Braskem and The Linde Group Select Bilfinger Westcon as Lead Mechanical Subcontractor for Delta, to be the Largest Polypropylene Production Line in the Americas

Braskem has committed up to $675 million towards the design and construction of the new PP production line named Delta which is being constructed next to Braskem's existing production facilities in La Porte, Texas. With the initial steel erection phase now underway, the final phase of main construction remains on track and targeted for the first quarter of 2020. The new plant will have a production capacity of 450 kilotons (kt), or the equivalent of approximately 1 billion pounds, per year.

Mark Nikolich, Braskem North America Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Today we are pleased to announce another significant step forward in the development of Delta, which is set to be the largest polypropylene production line in the Americas. With the recent milestone delivery of the reactors to the Delta site, Braskem and The Linde Group, as our lead EPC contractor have appointed Bilfinger Westcon, a leading construction service provider to the chemical and specialty chemicals industries, as our lead mechanical subcontractor. This appointment keeps us on track for our original Delta project timeline and further supports our leadership position as the largest producer of polypropylene in the Americas."

Dr. Christian Bruch, Member of the Executive Board of The Linde Group and responsible for the company's engineering business, said, "We are glad to see that construction of Braskem's major Delta polypropylene project in La Porte is proceeding very well. With Bilfinger Westcon, Braskem and Linde have chosen a mechanical subcontractor with whom we have worked together successfully on the construction of several industrial plant projects."

As the lead mechanical subcontractor on the Delta project Bilfinger Westcon will be responsible for the installation of structural steel, piping, and industrial process equipment through the completion of the facility construction. The new Delta line will represent additional production capacity of homopolymers, random copolymers, impact copolymers, and reactor TPOs, building upon Braskem's current polypropylene production plant in La Porte which has a production capacity of 354 kt annually and will continue operations. Braskem also maintains a UTEC Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) production plant located at the same La Porte site.

The construction of Braskem's new Delta production line is expected to positively impact economic activity in the La Porte region, employing approximately 1,000 development and construction workers to fully construct the facility. The Delta production line design is being developed directly in-line with Braskem's commitment to sustainability and attention to eco-indicators such as emissions, water, and energy efficiency, as well as recycling and waste reduction.

