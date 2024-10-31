BRASILAGRO - FORM 20-F

BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

Oct 31, 2024, 17:00 ET

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("BrasilAgro") filed on October 31, 2024 its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Annual Report is available on our website at www.brasil-agro.com.  

