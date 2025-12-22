Brandon Sanderson's New Next Step Coin to Help Provide Free Mental Health Support through Nerd HQ

TimelyCare Will Deliver Virtual Therapy and 24/7 On-Demand Emotional Care

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bestselling science fiction and fantasy author Brandon Sanderson is donating proceeds from his new Next Step Coin to mental health care and resources.

Sanderson, author of popular fantasy series Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive, announced during a livestream at the annual Dragonsteel Nexus convention, that he is selling a special edition coin to raise money for mental health care. Dragonsteel Nexus celebrates the worlds and works of Sanderson, bringing together tens of thousands of fans across a global live stream audience and in-person attendees.

The commemorative coin can be purchased online at dragonsteelbooks.com and in person at Dragonsteel events for the foreseeable future. Coins are used as collector's items and memorabilia for Sanderson fans.

Proceeds from the coin purchases will be donated to actor Zachary Levi's nonprofit, Nerd HQ , which helps facilitate mental health care for those in need through TimelyCare.

"I'm honored Brandon and Dragonsteel are collaborating with Nerd HQ to help us raise funds for mental health," said Levi. "Nerd HQ is dedicated to breaking down financial barriers that prevent people from getting the mental health care they need, and the Next Step Coin will help us make an even bigger impact."

Since the announcement this past weekend, there has been an increase of nearly 40 more individuals receiving access to TimelyCare for mental health support.

Levi's personal struggles with mental health inspired him to relaunch his nonprofit, Nerd HQ, to help provide a means to therapy for those who can't afford it. Nerd HQ partners with TimelyCare , a leading virtual health and wellbeing provider, to offer free mental health support. Resources include virtual therapy sessions, 24-hour on-demand emotional support, self-care resources, a community discussion board, and more.

Individuals can register for free TimelyCare access through nerdhq.org on a first-come, first-served basis.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the most trusted virtual health and well-being solution for learning communities, offering personalized, clinically proven care that fosters student success and delivers life-changing outcomes. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare provides a comprehensive range of services, including a crisis line, mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. In partnership with nearly 500 campus wellness teams, TimelyCare ensures that millions of students have direct, anytime access to high-quality care. Recognized as a Princeton Review Top 5 Need to Know Organization for Mental Health Awareness, TimelyCare drives measurable improvements in depression and anxiety, empowering students on their wellness journey and supporting healthier learning environments.

About Nerd HQ

Nerd HQ is sharpening minds by revolutionizing the mental health and wellness landscape. Getting back to a healthy mind and happy heart. Nerd HQ focuses on providing a means to free therapy, accessible to all! For more information, visit NerdHQ.org .

Nerd HQ is a California nonprofit organized under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law for charitable purposes. It is recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under section 501c3 of the internal revenue code (Federal Tax ID: 83-1827877). Contributions to Nerd HQ are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

SOURCE TimelyCare