Branford Castle Partners hits stride with acquisition of Pulse Veterinary Technologies, an industry-leading provider of products to the global horse and house pet healthcare markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle Partners, a New York City-based private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Pulse Veterinary Technologies, LLC. This is the twelfth acquisition overall for Branford's fund, which closed in late 2016, and its eighth platform investment.

Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, with subsidiary operations in Japan, PulseVet is the veterinary industry's leading provider of shock wave therapy devices.

Founded in 2009, PulseVet has a large installed base of equipment worldwide, and serves most leading equine veterinarians in North America plus many veterinary schools.

"Branford Castle Partners is excited about the PulseVet opportunity. It is a niche-market leader with proprietary technology in a highly desirable industry, and has a fantastic management team," said Eric Korsten, Managing Director of Branford Castle Partners.

"With three great platform acquisitions since August 1 – a Triple Crown if you will – we have completed platform investing from our current fund at a gallop," said David A. Castle, Managing Partner of Branford Castle Partners. PulseVet is led by CEO Adrian Lock, a 25-plus-year industry veteran. He is supported by a strong team of tenured executive leaders. "We are excited to partner with Branford to accelerate new geographic and customer expansion and potential acquisitions," said Lock.

"Branford is especially pleased to be working, for our third time, with Siguler Guff & Company, LP which provided debt financing and made an equity co-investment," said Eric Korsten.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The sellers were advised through the sale by MHT Advisors.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford Castle Partners is an active investor in small-to-medium-sized private companies. With each new investment, Branford strengthens its 30+ year history of growing businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $100 million in total enterprise value and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford has deep experience in industrials, consumer goods & services and transportation & logistics industries. (www.branfordcastle.com)

SOURCE Branford Castle Partners

Related Links

http://www.branfordcastle.com

