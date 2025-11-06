BrandSpark International and Newsweek Launch the First Annual Worth it! Awards - Recognizing Brands that Deliver Better Quality for a Fair Price

BrandSpark International

Nov 06, 2025, 09:20 ET

New BrandSpark research unveils quality perceptions more predictive of shopper behavior than price

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International and Newsweek are proud to announce the launch of the inaugural BrandSpark®Worth it! Awards™, a groundbreaking consumer-voted program highlighting brands that Americans believe deliver better quality for a fair price.

The Worth it! Awards help shoppers quickly identify brands that deliver a better level of quality than a typical brand in a category, at a fair price. Backed by twenty-five years of BrandSpark consumer research expertise and the reach of Newsweek, the new award recognition gives consumers confidence in their purchase decisions and provides winning brands with a compelling way to communicate that they are genuinely Worth it!.

"Consumers don't mind paying for products from a brand that might be more expensive than other products within the same category - but the brand has to deliver against consumers' expectations." said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "What the BrandSpark Worth it! Awards lets consumers know is which of those brands deliver quality superior to the average competitor, while still charging a reasonable price. In other words, they are Worth it! – and the price being charged is well justified."

Why being voted "Worth it!" Matters

"Consumers deserve honest, reliable guidance, whether they're reading an article, shopping online, or making decisions in-store," said Jennifer Cunningham, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. "The recognition signifies that a winning brand exemplifies both quality and fairness distinguishing it within a competitive marketplace."

"Marketers know the marketplace is saturated with discount-driven messaging — it's easy to convey a lower price if brands decide to go that route," said Denis Hancock, Vice President, Strategy, BrandSpark International. "What's far more difficult is helping consumers quickly recognize when a brand's price is justified because it really delivers better quality. The Worth it! Awards provide a simple, credible way for higher quality brands to communicate that the market agrees your brand is "worth it".

"The study revealed that even today, brand quality perceptions are more predictive of shopper behavior than price. The Worth it! Awards winners were selected as consumers' top choice 50% more often than non-winners, even with multiple lower-priced options in most categories," says Philip Scrutton, Vice President Shopper Insights, BrandSpark. "This shows that shoppers don't just say these brands are "worth it" — they act on it, consistently choosing them over alternatives." says Scrutton.

Worth it! Winner Eggland's Best (Eggs) commented on the pride that this distinction brings them, "We're incredibly proud to be recognized in the inaugural Worth it! Awards, especially because it reflects the voice of real consumers," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO at Eggland's Best. "Being named a winner affirms our commitment to what we've always believed in — delivering exceptional egg quality, taste, and nutrition at a fair, family-friendly price."

Introducing the Worth it! Seal

The distinctive Worth it! Awards seal will soon appear across advertising, and digital platforms, making it easier for shoppers to spot products and services from brands that have been voted as worth their cost. For consumers, the seal represents a powerful shortcut in decision-making, assuring them that they are buying into a brand widely recognized for delivering better quality at a fair price, as voted by other American shoppers – a powerful endorsement.

For brands, the seal offers independent validation and a unique way to stand out. "Brands that activate the Worth it! seal will gain more than just recognition," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of Awards at BrandSpark. "They distinguish themselves as delivering a superior balance of quality and price, building loyalty and consumer confidence. Most brands surveyed in a category do not win the Worth it! award, underscoring the exclusivity of the recognition."

The Inaugural 2026 Worth it! Awards Winners*

The 2026 Worth it! Awards surveyed 104 categories across Baby & Kids, Durable Goods & Footware, Food & Beverage, Health & Personal Care, Household, Petcare, and Services. The BrandSpark scoring identified the following 290 winning brands that exceeded the BrandSpark Worth it! benchmark for higher quality for a fair price. 

The total sample size for the BrandSpark Worth it! Study was 14,369 American shoppers providing 262,337 brand evaluations.

*winners within each category are listed in alphabetical order

BABY & KIDS

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

WORTH IT! AWARDS
WINNER

1

Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent

Dreft

Tide

2

Baby Monitor

HelloBaby

Motorola

Nanit

Owlet

VTech

3

Baby Probiotics

Gerber

Lovebug

Mommy's Bliss

4

Children's Cough & Cold Relief

Children's Motrin

Children's Tylenol

Mucinex

Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil

5

Children's Thermometer

Braun

Safety 1st

Vicks

6

Educational Toys

LeapFrog

Lego

7

Infant / Baby Feeding Products

Dr. Brown's

Gerber

Philips Avent

8

Kids Sunscreen

Aveeno

Banana Boat Kids

Neutrogena

9

Natural Baby Care

Aveeno Baby

Baby Dove

10

Organic Baby Food

Earth's Best Organic

Gerber

Once Upon A Farm

Organics Happy Baby

11

Organic Kids Snacks

Once Upon A Farm

DURABLE GOODS & FOOTWARE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

WORTH IT! AWARDS WINNER

12

Air Fryer

Cuisinart

Instant Pot

Ninja

13

Air Purifier

Dyson

14

Barbecue Grill

Blackstone

Traeger

Weber

15

Car Battery

DieHard

Duralast

Interstate

16

Comfort Footwear

Clarks

Dr. Scholl's

Hoka

New Balance

Nike

Skechers

17

Cookware

All-Clad

Calphalon

KitchenAid

Lodge Cast Iron

Ninja

18

Dishwasher

Bosch

LG

Maytag

Samsung

Whirlpool

19

Electric Fan

Vornado

20

Electric Kettle

Breville

KitchenAid

Ninja

21

Food Processor

Cuisinart

KitchenAid

Ninja

22

Hiking Footwear

Columbia

Keen

Merrell

Nike

Salomon

Timberland

23

Humidifier

Honeywell

Vicks

24

Luggage

Samsonite

Tumi

25

Mattress-in-a-Box

DreamCloud

Purple

Serta

26

Oven / Range

Bosch

GE

Samsung

27

Overear Headphones

Bose

28

Power Tools

DeWalt

Makita

Milwaukee

29

Refrigerator

LG

Whirlpool

30

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig

Nespresso

Ninja

31

Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

Ninja

32

Stationary Exercise Bike

NordicTrack

Peloton

33

Thermostat

Google Nest

Honeywell

34

Tires

Goodyear

Michelin

Pirelli

35

Toaster Oven

Breville

Cuisinart

KitchenAid

Ninja

36

TV

LG

Roku

Samsung

Sony

37

Yoga Wear

Adidas

Nike

Under Armour

FOOD & BEVERAGE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

WORTH IT! AWARDS
WINNER

38

Cooking Oil

Bertolli

Crisco

Kirkland

39

Eggs

Eggland's Best

40

Flavored Sparkling Water

Clear American

San Pellegrino

Sparkling Ice

41

Flour

Gold Medal

King Arthur Baking Company

42

Frozen Potato Products

Grown in Idaho

Ore-Ida

43

Fruit Juice

Florida's Natural

Minute Maid

Ocean Spray

Simply

Tropicana

Welch's

44

Greek Yogurt

Chobani

Fage

45

Light Beer

Coors Light

Corona

Michelob Ultra

Miller Lite

46

Olive Oil

Bertolli

California Olive Ranch

Filippo Berio

47

Pancake Mix

Hungry Jack

Krusteaz

Pearl Milling Company

48

Pasta

Barilla

Mueller's

Ronzoni

49

Peanut Butter

Jif

Skippy

50

Plant-Based Yogurt

Chobani

51

Premium Ground Coffee (non-espresso)

Folgers

Peet's Coffee

52

Premium Ice Cream

Ben & Jerry's

Häagen-Dazs

Talenti

Tillamook

53

Rehydration Drink

Bodyarmor

Gatorade

Pedialyte

54

Salad Kit

Fresh Express

Taylor Farms

Trader Joe's

55

Vodka

Absolut

Cîroc

Grey Goose

Tito's

HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

WORTH IT! AWARDS
WINNER

56

Adult Multivitamin

Centrum

Nature Made

Nature's Bounty

57

Adult Sunscreen

CeraVe

Neutrogena

58

Allergy Relief

Benadryl

59

Blood Glucose Monitor

Dexcom

OneTouch

60

Cold & Flu Relief

Mucinex

Tylenol

Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil

61

Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men

Philips Norelco

Wahl

62

Gas & Bloating Relief

Gas-X

Imodium

Pepto-Bismol

63

Hair Regrowth Products for Men

Hims

Nutrafol

64

Hair Styling Tools

CHI

Dyson

65

Headache Relief

Advil

Excedrin

Tylenol

66

Men's Shaving

Gillette

Harry's

67

Migraine Headache Relief

Excedrin

68

Mouthwash

Listerine

69

Nasal Allergy Spray

Flonase

Vicks Sinex

70

Probiotic Supplements

Align Probiotics

Olly

71

Protein Powder

Orgain

Premier

Pure Protein

Vital Proteins

72

Women's Probiotic Supplements

Align Probiotics

Culturelle Probiotics

Garden of Life

HOUSEHOLD

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

WORTH IT! AWARDS
WINNER

73

All-Purpose Cleaner

Clorox

Lysol

74

Bathroom Cleaner

Clorox

Lysol

75

Bathroom Tissue

Angel Soft

Charmin

Cottonelle

Quilted Northern

76

Carpet Stain Remover

OxiClean

Resolve

77

Dryer Sheets

Bounce

Downy

Gain

78

Exterior Paint

Behr

Sherwin-Williams

79

Food Storage Bags

Hefty

Ziploc

80

Food Storage Containers

Pyrex

Tupperware

81

Garbage Bags

Glad

Hefty

82

Household Cleaner with Natural
Ingredients

Clorox Green Works

Lysol Simply

Mrs. Meyers

83

Insect Control

Raid

Terro

84

Interior Paint

Behr

Sherwin-Williams

85

Laundry Detergent

all

Arm & Hammer

Gain

Tide

86

Laundry Stain Remover

Clorox

OxiClean

Tide

87

Paper Towels

Bounty

Brawny

Member's Mark

PETCARE

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

WORTH IT! AWARDS
WINNER

88

Cat Food

Blue Buffalo

Fancy Feast

Hill's Science Diet

IAMS

Purina One

89

Cat Litter

Arm & Hammer

Fresh Step

Purina Tidy Cats

90

Dry Dog Food

Blue Buffalo

Hill's Science Diet

91

Flea & Tick Prevention

Advantage II / K9 Advantix II

Bravecto

Frontline

NexGard

Revolution

Simparica

92

Pet Stain & Odor Remover

OxiClean

Resolve

93

Wet Dog Food

Blue Buffalo

Freshpet

Hill's Science Diet

Royal Canin

SERVICES

CATEGORY #

CATEGORY

WORTH IT! AWARDS
WINNER

94

Auto Insurance Provider

AAA

USAA

95

Cellular Service Provider

T-Mobile

Verizon

96

Cruise Line

Holland America

Norwegian Cruise Line

Royal Caribbean

Viking

97

High Speed Internet Provider

Spectrum

T-Mobile

Verizon

Xfinity

98

Home Insurance Provider

AAA

Travelers

USAA

99

Moving & Storage Company

U-Haul

100

Pet Food Delivery

Amazon

Chewy

101

Professional Movers

College HUNKS Hauling
Junk & Moving

U-Haul

102

Quick Service Restaurant For Burgers

Culver's

Five Guys

In-N-Out Burger

Whataburger

103

Quick Service Restaurant For Pizza

Domino's

Marco's Pizza

Papa Murphy's

Pizza Hut

104

Travel Insurance Provider

AAA

Allianz

American Express

How Winners are Determined

The Worth it! Awards methodology is rooted in rigorous consumer research and builds on BrandSpark's well-established Most Trusted Awards, Best New Product Awards, and broader shopper insights expertise developed over the last 25 years. The goal is simple: to credibly identify which brands delivering better than average quality are genuinely "Worth it!" across categories.

  • Brand entry qualification: requires exceeding a minimum threshold of citations as consumers' most trusted brand in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Survey.
  • Relevant raters only: survey respondents must know the brand and have recently shopped the category.
  • Separate measures: price and quality are assessed independently. The BrandSpark Worth It! Score is derived by the relationship between the two.
  • Award qualification : brands must not only have a positive Worth It score, they also must be above their category average on quality.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. With 70+ million global monthly uniques, Newsweek reaches audiences with thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with actionable insights to refine strategic positioning, build consumer trust and value and help marketers prioritize among the myriad of strategic and communication choices. BrandSpark International conducts the research for the  Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and BrandSpark Worth it! Awards. Best New Product Awards Inc. runs leading credential programs Best New Product Awards and BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and the new BrandSpark Worth it! Awards.

*Permission/authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. is required to reference or use the Worth it! Awards  logo or winning claims.

For more information visit: www.worthitawards.com

For media inquiries, licensing requests, or interview opportunities, please contact:

Adam Bellisario
Associate Vice-President, BrandSpark International
[email protected]

SOURCE BrandSpark International

