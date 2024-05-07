BrandSpark Once Again Names Eggland's Best the Most Trusted Egg in America

Eggland's Best Honored for a Decade

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to empower consumers with better choices at the supermarket, BrandSpark International leveraged insights from over 26,000 shoppers to identify the leading brands for its 2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards. This year, the findings reveal that Eggland's Best has once again been honored as the Most Trusted Egg in America, marking a decade of recognition*.

2024 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

"Year after year, Eggland's Best has demonstrated its commitment to quality, securing its place as a top-tier brand through the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards," noted Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Our extensive study showcases that consumers continuously recognize Eggland's Best for their dependable quality and superior products, making it a perennial favorite among American households."

The 2024 BrandSpark American Trust Study is the most extensive study of brand trust across consumer categories, examining 256 product and service categories.

"We are committed to providing consumers the highest nutritional value, taste and freshness, which sets Eggland's Best eggs apart from the rest," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Receiving this honor from BrandSpark for a decade now is not only a testament to our unyielding dedication to quality but also to the trust and loyalty our consumers place in us."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil, and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp, and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities.

"It's clear why Eggland's Best has been named the Most Trusted egg brand in America by BrandSpark for a whole decade, as their eggs provide essential nutrients making them a staple for families striving for a healthier lifestyle," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "I always recommend Eggland's Best to my clients because of their nutritional benefits including 10 times more Vitamin E, more than double the omega-3s and 25% less saturated fat compared to ordinary eggs."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness, and variety. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sided study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com

*Voted most trusted Egg brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, years 2015-2024.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, now in its 11th year in the USA, is a leading consumer-voted credentialling program that measures consumer trust and brand resilience within hundreds of CPG, retail, and services categories, as determined by American shoppers through their top-of-mind unaided responses for brands they trust most in categories which they shop and services which they use.

SOURCE Eggland's Best