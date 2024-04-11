BETHESDA, Md., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions announces the release of Hot Mess to Hot Mom: Transformational Tools for Thriving After Childbirth and Beyond, a funny, down-to-earth guide for everything women need after giving birth and beyond.

Hot Mess to Hot Mom: Transformational Tools for Thriving After Childbirth and Beyond

With a team led by Tara De Leon — a personal trainer, professor of health, fitness and exercise studies and mother of a three-year-old son — the book aims to help women who have given birth become HOT, which stands for Healthy, On It, and Thriving, through the realistic ideas of other women who know what it is like to run on little sleep in a body they no longer recognize.

There are chapters on gentle exercises for postpartum recovery, single steps for getting great sleep again, healthy eating strategies, recovering one's body confidence and more.

De Leon recounts her story of feeling like a hot mess after she spent five years trying to conceive her son and discovering that her path back to exercising was harder than she expected. She set a new goal: to be strong, confident and badass.

Also featured in the book are stories from Valerie E. Anias, Robin Lee Arnesen, Julie Blamphin, Trish Brewer, Beth Conlon, Aubrey Edwards, Dr. Gina Hahn, Elizabeth Harris, AliceAnne Loftus, Kaitlyn Martin, Melissa Maxwell, Kelly Myerson, Tomika Robertson, Shelley Schoff, Melissa Szurovy, Dr. Irum Tahir, and Maria Winters.

Praise for Hot Mess to Hot Mom

"This book has it all! With tools to support your physical, mental, and emotional well-being, every mama needs to read this. Whether you are a soon-to-be mom or you have been a mom for a while, the tools and information in this book can and will help you get to a version of yourself that is happier, stronger, and healthier. I will be buying this as a baby shower gift for all my friends and family!" — Tricia Mauro, science teacher and mom

"Covering everything from breathwork to rediscovering your sexuality to staying organized, this book has something for every mama. … I loved the unique structure where each expert would first share their story so you, the reader, can get to know them, their history, and where they're coming from. Once you feel personally connected, they share a tangible tool you can start to apply to your life today. I laughed, cried, and learned from this book and plan to reference it for years to come." — Danielle Lauhoff

"Tara uses a casual and warm tone, funny anecdotes, and a creative touch to share practical tips based on sound research and her own personal experiences. I learned so much from this book and enjoyed reading it!" — Amy Thomas

About Tara De Leon

Tara De Leon is a personal trainer, professor of health, fitness and exercise studies, podcaster, speaker, and author who specializes in fitness for fertility and prenatal and postnatal fitness. She has a master's degree in human movement from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences, a bachelor's degree in exercise and sports science from Brigham Young University-Hawaii, and maintains 14 other advanced fitness, wellness, and lifestyle certifications. She has been voted "Best Prenatal Fitness Coach" by What's Up Annapolis Magazine.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 73 Amazon best-selling books, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing, The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within.

