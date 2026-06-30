Bratz® and Rodarte Introduce a Fashion Collaboration Featuring Coveted Collector Dolls and Exclusive Apparel

Bratz has long stood at the intersection of fashion, culture, and individuality, bringing designer-inspired style to fans around the world. Now, for the first time, the brand enters Rodarte's dreamlike universe, where whimsical details, ethereal silhouettes, and imaginative craftsmanship create a collector experience unlike any other.

"Bratz has always been about pushing boundaries in fashion and empowering fans to express themselves unapologetically," said Jasmin Larian Hekmat, President and Creative Director of Bratz. "Partnering with Rodarte allows us to celebrate fashion as both wearable and collectible art. Together, we've created a collection of dolls that blends Rodarte's signature artistry with the bold spirit of Bratz, celebrating the creativity, confidence, and individuality that define both brands."

Kate and Laura Mulleavy from Rodarte said, "We love Bratz and we are so excited to design for the iconic Cloe and Sasha. Seeing the fantastical world of Rodarte come alive in the Bratz dolls language has been such a thrilling experience and we cannot wait for the fans to collect them!"

The collector dolls feature Bratz's beloved Cloe and Sasha, each reimagined in stunning runway-inspired looks drawn directly from Rodarte's celebrated designs:

Bratz x Rodarte Collector Doll – Cloe: Cloe exudes romantic elegance in an ivory satin gown with voluminous sleeves, blue floral appliqués, and sky-blue train, complemented by a floral headpiece and veil for a dreamlike look.

Cloe exudes romantic elegance in an ivory satin gown with voluminous sleeves, blue floral appliqués, and sky-blue train, complemented by a floral headpiece and veil for a dreamlike look. Bratz x Rodarte Collector Doll – Sasha: Sasha embodies whimsical couture elegance in a shimmering violet-and-black ensemble with metallic embroidery, puff sleeves, lace layers, and fairy wings, blending gothic glamour with high-fashion artistry.

Extending the collaboration beyond the dolls, Rodarte is launching a limited-edition apparel collection that brings the world of Bratz to life. Inspired by the same ethereal storytelling and romantic aesthetics featured throughout the dolls, the apparel line blends Rodarte's acclaimed artistic vision with Bratz's fearless approach to self-expression. The collection showcases Bratz through Rodarte's distinctive creative lens, creating a unique designer fashion moment for fans and collectors. Featuring Sasha and Cloe, the assortment includes Rodarte baby tees, a graphic T-shirt, and a crewneck sweatshirt.

As Bratz continues its milestone 25th anniversary celebration, the Rodarte collaboration further reinforces the brand's influence beyond the toy aisle and into the world of fashion, art, and culture. From designer partnerships to entertainment collaborations, Bratz remains a global style icon, inspiring generations to embrace their individuality and creativity.

The Bratz x Rodarte collector dolls will launch exclusively on Bratz.com on July 6 and will be available at Selfridges in August.

The Bratz inspired Rodarte apparel is also available on July 6 at shoprodarte.com.

Follow @Bratz and @Rodarte on social media or visit Bratz.com to get the latest on new product launches and announcements.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™,Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™, Wonder Factory ™, DohKins™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About Rodarte

RODARTE was founded in Los Angeles, California in 2005 by Kate and Laura Mulleavy. RODARTE is distinguished by the romantic, conceptual way Kate and Laura approach inspiration, storytelling and how they see the world though landscape, art, film, poetry, culture and music.

Media Contacts:

Zenab Afolabi

MGA Entertainment

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Phyllis Liu

MGA Entertainment

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Juliana Ribeiro

Rodarte

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SOURCE MGA Entertainment