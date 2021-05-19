Braskem and Vartega Launch New Carbon Fiber Recycling Program for 3D Filament

"We are so pleased to provide Braskem with sustainable high performance carbon fiber for their new 3D printing filament," said Andrew Maxey, Vartega CEO. "And by leveraging our recycling capabilities, Braskem and Vartega are able to provide an end-to-end solution for 3D printing customers. This collaboration is an excellent demonstration of what's possible with modern supply chains and novel solutions to traditional waste problems. Landfill is not the only option, and Vartega is unlocking a captive supply of valuable materials in failed prints, support structures, and filament scrap."

Braskem is committed to a carbon neutral circular economy. In 2018, Braskem committed to 100% of plastic packaging being reused, recycled, or recovered by 2040. As part of its evolving sustainable development strategy, Braskem also announced additional commitments to mitigate climate change, eliminate plastic waste, and provide solutions for recycled products in its markets.

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing, stated, "Our new Filament Recycling Program with Vartega is part of Braskem's broader strategy to provide solutions for recycled products and eliminate plastic waste. We are excited to partner with Vartega and leverage their capabilities to ensure that each spool of carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene is properly disposed and does not end up in landfills. Plastic plays a vital role in society, and we believe that programs such as this will allow plastics to continue their role in advancing innovation and providing sustainable solutions."

Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filament offers superior mechanical and thermal properties as well as low warpage and allows users to 3D print lightweight and exceptionally rigid parts for high-end applications, such as automotive, aerospace, nautical, sporting goods, and much more. Best of all FL00PP-CF is made using 100% recycled carbon fiber with the same performance you would expect from virgin carbon fiber. Braskem's carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene filaments are available in both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters to fit a wide range of 3D printer applications and are available for online purchase through M. Holland's eStore at www.mholland3d.com/products/braskem-cf-pp.

For more information about Braskem's additive manufacturing portfolio including filaments, powders for fused filament fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and high-speed pellet extrusion, please visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.

As the North American leader in polypropylene, Braskem is strongly committed to move towards a Circular Economy, where nothing is wasted and everything is transformed. Last year, Braskem announced it reached its 2020 goal to become an Operation Clean Sweep® blue member. Braskem also became a founding member and funding partner of the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, an initiative of The Recycling Partnership with a focus on increasing U.S. curbside recycling access for polypropylene (PP) and ensuring PP is widely recovered and reused in end-markets such as food and beverage packaging, consumer products and automotive. Braskem is also a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

ABOUT VARTEGA

Vartega is making carbon fiber more accessible to more industries by solving the world's toughest advanced materials recycling challenges to create circular supply chains, decarbonize transportation, and enable a sustainable future. The company's patented carbon fiber recycling process scales rapidly to address a gap in the composites supply chain. Vartega's carbon fiber and specialty thermoplastics are used in sporting goods, additive manufacturing, and vehicle lightweighting.

For more information about Vartega, please visit www.vartega.com.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa .

