Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Announce 12th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the U.S. for 2025 as 100% voted by American Shoppers

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of U.S. shoppers. This year's awards are based on insights from 29,420 U.S. survey participants, encompassing 162,486 brand evaluations across 284 categories (including 102 new categories), offering a comprehensive analysis of consumer trust across America. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 12th year in the U.S. and Canada and 3rd for UK results.

In a time of economic uncertainty, trust is a critical factor in consumer decision-making. Brands that deliver consistent quality, reliability and value are rising to the top. The 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners exemplify these qualities, standing out in categories where competition is fierce and consumer expectations are higher than ever.

"At a time when shoppers are being more selective about where they spend their money, trust has never been more important," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "These brands have earned their place in an exclusive group by consistently meeting and exceeding consumer expectations, which is an achievement worth celebrating."

Building Consumer Confidence with the Purple Seal

The purple "Most Trusted" seal is a trusted guide for consumers, helping them identify brands that consistently deliver quality, reliability, and value. Seen across store shelves, advertisements, and digital platforms, the seal is a powerful symbol of consumer confidence. "Brands that activate the seal distinguish themselves in a crowded marketplace while signaling to shoppers that their products are trusted by others" says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

This recognition strengthens a brand's connection with consumers, building loyalty and credibility. For shoppers, the seal is reassurance that they're making a reliable choice—a quality increasingly valued in today's complex marketplace. The BrandSpark American Trust Study shows that, even in the face of economic challenges, Americans are willing to invest in brands they trust. "New market challengers are emerging, and we see the presence of private label brands continuing to provide a challenge to brands", said Philip Scrutton, Vice President of BrandSpark Shopper Insights, "but consumers continue to gravitate toward trusted brands that communicate their strengths and deliver on their promises". BrandSpark's custom trust research has also revealed that being most trusted has financial value beyond market share, and that consumers are willing to pay a premium, averaging 15% or more, for the brand they trust most in a category. Scott Boyer, EVP BrandSpark, comments: "This premium reflects the perceived value that brand trust adds to each purchase, making consumers less likely to switch to alternatives, even when they're lower-priced."

"Trust is the foundation of consumer decision-making, and in today's evolving marketplace, it's more critical than ever. The 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards celebrate the brands that have earned this trust through consistency, quality, and reliability." Josh Smith, Senior Director Growth & Strategic Partnerships at Newsweek. "At Newsweek, we are proud to partner with BrandSpark to highlight these standout companies, helping consumers make informed choices with confidence. This year's winners exemplify excellence across industries, proving that trust isn't just earned—it's maintained through dedication to delivering on promises.

Standout Winners from the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted List:

Baby & Kids:

Pampers leads in Diapers, while Huggies follows and Huggies leads in Baby Wipes followed by Pampers .

leads in Diapers, while follows and leads in Baby Wipes followed by . Medela dominates in Breast Pumps, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in infant care.

Food & Beverage:

Chobani demonstrates trust in Greek Yogurt, reflecting its popularity with health-conscious consumers.

demonstrates trust in Greek Yogurt, reflecting its popularity with health-conscious consumers. Silk leads in Almond Plant-Based Beverage and Plant-Based Yogurt.

leads in Almond Plant-Based Beverage and Plant-Based Yogurt. Eggland's Best has won as the most trusted Eggs brand for multiple years.

Health, Beauty & Personal Care:

Tylenol earns top trust in Headache Relief and Children's Cough & Cold Relief.

earns top trust in Headache Relief and Children's Cough & Cold Relief. P&G brands Olay dominates in Face Moisturizer, while Crest leads in Teeth Whitening.

dominates in Face Moisturizer, while leads in Teeth Whitening. OneTouch was voted the Most Trusted Blood Glucose Monitor.

Household & Pet:

P&G Laundry continues to dominate this segment led by the Tide , Downy , Bounce , Dreft and Gain brands.

, , , and brands. SC Johnson brands Raid , OFF! , Ziploc , Shout , and Mrs. Myers were leading household brands.

brands , , , , and were leading household brands. Lysol earns trust in Disinfectant Spray and Bathroom Cleaner.

Home Goods & Outdoor:

Sealy came out on top in the highly competitive mattress category.

came out on top in the highly competitive mattress category. Dyson leads in Air Purifiers, showcasing its innovation.

leads in Air Purifiers, showcasing its innovation. Ninja dominates in Blenders and Air Fryers, reflecting demand for high-performing kitchen appliances from a brand seen to have grown trust over recent years.

Retail & Services:

Walmart stands out across categories like Low Prices on Baby Products and Electronics, demonstrating its value leadership. Shoprite continues being most trusted for Conventional Store in the Northeast showing that numerous categories shift loyalties across U.S. regions.

stands out across categories like Low Prices on Baby Products and Electronics, demonstrating its value leadership. continues being most trusted for Conventional Store in the Northeast showing that numerous categories shift loyalties across U.S. regions. CarShield is most trusted for Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer).

To see the winners on Newsweek.com, visit: www.Newsweek.com/mtb-2025. For more information about the program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

BABY & KIDS # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 1 Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent Dreft Tide all 2 Baby Monitor Nanit / VTech (TIE)



3 Baby Probiotics Culturelle / Gerber (TIE)



4 Baby Wash & Shampoo Johnson's Baby Baby Dove

5 Baby Wipes Huggies Pampers Parent's Choice 6 Breast Pump Medela Spectra

7 Children's Cough & Cold Relief Children's Tylenol Robitussin

8 Children's Thermometer Braun



9 Diaper Cream Desitin A+D / Boudreaux's Butt Paste (TIE)

10 Diapers Pampers Huggies

11 Dolls Barbie American Girl

12 Educational Toys Fisher-Price LeapFrog / Melissa & Doug (TIE)

13 Infant / Baby Feeding Products Dr. Brown's Gerber Philips Avent 14 Nipple Cream Lansinoh



15 Toy Cars Hot Wheels Matchbox



FOOD & BEVERAGE # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 16 Almond Plant-Based

Beverage Silk Almond Breeze

17 Artisan Flatbread Stonefire



18 Baked Kids' Cracker Goldfish Cheez-It Ritz 19 Baking Yeast Fleischmann's Red Star

20 Basmati Rice Ben's Original Mahatma Royal 21 Bottled Water Dasani



22 Butter Land O'Lakes



23 Canned Chili Hormel Wolf Brand

24 Canned Fruit Dole Del Monte

25 Canned Luncheon Meat SPAM



26 Canned Seafood Starkist Chicken of the Sea Bumble Bee 27 Canned Vegetables Del Monte Green Giant Great Value 28 Caramel Candy Werther's Original Kraft

29 Chicken Tyson Perdue

30 Cooking Oil Crisco Wesson Great Value 31 Corn Starch Argo Great Value

32 Corn Syrup Karo



33 Cottage Cheese Daisy Great Value

34 Cream Cheese Philadelphia



35 Dairy Free Cheese Daiya Kraft / Violife (TIE)

36 Drinkable Yogurt Danimals / Yoplait (TIE)

Chobani / Dannon (TIE) 37 Eggs Eggland's Best Great Value

38 Flour Gold Medal Great Value / Pillsbury (TIE)

39 Fresh Berries Driscoll's Dole

40 Fresh Fruits Dole



41 Frozen Fish Gorton's



42 Frozen Pizza DiGiorno Red Baron

43 Frozen Plant-Based

Meat Alternatives MorningStar Farms Beyond Meat Impossible 44 Frozen Potato Products Ore-Ida



45 Fruit Juice Tropicana / Welch's (TIE)

Minute Maid /

Ocean Spray /

Simply (TIE) 46 Gin Seagrams Bombay Sapphire / Tanqueray (TIE)

47 Gluten-Free Bread Canyon Bakehouse / Schär (TIE)

Udi's 48 Granola Nature Valley Quaker

49 Greek Yogurt Chobani Oikos / Yoplait (TIE)

50 Hard Seltzer White Claw Truly Mike's Hard 51 Hazelnut Spread Nutella



52 High Protein Milk Fairlife Muscle Milk

53 High Value-for-Money Private Label Food Great Value Private Selection

54 Hummus Sabra



55 Icelandic Yogurt/Skyr Siggi's Icelandic Provisions

56 Innovative Private Label Food Great Value Private Selection

57 Instant Coffee Folgers Nescafé Maxwell House 58 K-Cup Coffee Pods Dunkin / Starbucks (TIE)

Green Mountain 59 Ketchup Heinz Hunt's

60 Kombucha GT's Health-Ade

61 Light Beer Bud Light Miller Lite Coors Light 62 Macaroni & Cheese Kraft Dinner



63 Mozzarella Sargento Great Value

64 Non-alcoholic Beer Heineken 0.0 O'Doul's

65 Oat Plant-Based Beverage Oatly! Planet Oat Silk 66 Oatmeal Quaker



67 Olive Oil Bertolli Great Value / Pompeian (TIE)

68 Organic Coffee Starbucks



69 Organic Kids Snacks Annie's



70 Organic Yogurt Chobani / Stonyfield (TIE)



71 Packaged Side Dish Knorr Bob Evans / Stouffer's (TIE)

72 Packaged Soup Mix Lipton Knorr

73 Pasta Barilla Great Value

74 Peanut Butter Jif Skippy Peter Pan 75 Pita Chips Stacy's



76 Plant-Based Yogurt Silk Chobani / Oui by Yoplait (TIE)

77 Pork Smithfield Hormel

78 Premade Garlic Bread Great Value New York Bakery /

Pepperidge Farms (TIE)

79 Salad Kit Dole Fresh Express Taylor Farms 80 Sausages Jimmy Dean Johnsonville

81 Single Serve Bottled Milk Nesquik



82 Sour Cream Daisy



83 Sparkling Water (flavored) Sparkling Ice Bubly

84 Sparkling Water (non-flavored) Perrier La Croix / San Pellegrino (TIE)

85 Tea Lipton



86 Tortilla Wraps Mission



87 Vegan Chocolate Hershey Lindt

88 Vodka Smirnoff / Tito's (TIE)

Grey Goose 89 White Bread Wonder Sara Lee

90 Whole Grain Bread Nature's Own /

Sara Lee (TIE)





HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 91 Anti-nauseant Pepto-Bismol Dramamine

92 Beauty Tools Revlon e.l.f. Tweezerman 93 Beets Health Supplement Humann



94 Black Elderberry Products Sambucol



95 Blood Glucose Monitor OneTouch Accu-Chek ReliOn 96 Cold & Flu Relief Vicks DayQuil/NyQuil Tylenol

97 Cold Sore Remedy Abreva Blistex

98 Collagen Powder Vital Proteins



99 Contact Lens Solution Bausch & Lomb Alcon

100 Cough & Cold Medicine Vicks DayQuil/NyQuil Mucinex / Robitussin (TIE)

101 Denture Adhesive Fixodent Poligrip

102 Denture Cleanser Polident Efferdent

103 Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men Gillette / Philips Norelco (TIE)

Wahl 104 Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Philips Sonicare Colgate 105 Electrolyte Powder Gatorade / Liquid IV (TIE)



106 Epilator Braun



107 Face Moisturizer Olay CeraVe

108 Face Wipes Neutrogena



109 Fiber Supplement Metamucil



110 Foot Cream Gold Bond Dr. Scholl's

111 Gas & Bloating Relief Gas-X Tums

112 Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine



113 Hair Removal Nair



114 Hair Styling Tools Conair Revlon

115 Headache Relief Tylenol Advil Excedrin 116 Heartburn Relief Tums



117 Hemorrhoid Relief Preparation H



118 Insect Repellent Off!



119 Laxative Dulcolax / MiraLAX (TIE)

Ex-Lax 120 Makeup Remover Neutrogena Garnier

121 Memory Support Supplement Neuriva / Prevagen (TIE)



122 Mouthwash Listerine Crest / Scope (TIE)

123 Nasal Allergy Spray Flonase Afrin

124 Nasal Decongestant Spray Afrin / Flonase (TIE)

Vicks Sinex 125 Oral Back Pain Relief Tylenol Advil / Aleve (TIE)

126 Ovulation Test Clearblue First Response

127 Pain Relief Patch Salonpas Icy Hot Tylenol 128 Personal EKG Monitor KardiaMobile



129 Pregnancy Test Clearblue First Response

130 Probiotic Supplements Nature Made



131 Protein Powder Muscle Milk / Orgain / Premier (TIE)



132 Self-Tanner Jergens



133 Shampoo & Conditioner (Men) Head & Shoulders Suave

134 Shampoo & Conditioner (Women) Suave Pantene

135 Sleep Aid ZzzQuil Tylenol PM

136 Teeth Whitening Crest Colgate

137 Upset Stomach Relief Pepto-Bismol Tums

138 Vitamin C Powder Emergen-C





HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 139 Action Camera GoPro Sony

140 Air Fryer Ninja



141 Air Purifier Dyson



142 Barbecue Grill Weber



143 Beverage Tumbler Stanley / Yeti (TIE)



144 Blender Ninja Hamilton Beach

145 Carpet Cleaner (Machine) Bissell Hoover

146 Clothes Iron Black+Decker Rowenta

147 Clothes Steamer Conair



148 Cookware Cuisinart / T-Fal (TIE)



149 Dashcam Garmin



150 Dehumidifier GE Honeywell

151 Dishwasher Whirlpool Bosch / GE (TIE)

152 Disposable Lighter Bic



153 Drip Coffee Maker Mr. Coffee



154 Electric Fan Lasko GE / Honeywell (TIE)

155 Electric Kettle Hamilton Beach Cuisinart

156 Electric Yard Tools Black+Decker / Ryobi (TIE)

Craftsman 157 Fishing Lures Rapala Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

158 Fishing Rod Ugly Stik Zebco

159 Food Processor Ninja Cuisinart KitchenAid 160 Handheld GPS Garmin



161 Home Generator Generac



162 Humidifier Vicks



163 HVAC (Heating / Air Conditioning) Trane



164 Ice Cream Maker Ninja Cuisinart

165 Kitchen Faucet Moen Delta / Kohler (TIE)

166 Light Bulbs GE Philips

167 Mattress Sealy Serta

168 Mattress-in-a-Box Purple



169 Multi-Tool Leatherman Gerber / Victorinox (TIE)

170 Oven / Range GE Samsung LG 171 Pillow Serta MyPillow

172 Portable Speaker JBL Bose

173 Refrigerator LG / Samsung (TIE)

GE / Whirlpool (TIE) 174 Replacement Windows Andersen Pella

175 Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig



176 Smart Doorbell Ring



177 Space Heater Honeywell / Lasko (TIE)



178 Stand Mixer KitchenAid



179 Tires (Automotive) Goodyear Michelin Firestone 180 Toaster Oven Black+Decker Cuisinart / Hamilton Beach (TIE)

181 Toilet Kohler American Standard

182 Vacuum Shark Bissell / Dyson (TIE)

183 Washer / Dryer Whirlpool Maytag / Samsung (TIE)



HOUSEHOLD & PET # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 184 Bathroom Cleaner Lysol Clorox Scrubbing Bubbles 185 Bathroom Tissue Charmin Angel Soft Scott 186 Broom & Dust Pan Libman / O-Cedar (TIE)

Mr. Clean 187 Carpet Stain Remover Resolve Bissell

188 Cat Litter Purina Tidy Cats Arm & Hammer / Fresh Step (TIE)

189 Cleaning Products for Wood Floors Murphy / Swiffer (TIE)

Bona / Pine Sol (TIE) 190 Dental Chews for Dogs Greenies Pedigree Dentastix

191 Dishwasher Detergent Cascade Finish

192 Dishwasher Rinse Aid Finish Cascade

193 Disinfectant Spray Lysol



194 Dog Treats Milk-Bone Purina

195 Dryer Sheets Bounce Gain Downy / Snuggle (TIE) 196 Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair Bounce Gain

197 Exterior Paint Behr Sherwin-Williams

198 Exterior Stain Behr



199 Fabric Softener Downy Gain / Snuggle (TIE)

200 Flea & Tick Prevention Frontline / Hartz (TIE)

Advantage II | K9 Advantix II 201 Food Storage Bags Ziploc Glad

202 Food Storage Containers Rubbermaid Glad Tupperware / Ziploc (TIE) 203 Fresh Dog Food FreshPet



204 Garbage Bags Hefty Glad

205 Household Cleaner with Natural Ingredients Mrs. Meyer's Lysol / Seventh Generation (TIE)

206 Insect Control Raid Ortho

207 Interior Paint Behr Sherwin-Williams

208 Laundry Detergent Tide Gain

209 Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing Tide Gain

210 Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning Tide Gain

211 Laundry Detergent for Great Scent Gain Tide

212 Laundry Detergent for Overall Value Tide Gain all 213 Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin Tide all Arm & Hammer 214 Laundry Disinfectant Lysol



215 Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash) Downy Unstopables Gain

216 Laundry Stain Remover Shout Tide OxiClean 217 Mop & Bucket O-Cedar Mr. Clean

218 Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes Clorox Lysol

219 Odor Fighting Fabric Rinse Downy Gain / Tide (TIE)

220 Painters Tape 3M Scotch Frog Tape

221 Paper Towels Bounty Brawny

222 Pet Food Delivery Chewy Amazon

223 Pet Insurance Lemonade / Nationwide (TIE)



224 Toilet Bowl Cleaner Lysol Clorox



RETAIL & RESTAURANTS # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 225 Convenience Store 7-Eleven



226a Conventional Grocery Store (Midwest) Kroger Meijer

226b Conventional Grocery Store (Northeast) ShopRite Stop & Shop

226c Conventional Grocery Store (South) Kroger / Publix (TIE)

Food Lion / Walmart (TIE) 226d Conventional Grocery Store (West) Safeway



227 Department Store for Fashion Kohl's / Macy's (TIE)



228 Discount Grocery Store Aldi Walmart

229 Eyewear Retailer LensCrafters



230 Grocery Pickup & Delivery Walmart Instacart

231 Grocery Store for Customer Service Walmart Kroger

232a Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Midwest) Aldi Walmart Kroger 232b Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Northeast) Aldi Walmart

232c Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (South) Walmart Aldi

232d Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West) Walmart Winco Grocery Outlet 233 Grocery Store for Natural / Organic Foods Whole Foods Market Sprouts / Trader Joe's (TIE)

234 Home Improvement Retailer The Home Depot Lowe's

235 Jewelry Store Kay Jewelers



236 Mattress Retailer Mattress Firm



237 Neighborhood Hardware Store Ace Hardware



238 Pharmacy CVS Pharmacy Walgreens Walmart Pharmacy 239 Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches Subway McDonald's

240 Retailer for Home Fragrances & Body Care Bath & Body Works



241 Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's



242 Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products Walmart



243 Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics Best Buy Walmart Amazon 244 Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care Walmart



245 Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings HomeGoods / Walmart (TIE)



246 Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances Lowe's The Home Depot

247 Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products Chewy / Walmart (TIE)

PetSmart 248 Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances Walmart Amazon / Lowe's (TIE)

249 Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys Walmart Amazon

250 Retailer of Camping Gear REI Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

251 Small Format Grocery Store Aldi





SERVICES # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 252 Auto Insurance Provider State Farm Progressive Allstate / Geico (TIE) 253 Cellular Service Provider T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE)

AT&T 254 Cruise Line Carnival / Royal Caribbean (TIE)

Norwegian 255 Digital Document Signature DocuSign Adobe

256 DNA Testing Ancestry 23andMe

257 Express Package Delivery FedEx / UPS (TIE)



258 Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer) CarShield Endurance

259 High Speed Internet Provider Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)

AT&T 260 Home Improvement Network Angi The Home Depot Lowe's 261 Home Insurance Provider State Farm Allstate

262 Home Phone Service Provider AT&T Verizon Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE) 263 Home Security Provider ADT Ring

264 Life Insurance Provider State Farm



265 Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh Blue Apron

266 Moving & Storage Company U-Haul



267 No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider Capital One Chase / Discover (TIE)

268 Oil & Lube Change Service Jiffy Lube



269 Online Casino BetMGM / FanDuel (TIE)



270 Prepaid Credit Card for Credit Building Chime Capital One

271 Professional Movers Two Men and a Truck U-Haul

272 Real Estate Agency RE/MAX



273 Retirement Investment Services Fidelity



274 Rewards Credit Card Provider Capital One Chase / Discover (TIE)

275 Roadside Assistance Service AAA



276 Sports Betting Provider DraftKings / FanDuel (TIE)



277 Tire Sales & Service Discount Tire (America's Tire) Goodyear

278 Tool Rental Service The Home Depot



279 Travel Insurance Provider Allianz



280 Travel Price Comparison App Expedia Kayak / Priceline (TIE)

281 Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider Chase American Express / Capital One (TIE)

282 TV Service Provider Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)



283 Used Car Retailer Carmax



284 Weight Loss Program WW (Weight Watchers)







How Winners Are Determined

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark American Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 29,420 qualified American shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.S. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.



Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

