Brassfield Estate Winery Announces Strategic Distribution Expansion with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

New Agreement Enhances Market Presence in North America and Beyond, Reinforcing Commitment to Accessibility and Quality as the Winery Approaches Its 25th Anniversary

CLEARLAKE OAKS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brassfield Estate Winery , recognized as one of California's top wine estates and a leading innovator in Lake County, today announces the national expansion of its distribution agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's), the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. Effective January 1, 2025, this new agreement will enhance Brassfield Estate Winery's presence in Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America while expanding its reach to 40 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

"It was crucial for us to partner with an organization that genuinely shares our values and vision of becoming one of the best affordable luxury wines," said Chris Baker, President of Brassfield Estate Winery. "This strengthened relationship with Southern Glazer's will play a vital role in achieving our ambitious growth goals. As we approach our company's 25th anniversary in 2025, I am excited to welcome Southern Glazer's into our family of like-minded individuals and leverage the resources they provide."

Brassfield Estate Winery is strategically expanding its distribution to reinforce its market position and establish a nationally recognized brand synonymous with high-quality, environmentally sustainable wines that have garnered acclaim from critics and consumers. This agreement with Southern Glazer's will facilitate enhanced access to National Accounts across both Off-Premise and On-Premise channels, positioning brands such as Eruption, Serenity, and Brassfield Reserve for strong market reception. Additionally, the winery will benefit from advanced sales capabilities, valuable data, and resources that will drive its growth and success.

"This expanded agreement builds upon a long-standing, mutually successful relationship," said Jerry Brassfield, Founder and Proprietor. "Our commitment to 100% Estate Grown, Produced & Bottled wines and our commitment to reduce the carbon footprint and be certified sustainable in all aspects appeals to not only today's wine drinkers but those future wine customers that really want to know more about the brands they support. We look forward to growing Brassfield Estate Winery in Southern Glazer's fine wine division, and we will also be in a much better position to scale relevant brands across the high-profile Off and On-Premise accounts."

The winery will initiate the transition of all its products to the new Southern Glazer's markets starting December 1, 2024, with exclusive distribution commencing on January 1, 2025.

For more information on Brassfield Estate Winery, please visit https://www.brassfieldestate.com/ .

About Brassfield Estate Winery

Brassfield Estate Winery was born out of a vision to produce distinctive, terroir-driven wines from one of the most interesting California regions: Lake County. The core of Brassfield Estate Winery, High Serenity Ranch represents a truly distinctive and remarkable winegrowing property stretching over 5,000 acres across both the eastern and the western sections of High Valley, as well as the Round Mountain Volcano and welcoming visitors from all over the United States. Located in the High Valley AVA of Lake County, Brassfield Estate Winery is perched at a rare altitude shared by only one percent of vineyards worldwide. Renowned for its commitment to precision and sustainable farming, the estate produces seventeen varietal wines from vine to bottle without leaving the hands of their dedicated team.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, building brands for moments that matter. The multi-generational, family-owned Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

