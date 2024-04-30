Don't Forget to Enter the Eggland's Best "Egg-ceptional Wellness" Sweepstakes

Fans can enter daily for a chance to win $5,000!

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't pass up the chance to win big with the Eggland's Best "Egg-ceptional Wellness" Sweepstakes! For the second year in a row, Eggland's Best and Little League® have teamed up to fuel busy, active families! There's still time to enter daily for the chance to win $5,000 from now until May 14th at EBFamilySweeps.com.

"In collaboration with Eggland's Best, we're excited to highlight the significance of balanced eating and physical activity in the development of young athletes," said Liz DiLullo Brown, Little League Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Business Relationship Officer. "This partnership, especially through the 'Egg-ceptional Wellness' Sweepstakes, reflects our mutual dedication to nurturing overall health and performance in athletes, aiming to equip our players with the nutritional foundation and vitality required for success in every aspect of their lives."

Families will have an opportunity to win a Grand Prize of $5,000 to plus up their wellness activities this Spring as part of the "Egg-ceptional Wellness" Sweepstakes. A weekly prize pack with fun swag from Eggland's Best and Little League will also be up for grabs to help families enhance their wellness journey, plus a 3-month supply of Eggland's Best eggs!

"We're thrilled to be working with Little League for another year to promote health and wellness among young athletes and their families," said Kurt Misialek, Eggland's Best President and CEO. "Our 'Egg-ceptional Wellness' Sweepstakes is just one way we're helping to cultivate stronger, healthier Little League communities—we can't wait to celebrate with the lucky winner!"

Eggland's Best has kicked off Year Two as the Official Egg of Little League Baseball and Softball. Later this year, fans can join in on fun activities and giveaways with Eggland's Best at the Little League World Series Fan Zone during the 2024 Little League Softball® World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, from August 4-11 and the 2024 Little League Baseball® World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from August 14-25. Eggland's Best has also committed to supporting local leagues within the Little League Challenger Division®, an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges, through the continuation of a grant program designed to assist local communities enhance the operation and offerings within their program.

"In the midst of demanding sports schedules, I always suggest including Eggland's Best eggs into meals and snacks. With superior nutrition, including more than double the Vitamin B12 and ten times more Vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs provide a natural energy boost, which is ideal for busy athletes," said Sports Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "Sports season can be demanding, but having a fridge stocked with delicious and nutritious recipes is a game-changer for the whole family!"

For recipes, Sweepstakes Official Rules and how to enter, visit www.EBFamilySweeps.com. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST "EGG-CEPTIONAL WELLNESS" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 4/2/24 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 5/14/24 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards. In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Little League®

Founded in 1939, Little League® is the world's largest organized youth sports program, with approximately two million players (ages 4-16) playing baseball and softball in communities across every U.S. state and more than 80 other countries. Operated by more than one million volunteers, Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. From professional athletes and award-winning celebrities, to public officials and other influential members of society, Little League graduates have taken the lessons they learned, both on and off the field, to create the next chapter of the Little League story. Each year, millions of people follow the hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship that Little Leaguers® display at our seven baseball and softball World Series events, the premier tournaments in youth sports. For more information, visit LittleLeague.org, and follow Little League (@LittleLeague) on Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. When we all come together, we are truly One Team. One Little League.

