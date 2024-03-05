Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Spotlight Biographees for the First Quarter of 2024

The Spotlight Series highlights the Marquis resumes and career accomplishments of hand-selected professionals

UNIONDALE, N.Y., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to recognize Spotlight biographees for the first quarter of 2024. The Spotlight Series shines a light on a select group of individuals to share their unique bodies of work through exposure on the MWW corporate home page and the official Spotlight website. Spotlight listees exhibit qualities that complement the MWW motto: "Often imitated, never duplicated." These exemplary professionals hold influence, status and proficiency within their fields that mark them as respected and trusted experts. It is Marquis' great honor to celebrate these individuals' accomplishments and highlight their work, influence and impact.

Each month, distinguished MWW listees are selected for positions in the Spotlight Series. Listees' Marquis features are carefully curated to share in a convenient location online. These features include highlights, such as Marquis-issued awards and narratives in one of many print or online publications. Each Spotlight feature is introduced by a biography, which provides a snapshot of a listee's career highlights, philanthropic endeavors, and/or career achievements.

The Marquis Spotlight Series recognized 10 prominent listees in the first quarter of 2024:

February 2024

Diane Marie Dudzinski, PhD

Professor of Biology (Retired)

Washington State Community College

Steven R. Federman

Professor Emeritus and Physicist

University of Toledo

Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez

Regents' Professor (Retired)

University of New Mexico

Dr. Deborah Ann Turner (In Memoriam)

Former President

League of Women Voters of the United States

Vianney De Aquino

Owner and Designer

Viann'k Mansur

March 2024

Dr. Nicholas Andronesco

Professor and Academician

University of Bridgeport

James J. Sherin

UNIX Systems Administrator (Retired)

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Health Systems

Dr. Mel Gill

Chief Executive Officer

Pharmaco Pte Ltd.

Donald C. Clark Jr.

Co-Owner

Chicago Magic Lounge

Charlene Ellen Fried

Teacher, Sierra Vista High School

Lecturer B, California State University, Los Angeles

Adjunct Faculty, Loyola Marymount University

Congratulations to these Spotlight listees, who are pillars of the Marquis Who's Who community and examples of the highest standard in their fields and among their professional networks.

