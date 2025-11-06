BrandSpark International and Newsweek Launch the First Annual Worth it! Awards - Recognizing Brands that Deliver Better Quality for a Fair Price

New BrandSpark research unveils quality perceptions more predictive of shopper behavior than price

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International and Newsweek are proud to announce the launch of the inaugural BrandSpark®Worth it! Awards™, a groundbreaking consumer-voted program highlighting brands that Americans believe deliver better quality for a fair price.

The Worth it! Awards help shoppers quickly identify brands that deliver a better level of quality than a typical brand in a category, at a fair price. Backed by twenty-five years of BrandSpark consumer research expertise and the reach of Newsweek, the new award recognition gives consumers confidence in their purchase decisions and provides winning brands with a compelling way to communicate that they are genuinely Worth it!.

"Consumers don't mind paying for products from a brand that might be more expensive than other products within the same category - but the brand has to deliver against consumers' expectations." said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "What the BrandSpark Worth it! Awards lets consumers know is which of those brands deliver quality superior to the average competitor, while still charging a reasonable price. In other words, they are Worth it! – and the price being charged is well justified."

Why being voted "Worth it!" Matters

"Consumers deserve honest, reliable guidance, whether they're reading an article, shopping online, or making decisions in-store," said Jennifer Cunningham, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. "The recognition signifies that a winning brand exemplifies both quality and fairness distinguishing it within a competitive marketplace."

"Marketers know the marketplace is saturated with discount-driven messaging — it's easy to convey a lower price if brands decide to go that route," said Denis Hancock, Vice President, Strategy, BrandSpark International. "What's far more difficult is helping consumers quickly recognize when a brand's price is justified because it really delivers better quality. The Worth it! Awards provide a simple, credible way for higher quality brands to communicate that the market agrees your brand is "worth it".

"The study revealed that even today, brand quality perceptions are more predictive of shopper behavior than price. The Worth it! Awards winners were selected as consumers' top choice 50% more often than non-winners, even with multiple lower-priced options in most categories," says Philip Scrutton, Vice President Shopper Insights, BrandSpark. "This shows that shoppers don't just say these brands are "worth it" — they act on it, consistently choosing them over alternatives." says Scrutton.

Worth it! Winner Eggland's Best (Eggs) commented on the pride that this distinction brings them, "We're incredibly proud to be recognized in the inaugural Worth it! Awards, especially because it reflects the voice of real consumers," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO at Eggland's Best. "Being named a winner affirms our commitment to what we've always believed in — delivering exceptional egg quality, taste, and nutrition at a fair, family-friendly price."

Introducing the Worth it! Seal

The distinctive Worth it! Awards seal will soon appear across advertising, and digital platforms, making it easier for shoppers to spot products and services from brands that have been voted as worth their cost. For consumers, the seal represents a powerful shortcut in decision-making, assuring them that they are buying into a brand widely recognized for delivering better quality at a fair price, as voted by other American shoppers – a powerful endorsement.

For brands, the seal offers independent validation and a unique way to stand out. "Brands that activate the Worth it! seal will gain more than just recognition," said Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of Awards at BrandSpark. "They distinguish themselves as delivering a superior balance of quality and price, building loyalty and consumer confidence. Most brands surveyed in a category do not win the Worth it! award, underscoring the exclusivity of the recognition."

The Inaugural 2026 Worth it! Awards Winners*

The 2026 Worth it! Awards surveyed 104 categories across Baby & Kids, Durable Goods & Footware, Food & Beverage, Health & Personal Care, Household, Petcare, and Services. The BrandSpark scoring identified the following 290 winning brands that exceeded the BrandSpark Worth it! benchmark for higher quality for a fair price.

The total sample size for the BrandSpark Worth it! Study was 14,369 American shoppers providing 262,337 brand evaluations.

*winners within each category are listed in alphabetical order

BABY & KIDS CATEGORY # CATEGORY WORTH IT! AWARDS

WINNER 1 Baby & Kids Laundry Detergent Dreft Tide 2 Baby Monitor HelloBaby Motorola Nanit Owlet VTech 3 Baby Probiotics Gerber Lovebug Mommy's Bliss 4 Children's Cough & Cold Relief Children's Motrin Children's Tylenol Mucinex Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil 5 Children's Thermometer Braun Safety 1st Vicks 6 Educational Toys LeapFrog Lego 7 Infant / Baby Feeding Products Dr. Brown's Gerber Philips Avent 8 Kids Sunscreen Aveeno Banana Boat Kids Neutrogena 9 Natural Baby Care Aveeno Baby Baby Dove 10 Organic Baby Food Earth's Best Organic Gerber Once Upon A Farm Organics Happy Baby 11 Organic Kids Snacks Once Upon A Farm

DURABLE GOODS & FOOTWARE CATEGORY # CATEGORY WORTH IT! AWARDS WINNER 12 Air Fryer Cuisinart Instant Pot Ninja 13 Air Purifier Dyson 14 Barbecue Grill Blackstone Traeger Weber 15 Car Battery DieHard Duralast Interstate 16 Comfort Footwear Clarks Dr. Scholl's Hoka New Balance Nike Skechers 17 Cookware All-Clad Calphalon KitchenAid Lodge Cast Iron Ninja 18 Dishwasher Bosch LG Maytag Samsung Whirlpool 19 Electric Fan Vornado 20 Electric Kettle Breville KitchenAid Ninja 21 Food Processor Cuisinart KitchenAid Ninja 22 Hiking Footwear Columbia Keen Merrell Nike Salomon Timberland 23 Humidifier Honeywell Vicks 24 Luggage Samsonite Tumi 25 Mattress-in-a-Box DreamCloud Purple Serta 26 Oven / Range Bosch GE Samsung 27 Overear Headphones Bose 28 Power Tools DeWalt Makita Milwaukee 29 Refrigerator LG Whirlpool 30 Single Serve Coffee Maker Keurig Nespresso Ninja 31 Stand Mixer KitchenAid Ninja 32 Stationary Exercise Bike NordicTrack Peloton 33 Thermostat Google Nest Honeywell 34 Tires Goodyear Michelin Pirelli 35 Toaster Oven Breville Cuisinart KitchenAid Ninja 36 TV LG Roku Samsung Sony 37 Yoga Wear Adidas Nike Under Armour

FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORY # CATEGORY WORTH IT! AWARDS

WINNER 38 Cooking Oil Bertolli Crisco Kirkland 39 Eggs Eggland's Best 40 Flavored Sparkling Water Clear American San Pellegrino Sparkling Ice 41 Flour Gold Medal King Arthur Baking Company 42 Frozen Potato Products Grown in Idaho Ore-Ida 43 Fruit Juice Florida's Natural Minute Maid Ocean Spray Simply Tropicana Welch's 44 Greek Yogurt Chobani Fage 45 Light Beer Coors Light Corona Michelob Ultra Miller Lite 46 Olive Oil Bertolli California Olive Ranch Filippo Berio 47 Pancake Mix Hungry Jack Krusteaz Pearl Milling Company 48 Pasta Barilla Mueller's Ronzoni 49 Peanut Butter Jif Skippy 50 Plant-Based Yogurt Chobani 51 Premium Ground Coffee (non-espresso) Folgers Peet's Coffee 52 Premium Ice Cream Ben & Jerry's Häagen-Dazs Talenti Tillamook 53 Rehydration Drink Bodyarmor Gatorade Pedialyte 54 Salad Kit Fresh Express Taylor Farms Trader Joe's 55 Vodka Absolut Cîroc Grey Goose Tito's

HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE CATEGORY # CATEGORY WORTH IT! AWARDS

WINNER 56 Adult Multivitamin Centrum Nature Made Nature's Bounty 57 Adult Sunscreen CeraVe Neutrogena 58 Allergy Relief Benadryl 59 Blood Glucose Monitor Dexcom OneTouch 60 Cold & Flu Relief Mucinex Tylenol Vicks DayQuil / NyQuil 61 Electric Razor / Trimmer for Men Philips Norelco Wahl 62 Gas & Bloating Relief Gas-X Imodium Pepto-Bismol 63 Hair Regrowth Products for Men Hims Nutrafol 64 Hair Styling Tools CHI Dyson 65 Headache Relief Advil Excedrin Tylenol 66 Men's Shaving Gillette Harry's 67 Migraine Headache Relief Excedrin 68 Mouthwash Listerine 69 Nasal Allergy Spray Flonase Vicks Sinex 70 Probiotic Supplements Align Probiotics Olly 71 Protein Powder Orgain Premier Pure Protein Vital Proteins 72 Women's Probiotic Supplements Align Probiotics Culturelle Probiotics Garden of Life

HOUSEHOLD CATEGORY # CATEGORY WORTH IT! AWARDS

WINNER 73 All-Purpose Cleaner Clorox Lysol 74 Bathroom Cleaner Clorox Lysol 75 Bathroom Tissue Angel Soft Charmin Cottonelle Quilted Northern 76 Carpet Stain Remover OxiClean Resolve 77 Dryer Sheets Bounce Downy Gain 78 Exterior Paint Behr Sherwin-Williams 79 Food Storage Bags Hefty Ziploc 80 Food Storage Containers Pyrex Tupperware 81 Garbage Bags Glad Hefty 82 Household Cleaner with Natural

Ingredients Clorox Green Works Lysol Simply Mrs. Meyers 83 Insect Control Raid Terro 84 Interior Paint Behr Sherwin-Williams 85 Laundry Detergent all Arm & Hammer Gain Tide 86 Laundry Stain Remover Clorox OxiClean Tide 87 Paper Towels Bounty Brawny Member's Mark

PETCARE CATEGORY # CATEGORY WORTH IT! AWARDS

WINNER 88 Cat Food Blue Buffalo Fancy Feast Hill's Science Diet IAMS Purina One 89 Cat Litter Arm & Hammer Fresh Step Purina Tidy Cats 90 Dry Dog Food Blue Buffalo Hill's Science Diet 91 Flea & Tick Prevention Advantage II / K9 Advantix II Bravecto Frontline NexGard Revolution Simparica 92 Pet Stain & Odor Remover OxiClean Resolve 93 Wet Dog Food Blue Buffalo Freshpet Hill's Science Diet Royal Canin

SERVICES CATEGORY # CATEGORY WORTH IT! AWARDS

WINNER 94 Auto Insurance Provider AAA USAA 95 Cellular Service Provider T-Mobile Verizon 96 Cruise Line Holland America Norwegian Cruise Line Royal Caribbean Viking 97 High Speed Internet Provider Spectrum T-Mobile Verizon Xfinity 98 Home Insurance Provider AAA Travelers USAA 99 Moving & Storage Company U-Haul 100 Pet Food Delivery Amazon Chewy 101 Professional Movers College HUNKS Hauling

Junk & Moving U-Haul 102 Quick Service Restaurant For Burgers Culver's Five Guys In-N-Out Burger Whataburger 103 Quick Service Restaurant For Pizza Domino's Marco's Pizza Papa Murphy's Pizza Hut 104 Travel Insurance Provider AAA Allianz American Express

How Winners are Determined

The Worth it! Awards methodology is rooted in rigorous consumer research and builds on BrandSpark's well-established Most Trusted Awards, Best New Product Awards, and broader shopper insights expertise developed over the last 25 years. The goal is simple: to credibly identify which brands delivering better than average quality are genuinely "Worth it!" across categories.

Brand entry qualification: requires exceeding a minimum threshold of citations as consumers' most trusted brand in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Survey.

requires exceeding a minimum threshold of citations as consumers' most trusted brand in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Survey. Relevant raters only: survey respondents must know the brand and have recently shopped the category.

survey respondents must know the brand and have recently shopped the category. Separate measures: price and quality are assessed independently. The BrandSpark Worth It! Score is derived by the relationship between the two.

price and quality are assessed independently. The BrandSpark Worth It! Score is derived by the relationship between the two. Award qualification : brands must not only have a positive Worth It score, they also must be above their category average on quality.

