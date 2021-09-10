Brandon Swain Celebrated for Excellence in Event Planning and Talent Promotion

Though he has always harbored a deep passion for music, Mr. Swain initially pursued a career in pharmacy before fully dedicating himself to his family's entertainment company. In 1994, he obtained a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry from the University of Louisville. Two years later, Mr. Swain earned a Master of Science from the University of California Berkeley and would eventually complete his education with a Doctor of Pharmacy from Temple University.

For more than 30 years, Mr. Swain has thrived as the owner and chief operating officer of Swaintech Entertainment Group LLC. Thanks to their partnerships with hundreds of performers, Swaintech Entertainment provides entertainment services for private events such as fundraisers, banquets or family gatherings. Mr. Swain's team also frequently supplies professional sound systems for their clients and helps them secure the perfect venue for their events. Furthermore, Mr. Swain actively contributes to the success of his performers by promoting their services for increasingly lucrative opportunities and allowing them to record music in Swaintech Entertainment's exclusive recording studio.

Despite his multitude of responsibilities, Mr. Swain remains personally involved in virtually every Swaintech Entertainment project. He often gives new clients his personal phone number and assures them that they can contact him at any time of the day or night. Mr. Swain's revered reputation in the local entertainment industry derives from his tendency to respond to his clients' needs immediately because he understands their personal connection to their upcoming events.

Due to his ability to secure reputable performers in extremely short time frames, Mr. Swain is often summoned to provide entertainment for events that are sponsored by major corporations. Some of his largest clients include Walmart Inc., KFC and Autozone, Inc. Swaintech Entertainment also regularly utilizes their extensive collection of professional equipment to film television commercials and digital advertising materials. The company is currently filming an eight-month commercial campaign for Charter Communications, Inc. that will eventually air on all cable television services that are provided by Spectrum TV.

Mr. Swain originally inherited Swaintech Entertainment from his father, who previously served in the United States Army, in 1987. He attributes a great deal of his success to the support of his family as well as his faith. Mr. Swain regularly participates in charitable events that are organized by his local church and has helped distribute meals for needy families on several occasions. In the coming years, he intends to retire and gradually transition his responsibilities to his four daughters.

