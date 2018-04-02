Brantley Gilbert And The PEDIGREE® Brand Team Up To Help U.S. Veterans

The partnership between the PEDIGREE brand and Gilbert was formed earlier this year, after Gilbert had multiple conversations with experts on the best way to help service people trying to cope with re-entry. It was at that point Gilbert reached out to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) and the PEDIGREE brand with the idea of pairing veterans in need with companion animals to help normalize their re-acclimation.

"Nothing helps heal like an animal's love," said Gilbert. "These dogs aren't just good dogs, they're trained to help their veteran, and new companion, cope with stress, memories and triggers people can't see and provide them with a sense of solid grounding. I am honored that the PEDIGREE brand agreed to be a part of this campaign, because it's something I really wanted to do – and they understand so many of the reasons why this is such a good remedy for these veterans."

As part of their collaboration, the PEDIGREE brand will work with Custom Canine Unlimited to transport and train all eight dogs and provide each dog with a one-year supply of PEDIGREE dog food to ensure each companion and veteran get off to a great start together. The companion dogs were recruited by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, while the veterans were identified by DAV.

"When we heard about what Brantley wanted to do on his The Ones That Like Me tour to honor veterans, we knew we had to help," said Elizabeth Barrett, PEDIGREE Brand Manager, Mars Petcare. "Brantley has distinguished himself as an artist who goes to great lengths to give back to America's armed forces, and his efforts to provide companion dogs to veterans during this tour align perfectly with the PEDIGREE brand's Feed the good™ campaign, which is based on the insight that dogs and humans benefit each other. Knowing that the PEDIGREE brand can play a part in finding loving homes for these dogs while giving back to those who have served our country is an incredible honor."

Gilbert will be presenting a vet with a companion dog every weekend of this spring's The Ones That Like Me Tour. For him, giving healing to the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard members who represented our nation is the greatest gift his music has provided.

"These dogs and people are all heroes," said Gilbert. "Seeing the faces of these vets when their dog comes bouncing into the room melts your heart. I know for these families, beyond being the family's new best friend, these animals are helping heal things for these soldiers in ways nothing else can."

"It's awesome the PEDIGREE brand would be part of this dream I had," he explained. "They recognized the need for what this is and stepped up to make things happen. This is making a lot of people's – not just the vet's – lives better, happier, so many things."

