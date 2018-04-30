Braskem Launches New Prisma 6810 Resin Offering an Unmatched Balance of Transparency, Stiffness, and Impact Toughness for Thermoforming Applications

Braskem's Prisma 6810 thermoplastic resin provides an exceptional combination of characteristics not typically seen in single resin solutions, including the toughness of an impact copolymer, with stiffness and haze values approaching that of a clarified homopolymer. This unique set of properties offers clients an attractive new option for an assortment of widely used packaging applications such as refrigerated deli containers, cold blended drink cups, meat or seafood trays, and much more. With consumers increasingly preferring clearer transparency containers, Braskem clients were looking for new single pellet resin solutions that do not require the addition of an elastomer to achieve the desired performance characteristics. Prisma 6810 also maintains its ductile characteristics at temperatures as low as negative 10 degrees Celsius.

Isla Regenye, Braskem America Market Segment Leader, stated, "At Braskem we are always striving to deliver innovative packaging solutions to our clients that offer enhanced performance characteristics as well as support new product applications. Our new Prisma 6810 thermoplastic resin delivers on this promise and reinforces our commitment to the thermoforming market, which is a strategic growth area for us. We believe Prisma 6810 meets the market's growing preference for clearer containers and that its unparalleled performance properties make it an ideal new candidate for material replacement opportunities."

Braskem will be hosting clients and partners interested in Prisma 6810 at the Braskem pavilion #S22001 at NPE 2018 being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from May 7 to 11, 2018.

With a human-oriented global vision of the future, Braskem strives every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions with chemicals and plastics. Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, creating more environmental-friendly, intelligent and sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. Braskem exports to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, United States, Germany and Mexico, the latter in partnership with the Mexican company Idesa. For more information, visit www.braskem.com.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a new operation in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

