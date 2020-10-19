Brasher Law Firm Founder Named to 2020 List of Texas Super Lawyers

BEAUMONT, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clint Brasher, founding partner with Texas-based Brasher Law Firm, PLLC, has been named to the 2020 list of Texas Super Lawyers, a prestigious legal ranking that recognizes no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys each year.

In his third year recognized by Texas Super Lawyers, Mr. Brasher's selection to the annual peer-review listing is based on his work in insurance coverage. With a special focus on first-party insurance and bad-faith insurance litigation, he has recovered millions of dollars in settlements and awards for his clients. Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, his work has earned him membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and he has been voted among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers in Texas by the National Trial Institute. Mr. Brasher has also maintained an AV Preeminent peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell since 2013.

"To be included in this year's list of Texas Super Lawyers is truly an honor," said Mr. Brasher. "While it is always nice to be recognized, this listing is notable in that it is determined by other lawyers. To be honored by those who know what we do each and every day is something special."

Researchers for Thomson Reuters-owned Super Lawyers compile the annual list of honorees based on nominations from more than 70,000 practicing lawyers in Texas. A blue-ribbon panel of attorneys assists with final selections.

This is just the latest honor for the Brasher Law Firm. Senior associate attorney Nishi Kothari was also selected to the 2020 list of Texas Rising Stars, an exclusive listing of the top young lawyers in the state. To be eligible for Rising Stars recognition, attorneys must be either 40 or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

The Super Lawyers list is published in the November issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. Texas Rising Stars can be found in this year's April edition of Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine. The full lists are available online at http://www.superlawyers.com .

Texas-based Brasher Law Firm is dedicated to fighting for the rights and interests of its clients using its unique and passionate approach to litigation. Brasher represents individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma in cases involving personal injury claims, insurance claims, employment law and maritime law. For more information, visit https://brasherattorney.com/

