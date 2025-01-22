Newsweek and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards Announce 12th Annual Most Trusted Brands in the U.S. for 2025 as 100% voted by American Shoppers

New Rankings Offering Consumers a Data-Driven Guide to the Most Trusted Brands Across Consumer Products, Services, and Retail    

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Newsweek and BrandSpark International are proud to announce the winners of the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, celebrating the brands that have earned the trust of U.S. shoppers. This year's awards are based on insights from 29,420 U.S. survey participants, encompassing 162,486 brand evaluations across 284 categories (including 102 new categories), offering a comprehensive analysis of consumer trust across America. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards set the standard for highly credible consumer-voted awards, and the Program is now in its 12th year in the U.S. and Canada and 3rd for UK results.   

In a time of economic uncertainty, trust is a critical factor in consumer decision-making. Brands that deliver consistent quality, reliability and value are rising to the top. The 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners exemplify these qualities, standing out in categories where competition is fierce and consumer expectations are higher than ever.

"At a time when shoppers are being more selective about where they spend their money, trust has never been more important," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark. "These brands have earned their place in an exclusive group by consistently meeting and exceeding consumer expectations, which is an achievement worth celebrating."

Building Consumer Confidence with the Purple Seal

The purple "Most Trusted" seal is a trusted guide for consumers, helping them identify brands that consistently deliver quality, reliability, and value. Seen across store shelves, advertisements, and digital platforms, the seal is a powerful symbol of consumer confidence. "Brands that activate the seal distinguish themselves in a crowded marketplace while signaling to shoppers that their products are trusted by others" says Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards.

This recognition strengthens a brand's connection with consumers, building loyalty and credibility. For shoppers, the seal is reassurance that they're making a reliable choice—a quality increasingly valued in today's complex marketplace. The BrandSpark American Trust Study shows that, even in the face of economic challenges, Americans are willing to invest in brands they trust. "New market challengers are emerging, and we see the presence of private label brands continuing to provide a challenge to brands", said Philip Scrutton, Vice President of BrandSpark Shopper Insights, "but consumers continue to gravitate toward trusted brands that communicate their strengths and deliver on their promises". BrandSpark's custom trust research has also revealed that being most trusted has financial value beyond market share, and that consumers are willing to pay a premium, averaging 15% or more, for the brand they trust most in a category. Scott Boyer, EVP BrandSpark, comments: "This premium reflects the perceived value that brand trust adds to each purchase, making consumers less likely to switch to alternatives, even when they're lower-priced."

"Trust is the foundation of consumer decision-making, and in today's evolving marketplace, it's more critical than ever. The 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards celebrate the brands that have earned this trust through consistency, quality, and reliability." Josh Smith, Senior Director Growth & Strategic Partnerships at Newsweek. "At Newsweek, we are proud to partner with BrandSpark to highlight these standout companies, helping consumers make informed choices with confidence. This year's winners exemplify excellence across industries, proving that trust isn't just earned—it's maintained through dedication to delivering on promises.

Standout Winners from the 2025 BrandSpark Most Trusted List:

Baby & Kids:

  • Pampers leads in Diapers, while Huggies follows and Huggies leads in Baby Wipes followed by Pampers.
  • Medela dominates in Breast Pumps, reinforcing its position as a trusted name in infant care.

Food & Beverage:

  • Chobani demonstrates trust in Greek Yogurt, reflecting its popularity with health-conscious consumers.
  • Silk leads in Almond Plant-Based Beverage and Plant-Based Yogurt.
  • Eggland's Best has won as the most trusted Eggs brand for multiple years.

Health, Beauty & Personal Care:

  • Tylenol earns top trust in Headache Relief and Children's Cough & Cold Relief.
  • P&G brands Olay dominates in Face Moisturizer, while Crest leads in Teeth Whitening.
  • OneTouch was voted the Most Trusted Blood Glucose Monitor.

Household & Pet:

  • P&G Laundry continues to dominate this segment led by the Tide, Downy, Bounce, Dreft and Gain brands.
  • SC Johnson brands Raid, OFF!, Ziploc, Shout, and Mrs. Myers were leading household brands.
  • Lysol earns trust in Disinfectant Spray and Bathroom Cleaner.

Home Goods & Outdoor:

  • Sealy came out on top in the highly competitive mattress category.
  • Dyson leads in Air Purifiers, showcasing its innovation.
  • Ninja dominates in Blenders and Air Fryers, reflecting demand for high-performing kitchen appliances from a brand seen to have grown trust over recent years.

Retail & Services:

  • Walmart stands out across categories like Low Prices on Baby Products and Electronics, demonstrating its value leadership. Shoprite continues being most trusted for Conventional Store in the Northeast showing that numerous categories shift loyalties across U.S. regions.
  • CarShield is most trusted for Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer).

To see the winners on Newsweek.com, visit: www.Newsweek.com/mtb-2025. For more information about the program and to see how brands promote their wins, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

BABY & KIDS

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

1

Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent

Dreft

Tide

all

2

Baby Monitor

Nanit / VTech (TIE)

3

Baby Probiotics

Culturelle / Gerber (TIE)

4

Baby Wash & Shampoo

Johnson's Baby

Baby Dove

5

Baby Wipes

Huggies

Pampers

Parent's Choice

6

Breast Pump

Medela

Spectra

7

Children's Cough & Cold Relief

Children's Tylenol

Robitussin

8

Children's Thermometer

Braun

9

Diaper Cream

Desitin

A+D / Boudreaux's Butt Paste (TIE)

10

Diapers

Pampers

Huggies

11

Dolls

Barbie

American Girl

12

Educational Toys

Fisher-Price

LeapFrog / Melissa & Doug (TIE)

13

Infant / Baby Feeding Products

Dr. Brown's

Gerber

Philips Avent

14

Nipple Cream

Lansinoh

15

Toy Cars

Hot Wheels

Matchbox

FOOD & BEVERAGE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

16

Almond Plant-Based
Beverage

Silk

Almond Breeze

17

Artisan Flatbread

Stonefire

18

Baked Kids' Cracker

Goldfish

Cheez-It

Ritz

19

Baking Yeast

Fleischmann's

Red Star

20

Basmati Rice

Ben's Original

Mahatma

Royal

21

Bottled Water

Dasani

22

Butter

Land O'Lakes

23

Canned Chili

Hormel

Wolf Brand

24

Canned Fruit

Dole

Del Monte

25

Canned Luncheon Meat

SPAM

26

Canned Seafood

Starkist

Chicken of the Sea

Bumble Bee

27

Canned Vegetables

Del Monte

Green Giant

Great Value

28

Caramel Candy

Werther's Original

Kraft

29

Chicken

Tyson

Perdue

30

Cooking Oil

Crisco

Wesson

Great Value

31

Corn Starch

Argo

Great Value

32

Corn Syrup

Karo

33

Cottage Cheese

Daisy

Great Value

34

Cream Cheese

 Philadelphia

35

Dairy Free Cheese

Daiya

Kraft / Violife (TIE)

36

Drinkable Yogurt

Danimals / Yoplait (TIE)

Chobani / Dannon (TIE)

37

Eggs

Eggland's Best

Great Value

38

Flour

Gold Medal

Great Value / Pillsbury (TIE)

39

Fresh Berries

Driscoll's

Dole

40

Fresh Fruits

Dole

41

Frozen Fish

Gorton's

42

Frozen Pizza

DiGiorno

Red Baron

43

Frozen Plant-Based
Meat Alternatives

MorningStar Farms

Beyond Meat

Impossible

44

Frozen Potato Products

Ore-Ida

45

Fruit Juice

Tropicana / Welch's (TIE)

Minute Maid /
Ocean Spray /
Simply (TIE)

46

Gin

Seagrams

Bombay Sapphire / Tanqueray (TIE)

47

Gluten-Free Bread

Canyon Bakehouse / Schär (TIE)

Udi's

48

Granola

Nature Valley

Quaker

49

Greek Yogurt

Chobani

Oikos / Yoplait (TIE)

50

Hard Seltzer

White Claw

Truly

Mike's Hard

51

Hazelnut Spread

Nutella

52

High Protein Milk

Fairlife

Muscle Milk

53

High Value-for-Money Private Label Food

Great Value

Private Selection

54

Hummus

Sabra

55

Icelandic Yogurt/Skyr

Siggi's

Icelandic Provisions

56

Innovative Private Label Food

Great Value

Private Selection

57

Instant Coffee

Folgers

Nescafé

Maxwell House

58

K-Cup Coffee Pods

Dunkin / Starbucks (TIE)

Green Mountain

59

Ketchup

Heinz

Hunt's

60

Kombucha

GT's

Health-Ade

61

Light Beer

Bud Light

Miller Lite

Coors Light

62

Macaroni & Cheese

Kraft Dinner

63

Mozzarella

Sargento

Great Value

64

Non-alcoholic Beer

Heineken 0.0

O'Doul's

65

Oat Plant-Based Beverage

Oatly!

Planet Oat

Silk

66

Oatmeal

Quaker

67

Olive Oil

Bertolli

Great Value / Pompeian (TIE)

68

Organic Coffee

Starbucks

69

Organic Kids Snacks

Annie's

70

Organic Yogurt

Chobani / Stonyfield (TIE)

71

Packaged Side Dish

Knorr

Bob Evans / Stouffer's (TIE)

72

Packaged Soup Mix

Lipton

Knorr

73

Pasta

Barilla

Great Value

74

Peanut Butter

Jif

Skippy

Peter Pan

75

Pita Chips

Stacy's

76

Plant-Based Yogurt

Silk

Chobani / Oui by Yoplait (TIE)

77

Pork

Smithfield

Hormel

78

Premade Garlic Bread

Great Value

New York Bakery /
Pepperidge Farms (TIE)

79

Salad Kit

Dole

Fresh Express

Taylor Farms

80

Sausages

Jimmy Dean

Johnsonville

81

Single Serve Bottled Milk

Nesquik

82

Sour Cream

Daisy

83

Sparkling Water (flavored)

Sparkling Ice

Bubly

84

Sparkling Water (non-flavored)

Perrier

La Croix / San Pellegrino (TIE)

85

Tea

Lipton

86

Tortilla Wraps

Mission

87

Vegan Chocolate

Hershey

Lindt

88

Vodka

Smirnoff / Tito's (TIE)

Grey Goose

89

White Bread

Wonder

Sara Lee

90

Whole Grain Bread

Nature's Own /
Sara Lee (TIE)

HEALTH, BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

91

Anti-nauseant

Pepto-Bismol

Dramamine

92

Beauty Tools

Revlon

e.l.f.

Tweezerman

93

Beets Health Supplement

Humann

94

Black Elderberry Products

Sambucol

95

Blood Glucose Monitor

OneTouch

Accu-Chek

ReliOn

96

Cold & Flu Relief

Vicks DayQuil/NyQuil

Tylenol

97

Cold Sore Remedy

Abreva

Blistex

98

Collagen Powder

Vital Proteins

99

Contact Lens Solution

Bausch & Lomb

Alcon

100

Cough & Cold Medicine

Vicks DayQuil/NyQuil

Mucinex / Robitussin (TIE)

101

Denture Adhesive

Fixodent

Poligrip

102

Denture Cleanser

Polident

Efferdent

103

Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men

Gillette / Philips Norelco (TIE)

Wahl

104

Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B

Philips Sonicare

Colgate

105

Electrolyte Powder

Gatorade / Liquid IV (TIE)

106

Epilator

Braun

107

Face Moisturizer

Olay

CeraVe

108

Face Wipes

Neutrogena

109

Fiber Supplement

Metamucil

110

Foot Cream

Gold Bond

Dr. Scholl's

111

Gas & Bloating Relief

Gas-X

Tums

112

Hair Regrowth Products

Rogaine

113

Hair Removal

Nair

114

Hair Styling Tools

Conair

Revlon

115

Headache Relief

Tylenol

Advil

Excedrin

116

Heartburn Relief

Tums

117

Hemorrhoid Relief

Preparation H

118

Insect Repellent

Off!

119

Laxative

Dulcolax / MiraLAX (TIE)

Ex-Lax

120

Makeup Remover

Neutrogena

Garnier

121

Memory Support Supplement

Neuriva / Prevagen (TIE)

122

Mouthwash

Listerine

Crest / Scope (TIE)

123

Nasal Allergy Spray

Flonase

Afrin

124

Nasal Decongestant Spray

Afrin / Flonase (TIE)

Vicks Sinex

125

Oral Back Pain Relief

Tylenol

Advil / Aleve (TIE)

126

Ovulation Test

Clearblue

First Response

127

Pain Relief Patch

Salonpas

Icy Hot

Tylenol

128

Personal EKG Monitor

KardiaMobile

129

Pregnancy Test

Clearblue

First Response

130

Probiotic Supplements

Nature Made

131

Protein Powder

Muscle Milk / Orgain / Premier (TIE)

132

Self-Tanner

Jergens

133

Shampoo & Conditioner (Men)

Head & Shoulders

Suave

134

Shampoo & Conditioner (Women)

Suave

Pantene

135

Sleep Aid

ZzzQuil

Tylenol PM

136

Teeth Whitening

Crest

Colgate

137

Upset Stomach Relief

Pepto-Bismol

Tums

138

Vitamin C Powder

Emergen-C

HOME GOODS & OUTDOOR

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

139

Action Camera

GoPro

Sony

140

Air Fryer

Ninja

141

Air Purifier

Dyson

142

Barbecue Grill

Weber

143

Beverage Tumbler

Stanley / Yeti (TIE)

144

Blender

Ninja

Hamilton Beach

145

Carpet Cleaner (Machine)

Bissell

Hoover

146

Clothes Iron

Black+Decker

Rowenta

147

Clothes Steamer

Conair

148

Cookware

Cuisinart / T-Fal (TIE)

149

Dashcam

Garmin

150

Dehumidifier

GE

Honeywell

151

Dishwasher

Whirlpool

Bosch / GE (TIE)

152

Disposable Lighter

Bic

153

Drip Coffee Maker

Mr. Coffee

154

Electric Fan

Lasko

GE / Honeywell (TIE)

155

Electric Kettle

Hamilton Beach

Cuisinart

156

Electric Yard Tools

Black+Decker / Ryobi (TIE)

Craftsman

157

Fishing Lures

Rapala

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

158

Fishing Rod

Ugly Stik

Zebco

159

Food Processor

Ninja

Cuisinart

KitchenAid

160

Handheld GPS

Garmin

161

Home Generator

Generac

162

Humidifier

Vicks

163

HVAC (Heating / Air Conditioning)

Trane

164

Ice Cream Maker

Ninja

Cuisinart

165

Kitchen Faucet

Moen

Delta / Kohler (TIE)

166

Light Bulbs

GE

Philips

167

Mattress

Sealy

Serta

168

Mattress-in-a-Box

Purple

169

Multi-Tool

Leatherman

Gerber / Victorinox (TIE)

170

Oven / Range

GE

Samsung

LG

171

Pillow

Serta

MyPillow

172

Portable Speaker

JBL

Bose

173

Refrigerator

LG / Samsung (TIE)

GE / Whirlpool (TIE)

174

Replacement Windows

Andersen

Pella

175

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

176

Smart Doorbell

Ring

177

Space Heater

Honeywell / Lasko (TIE)

178

Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

179

Tires (Automotive)

Goodyear

Michelin

Firestone

180

Toaster Oven

Black+Decker

Cuisinart / Hamilton Beach (TIE)

181

Toilet

Kohler

American Standard

182

Vacuum

Shark

Bissell / Dyson (TIE)

183

Washer / Dryer

Whirlpool

Maytag / Samsung (TIE)

HOUSEHOLD & PET

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

184

Bathroom Cleaner

Lysol

Clorox

Scrubbing Bubbles

185

Bathroom Tissue

Charmin

Angel Soft

Scott

186

Broom & Dust Pan

Libman / O-Cedar (TIE)

Mr. Clean

187

Carpet Stain Remover

Resolve

Bissell

188

Cat Litter

Purina Tidy Cats

Arm & Hammer / Fresh Step (TIE)

189

Cleaning Products for Wood Floors

Murphy / Swiffer (TIE)

Bona / Pine Sol (TIE)

190

Dental Chews for Dogs

Greenies

Pedigree Dentastix

191

Dishwasher Detergent

Cascade

Finish

192

Dishwasher Rinse Aid

Finish

Cascade

193

Disinfectant Spray

Lysol

194

Dog Treats

Milk-Bone

Purina

195

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

Gain

Downy / Snuggle (TIE)

196

Dryer Sheets to Repel Pet Hair

Bounce

Gain

197

Exterior Paint

Behr

Sherwin-Williams

198

Exterior Stain

Behr

199

Fabric Softener

Downy

Gain / Snuggle (TIE)

200

Flea & Tick Prevention

Frontline / Hartz (TIE)

Advantage II | K9 Advantix II

201

Food Storage Bags

Ziploc

Glad

202

Food Storage Containers

Rubbermaid

Glad

Tupperware / Ziploc (TIE)

203

Fresh Dog Food

FreshPet

204

Garbage Bags

Hefty

Glad

205

Household Cleaner with Natural Ingredients

Mrs. Meyer's

Lysol / Seventh Generation (TIE)

206

Insect Control

Raid

Ortho

207

Interior Paint

Behr

Sherwin-Williams

208

Laundry Detergent

Tide

Gain

209

Laundry Detergent for Cold Water Washing

Tide

Gain

210

Laundry Detergent for Deep Cleaning

Tide

Gain

211

Laundry Detergent for Great Scent

Gain

Tide

212

Laundry Detergent for Overall Value

Tide

Gain

all

213

Laundry Detergent for Sensitive Skin

Tide

all

Arm & Hammer

214

Laundry Disinfectant

Lysol

215

Laundry Scent Booster (in-wash)

Downy Unstopables

Gain

216

Laundry Stain Remover

Shout

Tide

OxiClean

217

Mop & Bucket

O-Cedar

Mr. Clean

218

Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox

Lysol

219

Odor Fighting Fabric Rinse

Downy

Gain / Tide (TIE)

220

Painters Tape

3M Scotch

Frog Tape

221

Paper Towels

Bounty

Brawny

222

Pet Food Delivery

Chewy

Amazon

223

Pet Insurance

Lemonade / Nationwide (TIE)

224

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Lysol

Clorox

RETAIL & RESTAURANTS

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

225

Convenience Store

7-Eleven

226a

Conventional Grocery Store (Midwest)

Kroger

Meijer

226b

Conventional Grocery Store (Northeast)

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

226c

Conventional Grocery Store (South)

Kroger / Publix (TIE)

Food Lion / Walmart (TIE)

226d

Conventional Grocery Store (West)

Safeway

227

Department Store for Fashion

Kohl's / Macy's (TIE)

228

Discount Grocery Store

Aldi

Walmart

229

Eyewear Retailer

LensCrafters

230

Grocery Pickup & Delivery

Walmart

Instacart

231

Grocery Store for Customer Service

Walmart

Kroger

232a

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Midwest)

Aldi

Walmart

Kroger

232b

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (Northeast)

Aldi

Walmart

232c

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (South)

Walmart

Aldi

232d

Grocery Store for Low Prices / Affordability (West)

Walmart

Winco

Grocery Outlet

233

Grocery Store for Natural / Organic Foods

Whole Foods Market

Sprouts / Trader Joe's (TIE)

234

Home Improvement Retailer

The Home Depot

Lowe's

235

Jewelry Store

Kay Jewelers

236

Mattress Retailer

Mattress Firm

237

Neighborhood Hardware Store

Ace Hardware

238

Pharmacy

CVS Pharmacy

Walgreens

Walmart Pharmacy

239

Quick Service Restaurant for Sandwiches

Subway

McDonald's

240

Retailer for Home Fragrances & Body Care

Bath & Body Works

241

Retailer for Hunting & Fishing Gear

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

242

Retailer for Lower Prices on Baby & Kids Products

Walmart

243

Retailer for Lower Prices on Electronics

Best Buy

Walmart

Amazon

244

Retailer for Lower Prices on Health, Beauty & Personal Care

Walmart

245

Retailer for Lower Prices on Home Décor & Furnishings

HomeGoods / Walmart (TIE)

246

Retailer for Lower Prices on Large Appliances

Lowe's

The Home Depot

247

Retailer for Lower Prices on Pet Products

Chewy / Walmart (TIE)

PetSmart

248

Retailer for Lower Prices on Small Appliances

Walmart

Amazon / Lowe's (TIE)

249

Retailer for Lower Prices on Toys

Walmart

Amazon

250

Retailer of Camping Gear

REI

Bass Pro Shops & Cabela's

251

Small Format Grocery Store

Aldi

SERVICES

#

CATEGORY

RANK #1

RANK #2

RANK #3

252

Auto Insurance Provider

State Farm

Progressive

Allstate / Geico (TIE)

253

Cellular Service Provider

T-Mobile / Verizon (TIE)

AT&T

254

Cruise Line

Carnival / Royal Caribbean (TIE)

Norwegian

255

Digital Document Signature

DocuSign

Adobe

256

DNA Testing

Ancestry

23andMe

257

Express Package Delivery

FedEx / UPS (TIE)

258

Extended Auto Warranty (non-manufacturer)

CarShield

Endurance

259

High Speed Internet Provider

Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)

AT&T

260

Home Improvement Network

Angi

The Home Depot

Lowe's

261

Home Insurance Provider

State Farm

Allstate

262

Home Phone Service Provider

AT&T

Verizon

Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)

263

Home Security Provider

ADT

Ring

264

Life Insurance Provider

State Farm

265

Meal Kit Delivery Service

HelloFresh

Blue Apron

266

Moving & Storage Company

U-Haul

267

No Annual Fee Credit Card Provider

Capital One

Chase / Discover (TIE)

268

Oil & Lube Change Service

Jiffy Lube

269

Online Casino

BetMGM / FanDuel (TIE)

270

Prepaid Credit Card for Credit Building

Chime

Capital One

271

Professional Movers

Two Men and a Truck

U-Haul

272

Real Estate Agency

RE/MAX

273

Retirement Investment Services

Fidelity

274

Rewards Credit Card Provider

Capital One

Chase / Discover (TIE)

275

Roadside Assistance Service

AAA

276

Sports Betting Provider

DraftKings / FanDuel (TIE)

277

Tire Sales & Service

Discount Tire (America's Tire)

Goodyear

278

Tool Rental Service

The Home Depot

279

Travel Insurance Provider

Allianz

280

Travel Price Comparison App

Expedia

Kayak / Priceline (TIE)

281

Travel Rewards Credit Card Provider

Chase

American Express / Capital One (TIE)

282

TV Service Provider

Spectrum / Xfinity (TIE)

283

Used Car Retailer

Carmax

284

Weight Loss Program

WW (Weight Watchers)


How Winners Are Determined

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on the 2025 BrandSpark American Trust Study, in which BrandSpark surveyed a nationally representative sample of 29,420 qualified American shoppers to determine the most trusted brands in the U.S. Their top-of-mind unaided responses for categories they actively shop and services they use formed the basis for ranking, with ties declared if the margin of victory was within 3%. To be declared a winner or within the top 3 most trusted brands, a brand had to achieve a minimum 10% trust share in its category.

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark® Most Trusted Awards, as well as Shopper Army®, a product tester community running trusted incentivized ratings and reviews.

Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the Most Trusted Logo or winning Claims.

For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:

Adam Bellisario
Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
[email protected] 

SOURCE BrandSpark International

