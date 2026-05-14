A Centennial Exhibition and Publication Celebrating the Leica Photographic Community

TEANECK, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery New York is pleased to present Leica 100, a group exhibition and publication celebrating the photographers, stories, and creative community that gathered in New York City during Leica Camera's global centennial celebration in 2025.

Opening Thursday, May 28, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Leica Gallery New York, the exhibition will remain on view through June 28, 2026.

Leica Gallery New York Presents Leica 100 A Centennial Exhibition and Publication Celebrating the Leica Photographic Community - Photo Courtesy Knowledge Bennett

Created as both an exhibition and a lasting document of the occasion, Leica 100 features work from 36 Leica photographers who participated in the Centennial weekend in New York's Meatpacking District. The accompanying 252-page hardbound publication, edited by Michael Foley and Greg Hatton and printed in Italy, presents photographs made exclusively during that weekend alongside signature images selected by each photographer to represent their individual practice and photographic voice.

The project emerged organically from the energy and camaraderie experienced throughout Leica Camera's Centennial celebration in New York City. Photographers from across disciplines, generations, and backgrounds came together through exhibitions, workshops, conversations, and spontaneous explorations of the city, creating a vivid portrait not only of New York, but of the enduring global Leica community itself. What began as a shared experience during the Centennial weekend evolved into a collaborative document of creativity, connection, and photographic exchange.

Throughout the publication and exhibition, Leica 100 reflects photography's unique ability to connect people through different perspectives and shared visual language. The works capture moments of observation, experimentation, storytelling, and community during a singular moment in Leica history while looking ahead toward the future of image making.

"For over a century, Leica cameras have been in the hands of those who document truth, challenge perspective, and elevate everyday moments into lasting visual narratives," writes Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera North America, in one of three essays featured in the publication. "This book is not just a reflection of where we've been, it is a signal of where we are going."

Featured photographers include Aaron Bludworth, Al Satterwhite, Andrew VanWickler, Bell Pitkin, Bil Brown, Brad Husick, Brandon Ralph, Bret Curry, Brian Demby, Cat Byrnes, Charlice Lin, Chaz Niell, Cheriss May, David Butow, Erik Motta, Eva Woolridge, Gajan Balan, Greg Hatton, Huzaifah Haaris, Jacob Feingold, Jason Roman, John Hendrick, Knowledge Bennett, Mark de Paola, Mark Mann, Mathieu Bitton, Miles Bitton, Nathan Kellum-Pathe, Phil Penman, Raphael Lehnen, Rebecca Lux, Robert Tirrell Jr, Sheila Pree Bright, Steven J. Collins, Vincent K. Caruso, and Zai.

Guests will experience a live atelier by artist Alana Tsui, featuring hand-painted, custom leather goods created during the opening reception.

The Leica 100 publication will be available for purchase during the exhibition for $65. A limited edition printing of 400 copies has been produced.

Exhibition Details

Leica 100

May 28 – June 28, 2026

Opening Reception

Thursday, May 28, 2026

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Leica Gallery New York

406 West 13th Street

New York, NY 10014

RSVP: Eventbrite Link: Leica Camera

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches, and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

50 Years of Leica Galleries

For 50 years, Leica Galleries across the globe have existed as more than mere exhibition spaces. They are places for imagination, dialogue, and connection. Since the first Leica Gallery opened in Wetzlar in 1976, a global network of Leica Galleries has grown across continents. These galleries are united by the belief that images have the power to move people and change perspectives. The Leica Galleries celebrate the art of seeing and the power of photography. They have been bringing cultures, generations, and stories together, spanning borders, for half a century – reinforcing the idea that true photography is timeless and that seeing is still a universal language.

Please find further information at:

Nike Communications Inc.

Phone: 201-995-0051

Email: [email protected]

Internet: leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA