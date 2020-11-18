Braun Intertec Acquires Environmental Consulting Firm Anderson Kelsey Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braun Intertec, an engineering, consulting and testing firm with more than 35 offices in seven states, is pleased to announce it has acquired Anderson Kelsey Group (AKG), a Minnesota-based environmental consulting firm.

"I am pleased to have the talented team from AKG join our employee-owners," says Jon Carlson, CEO of Braun Intertec. "The addition of AKG expands our permitting and compliance practice and enhances our ability to provide these services to clients nationwide."

The AKG team has deep experience working with clients ranging from industrial, healthcare facilities, and national retailers. One recent example is assisting a client with a nationwide environmental compliance program for its facilities located throughout the United States, while another project included a product characterization assessment and environmental reporting for a national retailer with over 1,800 locations nationwide. In addition, the AKG team worked closely with healthcare facilities and regulatory agencies to develop and implement individually designed pharmaceutical and hazardous waste management programs. These include pharmacies, ambulatory-care facilities, clinics, surgery centers, and hospitals ranging from 15 beds to 500+ beds.

"This is an excellent opportunity for our entire team," notes Bill Kelsey, CEO of AKG. "Braun Intertec is a highly respected employee-owned firm with a strong reputation for focusing on developing strong client relationships that align with our values."

The deal became effective in October. For more information about Braun Intertec, visit www.braunintertec.com.

About Braun Intertec

Based in Minneapolis, employee-owned Braun Intertec (www.braunintertec.com) is a premier engineering, environmental consulting and testing firm with more than 1,000 employees located in Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin. Braun Intertec also owns Agile Frameworks, LLC, a subsidiary of Braun Intertec based in Minneapolis and W&M Environmental, a division of Braun Intertec based in Allen, TX.

