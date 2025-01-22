Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Announce 12th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the U.S. for 2025 as 100% voted by American Shoppers

News provided byBrandSpark International
Jan 22, 2025, 10:15 ET
New Rankings Offering Consumers a Data-Driven Guide to the Most Trusted Brands Across Consumer Products, Services, and Retail
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of U.S. shoppers. This year's awards are based on insights from 29,420 U.S. survey participants, encompassing 162,486 brand evaluations across 284 categories (including 102 new categories), offering a comprehensive analysis of consumer trust across America. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 12th year in the U.S. and Canada and 3rd for UK results.
In a time of economic uncertainty, trust is a critical factor in consumer decision-making. Brands that deliver consistent quality, reliability and value are rising to the top. The 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners exemplify these qualities, standing out in categories where competition is fierce and consumer expectations are higher than ever.
"At a time when shoppers are being more selective about where they spend their money, trust has never been more important," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "These brands have earned their place in an exclusive group by consistently meeting and exceeding consumer expectations, which is an achievement worth celebrating."
Building Consumer Confidence with the Purple Seal
The purple "Most Trusted" seal is a trusted guide for consumers, helping them identify brands that consistently deliver quality, reliability, and value. Seen across store shelves, advertisements, and digital platforms, the seal is a powerful symbol of consumer confidence. "Brands that activate the seal distinguish themselves in a crowded marketplace while signaling to shoppers that their products are trusted by others" says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.
This recognition strengthens a brand's connection with consumers, building loyalty and credibility. For shoppers, the seal is reassurance that they're making a reliable choice—a quality increasingly valued in today's complex marketplace. The BrandSpark American Trust Study shows that, even in the face of economic challenges, Americans are willing to invest in brands they trust. "New market challengers are emerging, and we see the presence of private label brands continuing to provide a challenge to brands", said Philip Scrutton, Vice President of BrandSpark Shopper Insights, "but consumers continue to gravitate toward trusted brands that communicate their strengths and deliver on their promises". BrandSpark's custom trust research has also revealed that being most trusted has financial value beyond market share, and that consumers are willing to pay a premium, averaging 15% or more, for the brand they trust most in a category. Scott Boyer, EVP BrandSpark, comments: "This premium reflects the perceived value that brand trust adds to each purchase, making consumers less likely to switch to alternatives, even when they're lower-priced."
"Trust is the foundation of consumer decision-making, and in today's evolving marketplace, it's more critical than ever. The 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards celebrate the brands that have earned this trust through consistency, quality, and reliability." Josh Smith, Senior Director Growth & Strategic Partnerships at Newsweek. "At Newsweek, we are proud to partner with BrandSpark to highlight these standout companies, helping consumers make informed choices with confidence. This year's winners exemplify excellence across industries, proving that trust isn't just earned—it's maintained through dedication to delivering on promises.
Standout Winners from the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted List:
Baby & Kids:
- Pampers leads in Diapers, while Huggies follows and Huggies leads in Baby Wipes followed by Pampers.
- Medela dominates in Breast Pumps, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in infant care.
Food & Beverage:
- Chobani demonstrates trust in Greek Yogurt, reflecting its popularity with health-conscious consumers.
- Silk leads in Almond Plant-Based Beverage and Plant-Based Yogurt.
- Eggland's Best has won as the most trusted Eggs brand for multiple years.
Health, Beauty & Personal Care:
- Tylenol earns top trust in Headache Relief and Children's Cough & Cold Relief.
- P&G brands Olay dominates in Face Moisturizer, while Crest leads in Teeth Whitening.
- OneTouch was voted the Most Trusted Blood Glucose Monitor.
Household & Pet:
- P&G Laundry continues to dominate this segment led by the Tide, Downy, Bounce, Dreft and Gain brands.
- SC Johnson brands Raid, OFF!, Ziploc, Shout, and Mrs. Myers were leading household brands.
- Lysol earns trust in Disinfectant Spray and Bathroom Cleaner.
Home Goods & Outdoor:
- Sealy came out on top in the highly competitive mattress category.
- Dyson leads in Air Purifiers, showcasing its innovation.
- Ninja dominates in Blenders and Air Fryers, reflecting demand for high-performing kitchen appliances from a brand seen to have grown trust over recent years.
Retail & Services:
- Walmart stands out across categories like Low Prices on Baby Products and Electronics, demonstrating its value leadership. Shoprite continues being most trusted for Conventional Store in the Northeast showing that numerous categories shift loyalties across U.S. regions.
- CarShield is most trusted for Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer).
To see the winners on Newsweek.com, visit: www.Newsweek.com/mtb-2025. For more information about the program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com
BABY & KIDS
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
1
Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent
Dreft
Tide
all
2
Baby Monitor
Nanit / VTech (TIE)
3
Baby Probiotics
Culturelle / Gerber (TIE)
4
Baby Wash & Shampoo
Johnson's Baby
Baby Dove
5
Baby Wipes
Huggies
Pampers
Parent's Choice
6
Breast Pump
Medela
Spectra
7
Children's Cough & Cold Relief
|
Children's Tylenol
Robitussin
8
Children's Thermometer
Braun
|
9
Diaper Cream
|
Desitin
A+D / Boudreaux's Butt Paste (TIE)
|
10
Diapers
|
Pampers
Huggies
|
11
Dolls
|
Barbie
American Girl
|
12
Educational Toys
|
Fisher-Price
LeapFrog / Melissa & Doug (TIE)
|
13
Infant / Baby Feeding Products
|
Dr. Brown's
Gerber
|
Philips Avent
14
|
Nipple Cream
Lansinoh
|
15
Toy Cars
|
Hot Wheels
Matchbox
|
FOOD & BEVERAGE
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
16
Almond Plant-Based
Silk
Almond Breeze
17
Artisan Flatbread
|
Stonefire
18
Baked Kids' Cracker
|
Goldfish
Cheez-It
|
Ritz
19
Baking Yeast
|
Fleischmann's
Red Star
|
20
Basmati Rice
|
Ben's Original
Mahatma
|
Royal
21
|
Bottled Water
Dasani
|
22
Butter
|
Land O'Lakes
23
|
Canned Chili
Hormel
|
Wolf Brand
24
|
Canned Fruit
Dole
|
Del Monte
25
|
Canned Luncheon Meat
SPAM
|
26
Canned Seafood
|
Starkist
Chicken of the Sea
|
Bumble Bee
27
|
Canned Vegetables
Del Monte
|
Green Giant
Great Value
|
28
Caramel Candy
|
Werther's Original
Kraft
|
29
Chicken
|
Tyson
Perdue
|
30
Cooking Oil
|
Crisco
Wesson
|
Great Value
31
|
Corn Starch
Argo
|
Great Value
32
|
Corn Syrup
Karo
|
33
Cottage Cheese
|
Daisy
Great Value
|
34
Cream Cheese
|
Philadelphia
35
|
Dairy Free Cheese
Daiya
|
Kraft / Violife (TIE)
36
|
Drinkable Yogurt
Danimals / Yoplait (TIE)
|
Chobani / Dannon (TIE)
37
|
Eggs
Eggland's Best
|
Great Value
38
|
Flour
Gold Medal
|
Great Value / Pillsbury (TIE)
39
|
Fresh Berries
Driscoll's
|
Dole
40
|
Fresh Fruits
Dole
|
41
Frozen Fish
|
Gorton's
42
|
Frozen Pizza
DiGiorno
|
Red Baron
43
|
Frozen Plant-Based
MorningStar Farms
|
Beyond Meat
Impossible
|
44
Frozen Potato Products
|
Ore-Ida
45
|
Fruit Juice
Tropicana / Welch's (TIE)
|
Minute Maid /
46
|
Gin
Seagrams
|
Bombay Sapphire / Tanqueray (TIE)
47
|
Gluten-Free Bread
Canyon Bakehouse / Schär (TIE)
|
Udi's
48
|
Granola
Nature Valley
|
Quaker
49
|
Greek Yogurt
Chobani
|
Oikos / Yoplait (TIE)
50
|
Hard Seltzer
White Claw
|
Truly
Mike's Hard
|
51
Hazelnut Spread
|
Nutella
52
|
High Protein Milk
Fairlife
|
Muscle Milk
53
|
High Value-for-Money Private Label Food
Great Value
|
Private Selection
54
|
Hummus
Sabra
|
55
Icelandic Yogurt/Skyr
|
Siggi's
Icelandic Provisions
|
56
Innovative Private Label Food
|
Great Value
Private Selection
|
57
Instant Coffee
|
Folgers
Nescafé
|
Maxwell House
58
|
K-Cup Coffee Pods
Dunkin / Starbucks (TIE)
|
Green Mountain
59
|
Ketchup
Heinz
|
Hunt's
60
|
Kombucha
GT's
|
Health-Ade
61
|
Light Beer
Bud Light
|
Miller Lite
Coors Light
|
62
Macaroni & Cheese
|
Kraft Dinner
63
|
Mozzarella
Sargento
|
Great Value
64
|
Non-alcoholic Beer
Heineken 0.0
|
O'Doul's
65
|
Oat Plant-Based Beverage
Oatly!
|
Planet Oat
Silk
|
66
Oatmeal
|
Quaker
67
|
Olive Oil
Bertolli
|
Great Value / Pompeian (TIE)
68
|
Organic Coffee
Starbucks
|
69
Organic Kids Snacks
|
Annie's
70
|
Organic Yogurt
Chobani / Stonyfield (TIE)
|
71
Packaged Side Dish
|
Knorr
Bob Evans / Stouffer's (TIE)
|
72
Packaged Soup Mix
|
Lipton
Knorr
|
73
Pasta
|
Barilla
Great Value
|
74
Peanut Butter
|
Jif
Skippy
|
Peter Pan
75
|
Pita Chips
Stacy's
|
76
Plant-Based Yogurt
|
Silk
Chobani / Oui by Yoplait (TIE)
|
77
Pork
|
Smithfield
Hormel
|
78
Premade Garlic Bread
|
Great Value
New York Bakery /
|
79
Salad Kit
|
Dole
Fresh Express
|
Taylor Farms
80
|
Sausages
Jimmy Dean
|
Johnsonville
81
|
Single Serve Bottled Milk
Nesquik
|
82
Sour Cream
|
Daisy
83
|
Sparkling Water (flavored)
Sparkling Ice
|
Bubly
84
|
Sparkling Water (non-flavored)
Perrier
|
La Croix / San Pellegrino (TIE)
85
|
Tea
Lipton
|
86
Tortilla Wraps
|
Mission
87
|
Vegan Chocolate
Hershey
|
Lindt
88
|
Vodka
Smirnoff / Tito's (TIE)
|
Grey Goose
89
|
White Bread
Wonder
|
Sara Lee
90
|
Whole Grain Bread
Nature's Own /
|
HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
91
Anti-nauseant
Pepto-Bismol
Dramamine
|
92
Beauty Tools
Revlon
|
e.l.f.
Tweezerman
|
93
Beets Health Supplement
Humann
|
94
Black Elderberry Products
|
Sambucol
95
|
Blood Glucose Monitor
OneTouch
|
Accu-Chek
ReliOn
|
96
Cold & Flu Relief
Vicks DayQuil/NyQuil
|
Tylenol
97
|
Cold Sore Remedy
Abreva
|
Blistex
98
|
Collagen Powder
Vital Proteins
|
99
Contact Lens Solution
|
Bausch & Lomb
Alcon
|
100
Cough & Cold Medicine
|
Vicks DayQuil/NyQuil
Mucinex / Robitussin (TIE)
|
101
Denture Adhesive
|
Fixodent
Poligrip
|
102
Denture Cleanser
|
Polident
Efferdent
|
103
Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men
|
Gillette / Philips Norelco (TIE)
Wahl
|
104
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
Philips Sonicare
|
Colgate
105
|
Electrolyte Powder
Gatorade / Liquid IV (TIE)
|
106
Epilator
|
Braun
107
|
Face Moisturizer
Olay
|
CeraVe
108
|
Face Wipes
Neutrogena
|
109
Fiber Supplement
|
Metamucil
110
|
Foot Cream
Gold Bond
|
Dr. Scholl's
111
|
Gas & Bloating Relief
Gas-X
|
Tums
112
|
Hair Regrowth Products
Rogaine
|
113
Hair Removal
|
Nair
114
|
Hair Styling Tools
Conair
|
Revlon
115
|
Headache Relief
Tylenol
|
Advil
Excedrin
|
116
Heartburn Relief
|
Tums
117
|
Hemorrhoid Relief
Preparation H
|
118
Insect Repellent
|
Off!
119
|
Laxative
Dulcolax / MiraLAX (TIE)
|
Ex-Lax
120
|
Makeup Remover
Neutrogena
|
Garnier
121
|
Memory Support Supplement
Neuriva / Prevagen (TIE)
|
122
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
Crest / Scope (TIE)
|
123
Nasal Allergy Spray
|
Flonase
Afrin
|
124
Nasal Decongestant Spray
|
Afrin / Flonase (TIE)
Vicks Sinex
|
125
Oral Back Pain Relief
|
Tylenol
Advil / Aleve (TIE)
|
126
Ovulation Test
|
Clearblue
First Response
|
127
Pain Relief Patch
|
Salonpas
Icy Hot
|
Tylenol
128
|
Personal EKG Monitor
KardiaMobile
|
129
Pregnancy Test
|
Clearblue
First Response
|
130
Probiotic Supplements
|
Nature Made
131
|
Protein Powder
Muscle Milk / Orgain / Premier (TIE)
|
132
Self-Tanner
|
Jergens
133
|
Shampoo & Conditioner (Men)
Head & Shoulders
|
Suave
134
|
Shampoo & Conditioner (Women)
Suave
|
Pantene
135
|
Sleep Aid
ZzzQuil
|
Tylenol PM
136
|
Teeth Whitening
Crest
|
Colgate
137
|
Upset Stomach Relief
Pepto-Bismol
|
Tums
138
|
Vitamin C Powder
Emergen-C
|
HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
139
Action Camera
GoPro
|
Sony
140
|
Air Fryer
Ninja
|
141
Air Purifier
|
Dyson
142
|
Barbecue Grill
Weber
|
143
Beverage Tumbler
|
Stanley / Yeti (TIE)
144
|
Blender
Ninja
|
Hamilton Beach
145
|
Carpet Cleaner (Machine)
Bissell
|
Hoover
146
|
Clothes Iron
Black+Decker
|
Rowenta
147
|
Clothes Steamer
Conair
|
148
Cookware
|
Cuisinart / T-Fal (TIE)
149
|
Dashcam
Garmin
|
150
Dehumidifier
|
GE
Honeywell
|
151
Dishwasher
|
Whirlpool
Bosch / GE (TIE)
|
152
Disposable Lighter
|
Bic
153
|
Drip Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee
|
154
Electric Fan
|
Lasko
GE / Honeywell (TIE)
|
155
Electric Kettle
|
Hamilton Beach
Cuisinart
|
156
Electric Yard Tools
|
Black+Decker / Ryobi (TIE)
Craftsman
|
157
Fishing Lures
|
Rapala
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
|
158
Fishing Rod
|
Ugly Stik
Zebco
|
159
Food Processor
|
Ninja
Cuisinart
|
KitchenAid
160
|
Handheld GPS
Garmin
|
161
Home Generator
|
Generac
162
|
Humidifier
Vicks
|
163
HVAC (Heating / Air Conditioning)
|
Trane
164
|
Ice Cream Maker
Ninja
|
Cuisinart
165
|
Kitchen Faucet
Moen
|
Delta / Kohler (TIE)
166
|
Light Bulbs
GE
|
Philips
167
|
Mattress
Sealy
|
Serta
168
|
Mattress-in-a-Box
Purple
|
169
Multi-Tool
|
Leatherman
Gerber / Victorinox (TIE)
|
170
Oven / Range
|
GE
Samsung
|
LG
171
|
Pillow
Serta
|
MyPillow
172
|
Portable Speaker
JBL
|
Bose
173
|
Refrigerator
LG / Samsung (TIE)
|
GE / Whirlpool (TIE)
174
|
Replacement Windows
Andersen
|
Pella
175
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
|
176
Smart Doorbell
|
Ring
177
|
Space Heater
Honeywell / Lasko (TIE)
|
178
Stand Mixer
|
KitchenAid
179
|
Tires (Automotive)
Goodyear
|
Michelin
Firestone
|
180
Toaster Oven
|
Black+Decker
Cuisinart / Hamilton Beach (TIE)
|
181
Toilet
|
Kohler
American Standard
|
182
Vacuum
|
Shark
Bissell / Dyson (TIE)
|
183
Washer / Dryer
|
Whirlpool
Maytag / Samsung (TIE)
|
HOUSEHOLD & PET
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
184
Bathroom Cleaner
Lysol
|
Clorox
Scrubbing Bubbles
|
185
Bathroom Tissue
|
Charmin
Angel Soft
|
Scott
186
|
Broom & Dust Pan
Libman / O-Cedar (TIE)
|
Mr. Clean
187
|
Carpet Stain Remover
Resolve
|
Bissell
188
|
Cat Litter
Purina Tidy Cats
|
Arm & Hammer / Fresh Step (TIE)
189
|
Cleaning Products for Wood Floors
Murphy / Swiffer (TIE)
|
Bona / Pine Sol (TIE)
190
|
Dental Chews for Dogs
Greenies
|
Pedigree Dentastix
191
|
Dishwasher Detergent
Cascade
|
Finish
192
|
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
Finish
|
Cascade
193
|
Disinfectant Spray
Lysol
|
194
Dog Treats
|
Milk-Bone
Purina
|
195
Dryer Sheets
|
Bounce
Gain
|
Downy / Snuggle (TIE)
196
|
Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair
Bounce
|
Gain
197
|
Exterior Paint
Behr
|
Sherwin-Williams
198
|
Exterior Stain
Behr
|
199
Fabric Softener
|
Downy
Gain / Snuggle (TIE)
|
200
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Frontline / Hartz (TIE)
Advantage II | K9 Advantix II
|
201
Food Storage Bags
|
Ziploc
Glad
|
202
Food Storage Containers
|
Rubbermaid
Glad
|
Tupperware / Ziploc (TIE)
203
|
Fresh Dog Food
FreshPet
|
204
Garbage Bags
|
Hefty
Glad
|
205
Household Cleaner with Natural Ingredients
|
Mrs. Meyer's
Lysol / Seventh Generation (TIE)
|
206
Insect Control
|
Raid
Ortho
|
207
Interior Paint
|
Behr
Sherwin-Williams
|
208
Laundry Detergent
|
Tide
Gain
|
209
Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing
|
Tide
Gain
|
210
Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning
|
Tide
Gain
|
211
Laundry Detergent for Great Scent
|
Gain
Tide
|
212
Laundry Detergent for Overall Value
|
Tide
Gain
|
all
213
|
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin
Tide
|
all
Arm & Hammer
|
214
Laundry Disinfectant
|
Lysol
215
|
Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)
Downy Unstopables
|
Gain
216
|
Laundry Stain Remover
Shout
|
Tide
OxiClean
|
217
Mop & Bucket
|
O-Cedar
Mr. Clean
|
218
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
|
Clorox
Lysol
|
219
Odor Fighting Fabric Rinse
|
Downy
Gain / Tide (TIE)
|
220
Painters Tape
|
3M Scotch
Frog Tape
|
221
Paper Towels
|
Bounty
Brawny
|
222
Pet Food Delivery
|
Chewy
Amazon
|
223
Pet Insurance
|
Lemonade / Nationwide (TIE)
224
|
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Lysol
|
Clorox
RETAIL & RESTAURANTS
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
225
Convenience Store
7-Eleven
|
226a
Conventional Grocery Store (Midwest)
|
Kroger
Meijer
|
226b
Conventional Grocery Store (Northeast)
|
ShopRite
Stop & Shop
|
226c
Conventional Grocery Store (South)
|
Kroger / Publix (TIE)
Food Lion / Walmart (TIE)
|
226d
Conventional Grocery Store (West)
|
Safeway
227
|
Department Store for Fashion
Kohl's / Macy's (TIE)
|
228
Discount Grocery Store
|
Aldi
Walmart
|
229
Eyewear Retailer
|
LensCrafters
230
|
Grocery Pickup & Delivery
Walmart
|
Instacart
231
|
Grocery Store for Customer Service
Walmart
|
Kroger
232a
|
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Midwest)
Aldi
|
Walmart
Kroger
|
232b
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Northeast)
|
Aldi
Walmart
|
232c
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (South)
|
Walmart
Aldi
|
232d
Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West)
|
Walmart
Winco
|
Grocery Outlet
233
|
Grocery Store for Natural / Organic Foods
Whole Foods Market
|
Sprouts / Trader Joe's (TIE)
234
|
Home Improvement Retailer
The Home Depot
|
Lowe's
235
|
Jewelry Store
Kay Jewelers
|
236
Mattress Retailer
|
Mattress Firm
237
|
Neighborhood Hardware Store
Ace Hardware
|
238
Pharmacy
|
CVS Pharmacy
Walgreens
|
Walmart Pharmacy
239
|
Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches
Subway
|
McDonald's
240
|
Retailer for Home Fragrances & Body Care
Bath & Body Works
|
241
Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear
|
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
242
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products
Walmart
|
243
Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics
|
Best Buy
Walmart
|
Amazon
244
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care
Walmart
|
245
Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings
|
HomeGoods / Walmart (TIE)
246
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances
Lowe's
|
The Home Depot
247
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products
Chewy / Walmart (TIE)
|
PetSmart
248
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances
Walmart
|
Amazon / Lowe's (TIE)
249
|
Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys
Walmart
|
Amazon
250
|
Retailer of Camping Gear
REI
|
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's
251
|
Small Format Grocery Store
Aldi
|
SERVICES
#
CATEGORY
RANK #1
RANK #2
RANK #3
252
Auto Insurance Provider
State Farm
|
Progressive
Allstate / Geico (TIE)
|
253
Cellular Service Provider
|
T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE)
AT&T
|
254
Cruise Line
|
Carnival / Royal Caribbean (TIE)
Norwegian
|
255
Digital Document Signature
|
DocuSign
Adobe
|
256
DNA Testing
|
Ancestry
23andMe
|
257
Express Package Delivery
|
FedEx / UPS (TIE)
258
|
Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer)
CarShield
|
Endurance
259
|
High Speed Internet Provider
Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)
|
AT&T
260
|
Home Improvement Network
|
Angi
|
The Home Depot
|
Lowe's
|
261
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
State Farm
|
Allstate
|
262
|
Home Phone Service Provider
|
AT&T
|
Verizon
|
Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)
|
263
|
Home Security Provider
|
ADT
|
Ring
|
264
|
Life Insurance Provider
|
State Farm
|
265
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
HelloFresh
|
Blue Apron
|
266
|
Moving & Storage Company
|
U-Haul
|
267
|
No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider
|
Capital One
|
Chase / Discover (TIE)
|
268
|
Oil & Lube Change Service
|
Jiffy Lube
|
269
|
Online Casino
|
BetMGM / FanDuel (TIE)
|
270
|
Prepaid Credit Card for Credit Building
|
Chime
|
Capital One
|
271
|
Professional Movers
|
Two Men and a Truck
|
U-Haul
|
272
|
Real Estate Agency
|
RE/MAX
|
273
|
Retirement Investment Services
|
Fidelity
|
274
|
Rewards Credit Card Provider
|
Capital One
|
Chase / Discover (TIE)
|
275
|
Roadside Assistance Service
|
AAA
|
276
|
Sports Betting Provider
|
DraftKings / FanDuel (TIE)
|
277
|
Tire Sales & Service
|
Discount Tire (America's Tire)
|
Goodyear
|
278
|
Tool Rental Service
|
The Home Depot
|
279
|
Travel Insurance Provider
|
Allianz
|
280
|
Travel Price Comparison App
|
Expedia
|
Kayak / Priceline (TIE)
|
281
|
Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider
|
Chase
|
American Express / Capital One (TIE)
|
282
|
TV Service Provider
|
Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)
|
283
|
Used Car Retailer
|
Carmax
|
284
|
Weight Loss Program
|
WW (Weight Watchers)
How Winners Are Determined
The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark American Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 29,420 qualified American shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.S. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.
Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.
For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:
Adam Bellisario
Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
[email protected]
SOURCE BrandSpark International
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article