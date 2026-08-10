Little Tikes Introduces Sweet Spaces, a Sweet New Take on Imaginative Role Play

Inspired by the everyday experiences children naturally love to imitate, Sweet Spaces encourages little ones to explore, create, and express themselves through role play. From preparing make-believe meals to welcoming friends into their own special space, each interaction helps nurture independence, storytelling, imagination, and social development while creating meaningful memories alongside the people they love most.

Designed with both children and parents in mind, Little Tikes Sweet Spaces features a curated collection of role play kitchens, appliances, furniture, and accessories that bring a fresh, elevated aesthetic to children's play. Available in modern seafoam, pink, and white colorways, as well as chrome-like finishes, each piece is crafted to feel right at home in today's living spaces, offering families a beautiful play experience without compromising on style.

"There's something really fun about watching kids turn everyday moments into big adventures," said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer, MGA Entertainment. "Whether they're pretending to cook dinner, bake cupcakes, or take care of a home, they naturally recreate the world they see around them in their own imaginative way. That kind of play helps build confidence, encourages creativity, and lets kids tell their own stories. With Sweet Spaces, we set out to create a collection that is as beautiful as it is inspiring, bringing a fresh perspective to the role-play category for both children and parents."

The Little Tikes Sweet Spaces collection includes:

Modular Kitchen Refrigerator , a vintage inspired role-play refrigerator that invites little ones to stock, sort and pretend with a dedicated fridge and freezer of their own and includes 20 food accessories.

, a vintage inspired role-play refrigerator that invites little ones to stock, sort and pretend with a dedicated fridge and freezer of their own and includes 20 food accessories. Modular Kitchen Oven has a nostalgic design and delightful details including a pretend cake, ready for hours of pretend baking and cooking.

has a nostalgic design and delightful details including a pretend cake, ready for hours of pretend baking and cooking. Modular Kitchen Sink, with an interactive water feature that provides a hands-on experience that sparks creativity and curiosity.

with an interactive water feature that provides a hands-on experience that sparks creativity and curiosity. Mini Oven features an air fryer with color-changing UV light that's perfect for little chefs-in-training to cook up endless kitchen adventures.

features an air fryer with color-changing UV light that's perfect for little chefs-in-training to cook up endless kitchen adventures. Espresso Machine features a pretend steam function, perfect for café style play and endless make-believe moments.

features a pretend steam function, perfect for café style play and endless make-believe moments. Apron & Oven Mitt Set lets little chefs suit up in style.

lets little chefs suit up in style. Tea Set, perfect for hosting charming pretend tea parties and creative play.

perfect for hosting charming pretend tea parties and creative play. Pots & Pans Set , a colorful collection of kid sized cookware made for endless kitchen role play.

, a colorful collection of kid sized cookware made for endless kitchen role play. Dishware Set, great for small hands looking to cook up & serve some fun.

great for small hands looking to cook up & serve some fun. Snack & Play Kids Table , the perfect spot for serving, crafting, building and imagining.

, the perfect spot for serving, crafting, building and imagining. Mix & Match Chairs , the perfect addition to any child's play space, offering a comfortable spot for kids to sit, play and relax.

, the perfect addition to any child's play space, offering a comfortable spot for kids to sit, play and relax. Playful Plates , role play food sets that are as realistic as they are fun! Includes ice cream, ice pops, donuts, and cupcakes.

, role play food sets that are as realistic as they are fun! Includes ice cream, ice pops, donuts, and cupcakes. Ice Cream Scoot N' Serve is great for both indoor and outdoor play! This comfortable ride-on includes an interior ice cream bar for endless imaginative fun.

The collection will stylistically complement other recent Little Tikes launches including the Sweet Spaces Playhouse, Sweet Spaces Slide, an indoor Inflatable Ball Pit w/ play balls resembling ice cream sprinkles, and the Ice Cream Bounce House.

To celebrate the launch of Little Tikes Sweet Spaces, MGA Entertainment will host a special pop-up activation at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 15, from 10 a.m.–9:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 16, from 10 a.m.–7:30 p.m. Families are invited to step into the imaginative world of Sweet Spaces, where kids can become the chefs, bakers, baristas, and ice cream makers they dream of being. Across immersive café, kitchen, and backyard picnic play zones, children will create pretend treats, serve their families, and bring everyday moments to life through hands-on role play. The experience also features interactive photo opportunities, personalized keepsake aprons, sweet takeaways, and the opportunity to explore the all-new Sweet Spaces collection. Reservations are highly encouraged. For more information and to book your timeslot, please visit here. To learn more about Little Tikes, please visit LittleTikes.com or follow us on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Little Tikes Sweet Spaces is now available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and LitteTikes.com

About Little Tikes

The Little Tikes Company, founded in 1969 in Hudson, Ohio, USA, is a manufacturer and marketer of durable, high-quality, and engaging children's products. Since becoming a part of the MGA Entertainment family in November 2006, Little Tikes has been taken to new heights through exciting product innovation, strategic marketing, and licensed partnerships. Little Tikes believes that every day is an opportunity for new adventures, with more and more for a child to experience and discover. Active and imaginative play are essential to learning and early development skills, so they make toys that spark curiosity, wonder and creativity for kids of all ages. To find out more about Little Tikes visit littletikes.com and follow Little Tikes on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™,Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

Zenab Afolabi

MGA Entertainment

[email protected]

Phyllis Liu

MGA Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE MGA Entertainment