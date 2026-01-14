BRANDS OFFER DEALS & DEBUT OFFERINGS FOR VEGANUARY

Prompted by the growing number of January vegan pledge takers, national and regional brands are offering value deals on popular favorites and even debuting new vegan menu offerings.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veganuary, a global non-profit organization that supports people to try vegan in January, is sharing a sampling of the hundreds of U.S. businesses participating in this year's Veganuary 2026. These participating national and regional brands are offering special deals and/or special new menu offerings to support participants.

Among the many participating brands are MOD Pizza, Salt & Straw, Smoothie King, Voodoo Doughnut, Frontier Co-op, Lightlife, and NotCo.

DEALS & NEW OFFERING EXAMPLES

Salt & Straw's five dairy-free flavors aptly named the Vegandulgence Series

$1 off a 20oz Vegan Mango Smoothie at Smoothie King

Free limited edition Vegan Rock 'n' Roll doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut

Special Veganuary deals on Notco products at Walmart, Publix, Target & more

MOD Pizza's two new limited edition vegan pizzas: The Bluffalo and The Garden Variety

Details and more special offers can be viewed HERE

VP of Marketing at MOD Pizza Charae Carter Jenkins states "Veganuary is the perfect moment to celebrate what MOD does best—offering choice," Charae continues, "We're excited to spotlight our Bluffalo and Garden Variety pizzas this January, while continuing to give vegan guests the freedom to build their own pizza exactly how they want it."

THE CAMPAIGN

The 2026 campaign demonstrates that you don't need to reinvent yourself to try vegan through upbeat messages that spotlight the many different motivations for eating more plant-based food.

Veganuary's CEO Wendy Matthews states, "No matter what inspired you to try Veganuary, choosing vegan is a powerful step toward a kinder, healthier, more sustainable food system, and it doesn't mean sacrificing the comfort foods you love. This year's participating brands are proving that impact and indulgence can go hand in hand, with an incredible range of vegan offerings and promotions that make trying plant-based easy."

ABOUT VEGANUARY

Since Veganuary launched, millions of people have taken part by trying vegan for 31 days. From humble beginnings on a kitchen table in England, it has truly become a global phenomenon with campaigns in 20 countries and major businesses launching new vegan products and menu items for Veganuary each year. Veganuary's U.S. campaign is supported by our generous sponsors, NotCo and Lightlife.

Veganuary.com #veganuary

PRESS KIT

Contact:

Jim Amos, Scout 22

T: (818) 216-9122

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Veganuary