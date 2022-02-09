BrandSpark Announces 9th Annual Most Trusted Consumer Product Brands for 2022

News provided by

BrandSpark International

Feb 09, 2022, 08:02 ET

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Earned Across 125 Consumer Product Categories Based on a National Survey of 14,718 Consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Leading market research firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with Newsweek Magazine, today announced the 2022 winners of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ("BMTA") for consumer products. The winners were selected based on a survey of 14,718 Americans who shared their thoughts on which brands they trust the most and reasons for that trust in 125 categories in which they have recently shopped.

With an ever-increasing array of options on shelf, the BMTAs aim to help shoppers make better purchase decisions. Shoppers use the instantly recognizable BMTA logo to know who the majority of other Americans trust the most, based on their experience of shopping for brands in that category. The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that across major shopping categories like food and home goods, learning that a brand is the #1 most trusted increases shoppers' intent to purchase even more than being the #1 seller. The credential's impact was viewed as being similar to receiving a recommendation from a friend or family member.

"The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards seal has been a visual reminder of trust leadership for 9 years," said Robert Levy, President, and CEO of BrandSpark International. "It underscores that the brand is perceived to be delivering highly on drivers of trust, helps build trust with new consumers and as well reminds current consumers when faced with alternative brand choices."  Levy also underscores that "the BMTA winners are always identified by BrandSpark International using research survey best practice principles based 100% on an independent sample of shoppers who have recent experience in each category.  We do not allow brands to employ their own social media or email databases to skew the voting based on whichever brands have the biggest reach."

Rising Cost of Consumer Goods and the Trust Paradigm

The BrandSpark American Trust Study revealed that the top 3 drivers of trust in consumer products are pricing, quality, and transparency, with 55% saying that their trust increases greatly when a brand improves pricing. The pandemic has put a strain on supply chains globally and out of stocks along with increased prices on the shelf may prompt consumers to seek out new brands to fulfill their value expectations, such as private label or value brands. "This emphasizes the need for trust leaders to re-evaluate their value propositions to consumers and maintain trust," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President at Best New Product Awards Inc.  "Depending on the category and consumer expectations, this can include various marketing strategies that use the drivers of trust behind their brand to reinforce and validate any price premium", said Bellisario.

5 Notable Winners from the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

  1. The brand with the largest trust share and margin of trust in the entire study was heritage brand Arm & Hammer for the fridge deodorizer category.

  2. Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's) and Pearl Milling Company (formerly Aunt Jemima) successfully navigated important brand updates, even though many shoppers in the study still refer to the heritage branding.

  3. Private label brands gained in food & beverage with Walmart's Great Value and Kroger Brand joining Kraft, Tyson, and Campbell's as the 5 brands cited for increasing consumers' trust in the past year.

  4. Olay gained trust from more consumers than any other beauty brand for offering premium performance at an affordable price.

  5. Lysol topped all other household brands with major gains in 2022, trusted for keeping homes safe and healthy through effective disinfecting.

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards 2022 winners are listed below. See details at www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com, and contact us for more information on any category.

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY

WINNER

Baby Food

Gerber

Baby Formula

Enfamil / Similac (TIE)

Baby Laundry Detergent

Dreft

Baby Lotion

Johnson's Baby

Baby Monitor

VTech

Baby Wash / Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Baby Wipes

Huggies

Booster Seat

Graco

Breast Pump

Medela

Child Home Safety Products

Safety 1st

Children's Cough Medicine

Tylenol

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Children's Vitamins

Flintstones

Diapers

Pampers

Dolls

Barbie

High Chair

Graco

Infant / Toddler Car Seat

Graco

Jogging Stroller

Graco

Standard Stroller

Graco

Toys

Fisher-Price

BEAUTY, COSMETICS, AND SKINCARE

CATEGORY

WINNER

BB Cream

Maybelline / Covergirl (TIE)

Body Lotion

Jergens / Aveeno (TIE)

CC Cream

IT Cosmetics

Concealer

Maybelline / CoverGirl (TIE)

Eye Cream

Olay

Eyebrow Makeup

Maybelline

Eyeliner

Maybelline

Face Cream

Olay

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

Foundation

CoverGirl

Hair Removal

Nair

Lip Color

Revlon

Lip Gloss

Burt's Bees

Lipstick

Revlon

Makeup Remover

Neutrogena

Mascara

Maybelline

Micellar Water

Garnier

Nail Polish

OPI / Sally Hansen (TIE)

Natural Cosmetics

bareMinerals

Night Cream

Olay

Pore Strips

Biore

Self Tanning

Jergens

Toner

Neutrogena

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Artisan Flatbread

Stonefire

Bacon

Oscar Mayer

Beer

Budweiser

Better-for-you Frozen Meals

Lean Cuisine

Coffee

Folgers

Cooking Stock/Broth

Swanson

Dairy Free Cheese

Daiya

Eggs

Eggland's Best

Frozen Fish

Gorton's

Frozen Pie Shells

Pillsbury

Green Tea

Lipton

Hard Seltzer (Alcoholic)

White Claw / Truly (TIE)

Mayonnaise

Hellmann's

Pancake & Waffle Syrup

Pearl Milling Company

Pancake Mix

Pearl Milling Company

Pasta Sauce

RAGÚ

Peanut Butter

Jif

Pork

Smithfield

Poultry

Tyson

Prepared Mashed Potatoes

Idahoan

Protein Bar

KIND / Clif (TIE)

Rice

Ben's Original (formerly Uncle Ben's)

Soup

Campbell's

Vodka

Smirnoff

Whiskey

Jack Daniel's

HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE

CATEGORY

WINNER

Adult Incontinence

Poise

Allergy Eye Drops

Visine

Bar Soap

Dove

Blood Glucose Monitor

OneTouch

Blood Pressure Monitor

Omron

Cold Sore Remedy

Abreva

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch & Lomb

Dry Shampoo

Dove / Batiste (TIE)

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Fiber Supplement

Metamucil

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

Headache Relief

Tylenol

Manual Toothbrush

Oral-B / Colgate (TIE)

Men's Body Wash

Dove Men+Care

Men's Shaving

Gillette

Men's Skin Care

Dove

Mouthwash

Listerine

Nasal Spray

Flonase

Pain Relief Patch

Salonpas

Probiotic Supplement

Culturelle

Shampoo & Conditioner

Suave

Sunscreen

Coppertone

Teeth Whitening

Crest

Topical Cough Suppressant

Vicks

Topical Pain Relief Cream/Gel

Icy Hot

Upset Stomach Relief

Pepto Bismol

Women's Body Wash

Dove

Women's Shaving

Gillette

Workout Supplement

GNC

HOME, HOUSEHOLD & PET

CATEGORY

WINNER

Air Freshener Spray

Febreze

Antibacterial Hand Soap

Dial

Bathroom Tissue

Charmin

Candles

Yankee Candle

Cookware

Farberware

Dish Soap

Dawn

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

Dishwasher Rinsing Aid

Finish

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

Fabric Refresher

Febreze

Fabric Softener

Downy

Flea & Tick Prevention

Frontline

Fridge Deodorizer

Arm & Hammer

Insect Control

Raid

Laundry Detergent

Tide

Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning

Tide

Laundry Scent Booster (In-Wash)

Downy

Laundry Stain Remover

Shout

Laundry Wrinkle Protection

Downy

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Cleaner

Lysol

Paper Towel

Bounty

Plug-in Air Freshener

Glade

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

Vacuum

Shark

Washer / Dryer

Whirlpool / Maytag (TIE)

Weighted Blanket

Tranquility

How winners are determined
14,718 American shoppers determined the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners for 2022 through their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories in which they shop. The results are ranked based on the greatest volume of mentions as the most trusted brand in the category (ties are declared if the margin of victory is within 3%). 

About BrandSpark International
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. BrandSpark's affiliate, Best New Product Awards Inc., runs major awards programs the Best New Product Awards and the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and Shopper Army, a digital shelf platform providing the most trusted incentivized Ratings and Reviews for brands.

Newsweek Media Partnership
BrandSpark has partnered with premier media brand Newsweek to shine a bright light on these award-winning brands. The partnership will include features of the winners, targeted communications to readers, and unique high-value advertising opportunities for brands anchored by editorial content. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards logo includes the iconic and instantly recognizable Newsweek logo to generate even more impact for shoppers and brands.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo.

SOURCE BrandSpark International

Also from this source

Holiday shopping for groceries? BrandSpark Announces America's...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics