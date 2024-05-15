ERIC R. KORSTEN REJOINS BRANFORD CASTLE PARTNERS

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle Partners today announced that Eric R. Korsten is rejoining the firm in the role of Senior Managing Director and Investment Committee Member.

John S. Castle, President and CEO, said, "Eric is a proven leader in private equity, and we are delighted that he has returned to Branford. We welcome Eric back with open arms and look forward to working closely with him."

Mr. Korsten has been in the middle-market private equity industry for close to 20 years, including over a decade at Branford Castle. Korsten has spent that time identifying, investing in, advising and growing middle-market companies, and has deep relationships across the private equity industry.

When asked for the reason for his return to Branford Castle, Korsten said, "I like the people whom I have known for decades. I like the work environment, which is always warm, welcoming and focused on outstanding investment performance. And, most of all, I have long admired and respected the firm's high standards of professional excellence. In short, I'm very happy to be home again," he declared.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford Castle is a private market investor focusing on lower-middle-market investments, with a more than 30+ year history of helping to grow businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford is particularly keen on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, business services, and logistics.

SOURCE Branford Castle Partners