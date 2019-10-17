Braskem America Launches I'm green™ Recycled Polypropylene

The roll-out of Braskem's new I'm green™ Recycled polypropylene represents one of the first new offerings under the expanded I'm green™ product portfolio. Braskem recently announced the expansion of its I'm green™ brand to encompass the company's full range of circular economy products as part its commitment to help transform the plastics chain from a linear economy into a Circular Economy, a concept where materials are used, disposed of and then recycled in a circular way. The I'm green™ master brand now includes Braskem's product developments in bio-based resins, post-consumer-recycled (PCR) resins, as well as mixed bio-based plastics and PCR solutions.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem America CEO, commented, "In launching Braskem America's first ever 100% post-consumer recycled product, we are working closely with our partners to create innovative new solutions to promote the Circular Economy. Today, our new I'm green™ Recycled polypropylene utilizes plastic destined for landfills to produce new alternative materials for manufacturing. This will create improved sustainable solutions for clients, consumers and the environment."

Feedstock for Braskem's new I'm green™ Recycled polypropylene is derived from polypropylene twine typically used for hay bales in the agricultural sector, which would otherwise be directed to landfills after use. In redirecting these polypropylene twine waste streams from landfills, the twine is reused as a raw material offering a circular source of feedstock with consistent material characteristics. The twine is processed, dyed black for product color uniformity, and then tested for purity and quality. The resulting sustainably focused homopolymer polypropylene pellets are well suited for use in compounding and packaging applications including uses in automotive, housewares and consumer goods. I'm green™ Recycled polypropylene has properties similar or as good as virgin polypropylene.

With a global vision focused on the future, Braskem works every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions in chemicals and plastics through innovation. Today's announcement directly supports Braskem's overall vision that 100% of plastic packaging be reused, recycled or recovered by 2040.

ABOUT BRASKEM

Every day, Braskem's 8,000 team members work to improve people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemistry and plastics and engage with partners throughout the value chain to advance the circular economy. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany, net revenue of R$58 billion (US$15.8 billion) and exports to around 100 countries, Braskem produces annually over 20 million tons of plastic resins and chemical products.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a new operation in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

ABOUT BLUEVISION

Bluevision was created to represent actions and initiatives that focus on sustainability and which bring a positive impact to the planet and people's lives. It is a platform that shows the capacity of the human being to actively influence the course of the planet through their actions and everyday lives. Through facts, stories and curiosities, Bluevision connects people who are seeking innovative and society-oriented solutions that use resources in an intelligent way. For more information about Bluevision please visit: www.bluevisionbraskem.com

