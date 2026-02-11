Branford Castle Promotes Marilyn Yang to Managing Director

NEW YORK and BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle Partners, a North America-focused private equity firm, today announced the promotion of Marilyn Yang to Managing Director.

"Marilyn is an integral member of our investment team, and we're proud to recognize her with this well-deserved promotion," said John S. Castle, President and CEO of Branford Castle. "Marilyn is a true team player and we look forward to her ongoing contributions."

Based in the Boca Raton office, Ms. Yang is responsible for the sourcing, acquisition and oversight of new and existing investments at Branford Castle and currently serves on the boards of ABC Industries, GPT Industries, and Marine Floats. Prior to joining Branford in 2018, she worked as an investment banking analyst in the Global Industrials Group at Barclays, where she focused on mergers and acquisitions as well as equity and debt financing transactions. Ms. Yang graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in Economics, and is an active member of University of Pennsylvania – Wharton School's Alumni Ambassador Program and the Wharton Private Equity & Venture Capital Alumni Association.

ABOUT BRANFORD CASTLE PARTNERS

Branford Castle is a private market investor focused on lower middle-market investments, with more than 35 years of helping to grow businesses. The Firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford Castle prides itself on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford Castle has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, specialty materials, test and measurement, business services and logistics. For more information, please see branfordcastle.com.

