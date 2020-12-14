Braskem Announces Research Partnership for Sustainable Plastic Production Using CO2 Capture and Utilization Technology

The project is in the early stages of development, and Braskem will bring its expertise in commercial feedstock and polymer production to assist in the scale-up of the technology. Braskem will help validate the theoretical and experimental studies produced by the university. "Reducing carbon emissions is a basic principle in combating climate change, a commitment that is part of our sustainable strategy. The goal of the partnership with the University of Illinois Chicago is to evaluate a potential pathway for capturing and converting CO 2 emitted by our industrial operations and transforming that CO 2 into a feedstock for our polymer manufacturing processes," said Luiz Alberto Falcon, responsible for Braskem's Innovation and Technology Recycling Platform.

According to a study from the International Energy Agency (IEA) the global chemical industry emits around 1.5 billion tons of CO 2 every year from the use of energy combined with its industrial processes. Initial estimates of the technology's potential indicate that if all this CO 2 gas were converted and recovered, it would produce over 300 million tons of chemicals or thermoplastics resins, like those already made by Braskem. In addition, the use of renewable energy in the manufacturing process further reduces the carbon footprint and improves the technology's attractiveness from key economic and sustainability standpoints.

Professor Meenesh Singh, who is responsible for the project at the UIC College of Engineering's Department of Chemical Engineering, commented, "The goal of the partnership between UIC and Braskem is to establish a fully-integrated, sustainable, and energy-efficient system that can continuously capture CO 2 from flue gas and convert it to ethylene for polyethylene production. Fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal are used extensively in industrial boilers to generate steam for the production of chemicals. The sustainable operation of boilers with enhanced energy efficiency and reduced carbon intensity requires the continuous capture of CO 2 and its recycling into chemicals such as ethylene, which can have an immensely positive impact on the circular economy and provide more sustainable manufacturing processes. To develop a system with the required performance characteristics, our group at UIC will rely on our extensive and proven expertise in electrochemical CO 2 reduction reaction and combine it with patent-pending technology to actively capture CO 2 from the waste flue gasses."

Sustainable innovation is embedded in the DNA of Braskem, which believes in the transformational power of chemicals and plastics and in their responsible use to improve people's lives. Today, the company has a team of over 300 professionals dedicated to sustainability, with 216 projects in the Innovation and Technology pipeline to meet the needs of different business areas and 903 patents filed in Brazil and abroad.

To Gus Hutras, head of Braskem's Process Technology area, it is essential to seek partnerships with leading universities to develop projects with the potential to transform our industry. He commented, "Innovation is part of our corporate culture, fundamental to our thoughts and actions, playing a key role in both our proud history and our journey into the future. We encourage our team members and partners to both challenge, and be challenged, leveraging our different perspectives and experiences to forge new learnings and new opportunities. We are always looking for ways to work collaboratively and to exchange ideas and knowledge, whether this is with academia, startups or other industry players at the global level."

Innovation for the carbon-neutral circular economy

In November 2020, Braskem announced an expansion in its efforts to become a carbon neutral company by 2050. To achieve this target, the company's strategy includes initiatives for carbon reduction, offsetting and capture, the expansion of the Company's I'm green™ portfolio, which comprises products focusing on the circular economy, as well the diversion of 1.5 million tons of plastic waste away from incineration, landfill, or the environment over the next ten years.

Committed to sustainability since its creation in 2002, Braskem is a pioneer in the production of biopolymers, effectively undertaking co-responsibility for the challenge of preventing and combating climate change. Braskem's initiatives for the coming decades are aligned with the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations (UN), its 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement to control impacts from climate change.

Learn more about Braskem's actions and commitments for sustainable development at: www.braskem.com.br/ourcommitment.

About Braskem

With a global vision of the future, oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is engaged in contributing to the value chain in order to strengthen the Circular Economy. Its 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemicals and plastics. With its corporate DNA rooted in innovation, Braskem offers a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse industries, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, health and hygiene, and more. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.braskem.com.

Braskem on social media

www.facebook.com/BraskemGlobal

www.linkedin.com/company/braskem

www.twitter.com/BraskemSA

SOURCE Braskem

Related Links

http://www.braskem.com

