects on identity, migration, and cultural memory.

Brandon Ruffin: Migration Patterns Exhibition at Leica Store Bellevue Brandon Ruffin: Migration Patterns Exhibition at Leica Store Bellevue

First introduced in This Must Be The Place at the Leica Gallery San Francisco, Migration Patterns has developed into Ruffin's most focused exploration of how identity and culture move across time and geography. Rooted in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he was raised, the work considers the lasting imprint of Southern Black culture in Northern California.

Working in black and white, Ruffin builds images that rely on atmosphere rather than direct documentation. Moments of stillness, gesture, and everyday life carry a quiet weight, revealing layered narratives of presence, memory, and transformation. Light and contrast are used with restraint, creating photographs that feel both intimate and expansive.

As a descendant of families who migrated west during the Great Migration, Ruffin approaches the work from within that history. The series reflects on what is carried forward and what is lost, holding tension between arrival and departure, life and absence, and the shifting nature of belonging.

The project extends beyond photography through the inclusion of a poem by Enjoli Flynn-Ruffin and an essay by Pendarvis Harshaw, framing the work as both visual and literary.

Ruffin's practice operates between art and technology. As part of a computational photography research team at Google, he contributes to the development of AI-driven imaging while maintaining a focus on human-centered storytelling. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and The Guardian, and he remains active across both creative and community-driven spaces.

With Migration Patterns, Ruffin presents a body of work that explores identity, migration, and cultural memory, offering a deeply personal reflection on place and belonging. Copies of Migration Patterns will be available for purchase at the opening, with a book signing by the artist.

Public Program

In conjunction with the exhibition, Ruffin will lead a Leica Connect event on April 26 from 12:30 to 3:00 PM at the Leica Store Bellevue. The program includes an artist talk, a presentation on the Leica M11-D, a guided photo walk through Bellevue, and a hands-on test drive with select Leica equipment available.

Exhibition Details

Exhibition: Migration Patterns

Artist: Brandon Ruffin

Opening Reception: April 25, 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Dates: April 25 to June 8

Location: Leica Store Bellevue, Bellevue, Washington

About Leica Camera

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Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

50 Years of Leica Galleries

For 50 years, Leica Galleries across the globe have existed as more than mere exhibition spaces. They are places for imagination, dialogue, and connection. Since the first Leica Gallery opened in Wetzlar in 1976, a global network of Leica Galleries has grown across continents. These galleries are united by the belief that images have the power to move people and change perspectives. The Leica Galleries celebrate the art of seeing and the power of photography. They have been bringing cultures, generations, and stories together, spanning borders, for half a century – reinforcing the idea that true photography is timeless and that seeing is still a universal language.

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