Brave Healer Productions Releases Om La La, a Timely Positivity Guidebook

BETHESDA, Md., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions proudly announces the release of Om La La: The Power of Positivity Guidebook. The new book by Julie L. Williams, a healer and scientist, and a bevy of handpicked expert contributors, invites readers to approach life's challenges as opportunities for transformation.

Om La La's front book cover.

"Positivity is not pretending everything is perfect," Williams says. "It's not about bypassing pain or forcing 'good vibes only.' Positivity is a practice, a mindset and a conscious choice. As a way of meeting life's heavier moments with compassion, gratitude, courage, and light, recognizing that our greatest challenges can become our greatest opportunities for growth."

In the foreword, Julia Carmen, founder of The School Without Walls and host of The Indigenous Wisdom Podcast. explains, "Om La La is an invitation to stop running from the life you already have, and to start listening to the one you were born to live. ...These stories weave a tapestry of kindness, healing, and inspiration. As you read these essays, you'll learn from each contributor, not only what changed them, but how it happened. After all, that's often where we get stuck: distracted by our busy lives, the over-culture around us, and the distractions that separate us from that true knowing within."

In addition to Williams and Carmen, contributors also include Maya Benharroch, Gráinne Bennett, Davis Broach, Kieran Burke, Dr. Éadaoin Ní Challaráin, Joan Davis, Linda M. Eviston, Anandra George, Zander Holdorf, Sarah Lynch, Angela Orora Medway-Smith, Jean-Manuel Nadeau , Louise O'Leary, Marcia O' Regan, Dorothy Shaver, Dave Smith, Killian Stokes, Janine Thorp, Rev. Dr. Tracey L. Ulshafer, Urban Waltenspuel, Ania Wood, Lainie "Sevante" Wulkan, and Susanne Ziewer. Among the topics they address are being reborn after betrayal, coping with overwhelm, connecting to deeper intelligence, integrating positivity into everyday life and navigating life's transitions.

Praise for Om La La

"I loved the practical exercises; they are gentle invitations to peel back the layers of our own understanding and psyche. The timing for this book could not be better. The world needs this powerful instrument to help us connect more deeply with our essence and one another in meaningful ways." — Darragh Flynn, director of The Happy Pear

"The stories and practical tools are deeply inspiring, guiding readers beyond survival into authentic connection, self-worth, conscious living, and the kind of healing that creates ripples far beyond themselves, supporting a truly well-lived life." — Joanne Faulkner, founder of Chi Flow with Jo and author of Shiatsu Conscious Cooking and Live Well with Parkinson's

About Julie L. Williams

Julie L. Williams, a scientist and healer, is the creator of Consciousness Medicine, a complementary approach to healing that combines her scientific background with her extensive training in holistic healing. Williams spent the first half of her career in scientific research and biotech, including work at the Harvard Human Genome Lab, before creating the holistic business she has run for 20 years. Through that business, she practices and teaches Consciousness Medicine worldwide. She is the host of the Healing Codes podcast, where she explores the intersection of science, consciousness, and transformation through practical insights and tools. Learn more about Williams here.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books) is an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals who want to become best-selling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy more consciously. Brave Healer Productions has published over 100 Amazon best-selling books.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healer Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]; https://www.lauradifranco.com

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions