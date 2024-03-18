Brandywine Cares Partners with the Financial Wellness Platform KOFE and Consolidated Credit to Offer a Small Business Bootcamp

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KOFE: Knowledge of Financial Education, a product of Consolidated Credit, has announced a partnership with Brandywine Cares to offer Career$hift, a small business bootcamp that benefits the community by empowering individuals to take control of their futures.

The KOFE team first partnered with Brandywine Cares in 2021 to provide financial education. Brandywine Cares shares KOFE's mission of improving financial literacy and economic well-being, making them an ideal partner for collaboration. The goal of their initiative is to empower individuals and communities to achieve financial stability and success.

"Brandywine Cares is delighted to introduce Career$hift, our newest workshop series for aspiring entrepreneurs. This series will deliver the resources and professional network that individuals need to successfully create or grow a small business," says Heidi Coppola, Board President of Brandywine Cares.

Through KOFE's platform, participants in the Career$hift initiative will access a wealth of educational materials, workshops, and personalized guidance to support their journey toward financial empowerment through entrepreneurship.

"At KOFE, we believe in the transformative power of financial education. Through Career$hift, we are excited to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve their financial goals and unlock new opportunities for success," says Ana Maria Ceballos, KOFE Relationship Manager.

The Career$hift Small Business Bootcamp is vital because it addresses a pressing need in the community: accessible and effective financial education, and support for individuals interested in building and growing a small business.

"By combining our efforts, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families by helping them build brighter financial futures," says Sandra Tobon, Consolidated Credit's Director of Housing Counseling and Community Outreach.

Career$hift will benefit the community by empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures. The virtual program begins April 3 and will run every Wednesday until May 8 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. You can register for Career$hift at:

https://app.livestorm.co/lafayette-re/careerhift-small-business-bootcamp.

The CareerKick Program will launch virtually on March 19. This program will connect Atlanta's youth (16-24), with the job market and high-potential careers.

The goal is to challenge our youth to prepare to become someone that employers are excited to hire. CareerKick offers professional development workshops that help youth identify their skills and passions to match them to jobs, industries, and employers. Upon completion of the program, attendees possess the tools and knowledge necessary to map out a career path that matches their talents, interests, goals, and aspirations.

To be a part of this gateway to professional and personal growth, you must be 16-24 and make the commitment to attend all sessions which are mandatory. Sessions start March 19, every Tuesday for 5 weeks from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Come join us.

Register for CareerKick at: https://app.livestorm.co/lafayette-re/boost-your-atlanta-career-with-brandywine-cares-5-week-career-kick.

About: Consolidated Credit is a non-profit organization, which has helped more than 10 million people overcome debt and financial challenges in 30 years. Their mission is to assist families throughout the United States to end financial crises and solve money management issues through education and counseling.

KOFE: Knowledge Of Financial Education offers interactive courses, calculators, and videos. They work with hundreds of organizations, municipalities, and charities of all sizes that have one thing in common: the desire to help their employees/members become financially healthy.

About: Brandywine Cares is a non-profit that provides career coaching in the broadest sense possible, helping people identify their skills and passion and offering them the tools to match those with sustainable employment. The goal of Brandywine Cares is to help individuals achieve financial stability and begin building wealth that contributes to the economic prosperity of families and communities for generations.

