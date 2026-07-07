10 YEARS. 7/07 DAY. ONE GIANT SURPRISE: L.O.L. SURPRISE! CELEBRATES ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A FRANCHISE-WIDE MUSIC FESTIVAL-THEMED TAKEOVER

For a decade, music, fashion and fandom have helped define the world of L.O.L. Surprise!. Now, those passions take center stage in the brand's biggest cultural moment yet. Anchored by headline-making artist doll collaborations, new product launches, original entertainment, live experiences, fan-first moments, and evolved doll sculpts and stylings, L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival™ invites fans of every age to step into the spotlight and experience the next era of L.O.L. Surprise!

"Ten years ago, L.O.L. Surprise! didn't just change the toy aisle. It created the unboxing phenomenon and redefined how kids and collectors discover and play," said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. "Today, our 7/07 Day celebration launches the most ambitious chapter in the brand's evolution, a yearlong celebration designed to surprise fans at every turn. Packed with superstar artists collaborations, entertainment, new music, fan experiences and nonstop surprises, it's a defining moment for the franchise and a bold preview of what's still to come."

The Music Festival Product Lineup Takes the Stage

Music powerhouses and pop culture icons Jennie and Rosalía take center stage in the L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival™ collection with collectible L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival Headliners™ Tots and O.M.G. Music Festival Fashion Dolls inspired by their most iconic performances and fashion moments. Each L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival Headliners™ Tot comes packaged in a heart-shaped ball with a keychain, artist mini poster and surprise reveals, while the O.M.G. Music Festival Fashion Dolls feature chic, stage-ready looks, fashion-forward accessories and exclusive artist posters. Fans can collect two signature looks for each artist, but like any great festival lineup, there's still one mystery headliner left to be announced.

Beyond the main stage, fans can dive into even more music festival-inspired collectibles, immersive playsets, and all-new ways to create their own festival world.

L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival Tots: Eight music festival-inspired Tots representing scene, Latin, K-pop, pop, country, pop-punk, hip-hop and indie genres. Each Tot features the updated sculpt and comes packaged in a pink disco ball with a vinyl record player on top; spin the included record to open side compartments and reveal surprises. Fans can also hunt for a rare VUM chase ball, appearing in one out of 10 balls.

L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival Furniture Packs/Story Starters: Four storytelling playsets — DJ Booth, Main Stage, Neon Arcade and Roller Disco — each with an exclusive Tot, 7+ surprises and everything kids need to build their own festival world.

L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival Tour Bus: A tour bus playset that converts into a performance stage, complete with an exclusive Tot, stickers, performance accessories and 20 surprises to unbox.

L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival Advent Calendar: An interactive countdown experience with one exclusive Tot, 15 accessories, seven fashions, three pairs of shoes and 25+ surprises for ultimate mix-and-match concert looks.

A Live-Action Series with Original Music

Expanding the L.O.L. Surprise! universe into live action, L.O.L. Surprise! The Next Headliner is an original scripted comedy that blends mockumentary-style humor, aspirational pop-star fantasy, and original music. The 8-episode series debuts August 1 on the L.O.L. Surprise! YouTube channel. The story follows five aspiring performers who arrive expecting to compete for a coveted music industry opportunity, only to discover that their greatest strength lies in collaboration rather than rivalry. As they navigate friendship, self-doubt, and the pressures of pursuing a music career, they form a girl group and chart their own path to stardom. The series will also feature a surprise Grammy-winning global music sensation, who steps in to mentor the performers through pivotal moments on their journey to stardom.

The cast includes Giselle Torres, Indi Star, Journey Montana Binns, Kate Mina Lin, and Olivia Taylor Cohen. The series is produced in partnership with London Alley, a VICE Media company, and writer-showrunner Corinne Marshall, creator of K.C. Undercover. Chell Stephen (Riverdale, Nurses) directs. Each episode features original music composed by Demitri Lerios and performed by the cast, with a full soundtrack album set for release alongside the season finale.

L.O.L. Surprise! Brings the Music Festival Universe to Lollapalooza

The celebration continues at Lollapalooza, where L.O.L. Surprise! will host a large-scale fan activation inspired by the L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival universe. Festivalgoers can shop exclusive merchandise, score giveaways, and step into the world of L.O.L. Surprise! through an immersive experience designed for fans, families, and collectors.

A Doll Glow-Up, 10 Years in the Making

The celebration introduces one of the biggest visual evolutions in L.O.L. Surprise! history: new doll face sculpts debuting across the collectible doll scale and fashion doll scale for the first time in the brand's decade-long run. The glow-up gives the dolls a refreshed look while preserving the bold attitude, fashion-forward details and unboxing surprise that have made L.O.L. Surprise! a global pop culture phenomenon since 2016.

Fans got an early peek at the evolution through L.O.L. Surprise! Plush Surprise, a collectible plush line featuring soft characters that double as keychain accessories, hidden pockets filled with surprises, semi-blind packaging, mix-and-match fashions and six plush personalities to collect and clip onto bags.

7/07 Day Deals, Sweepstakes and New Licensed Extensions

To make the birthday celebration even bigger, MGA Shop is offering free shipping and a special 7/07 Day sale featuring a large selection of L.O.L. Surprise! items. Fans can shop the limited-time promotion while supplies last at https://shop.mgae.com/collections/l-o-l-surprise.

Fans can also enter the official L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival Sweepstakes for a chance to win toys, exclusive offers and the ultimate dream concert experience: tickets to any concert, anywhere in the United States, for them and their friends.

The 10th anniversary year will also expand the L.O.L. Loves collaboration universe with new licensed product extensions tied to fan-favorite brands and cultural icons, including Harry Potter™, SpongeBob SquarePants, Dr. Seuss™, and the growing L.O.L. Surprise! Loves Hello Kitty® and Friends universe.

The L.O.L. Surprise! Music Festival celebration kicks off today, July 7, with product launches and fan moments rolling out throughout the year. To shop the 7/07 Day sale and discover the latest products, visit https://shop.mgae.com/collections/l-o-l-surprise. To stay up to date with the latest news and content, visit LOLSurprise.com and follow L.O.L. Surprise! on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The L.O.L. Surprise Music Festival Sweepstakes begins on July 1, 2026 at 12:01am ET and ends the sooner of June 30, 2027 at 11:59pm ET or once all game pieces have been distributed. Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (and the District of Columbia) who are eighteen (18) or older at the time of entry. See Official Rules for how to enter for free at https://lolsurprisemusicfestival.turnkeysweeps.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsored by MGA Entertainment Inc.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™,Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™, Wonder Factory™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Contact:

Spencer Davis

MGA Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE MGA Entertainment