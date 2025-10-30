BRASILAGRO - FORM 20-F

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("BrasilAgro") filed on October 30, 2025 its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2025 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Annual Report is available on our website at https://ri.brasil-agro.com/. In addition, all shareholders of BrasilAgro may request free of charge a hard copy of BrasilAgro's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC by contacting the Investor Relations Department of BrasilAgro, which contact information is as follows:

SOURCE BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas