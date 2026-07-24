Brave Healer Productions Releases Vol. 3 of The Caregiver's Advocate: A Complete Guide to Support and Resources

BETHESDA, Md., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of The Caregiver's Advocate: A Complete Guide to Support and Resources, Volume 3. Available in both Kindle and paperback versions, this is the third installment of the internationally best-selling series, containing the personal stories and actionable advice of 20 experts and caregivers from four countries.

This is the third volume in an internationally best-selling series.

Lead author and three-time caregiver Debbie DeMoss Compton writes in the introduction, "This book was created for you, the overwhelmed, exhausted caregiver who feels isolated, stretched thin, and sometimes unsure if you're doing anything right. The one who feels guilt when you take a break, and guilt when you don't. Caregiving is one of the most meaningful roles you will ever step into. It's also one of the most demanding. You can feel deep love and deep exhaustion at the same time. You can feel gratitude and grief in the same moment. You can feel strong one minute and completely overwhelmed the next."

Each contributor to the book has been a caregiver, and each shares strategies others can use. There is also a helpful resource section providing further information.

Compton's team of experts includes Katherine J. Autin, Christina M. Buchanan, Cheri Davies, Kathleen Plummer Gordon, Meira Gross, Dr. Makeba Morgan Hill, Theodore Ihenetu, Kaley Johnson, Esther C. Kane, Denyse LeFever, Beth Meek, Carlos Olivas III, Kelly Ott, Barbara French Ritchey, Susan J. Ryan, Kerry Ann Sandsmark, Veronica Scheers, Leslie Sedille, and Nancy Y. Treaster.

Among the topics addressed in the book are smart strategies for coping with wandering, tips on advocating for people with Parkinson's, ways to stay well while caring for everyone else, and ideas for engaging people with advanced dementia.

Praise for The Caregiver's Advocate, Vol 3.

"What sets this book apart is its honesty. Twenty voices from four countries refuse to pretend caregiving is graceful. They tell the truth, the exhaustion, the guilt, the grief, and the unexpected grace, and then they do something rarer still: they hand you strategies you can actually use." — Rebecca Adelman, Esq., founder, Adelman Firm and the Guide Path

"This collection of personal stories of courageous and creative caregiving challenges, wisdom gleaned from lived experience, and nourishing advice gives struggling caregivers a beacon of light to help guide them when they need it most. The repeated offering of connection and support is heartfelt and comforting and the resources are invaluable." — Julia L. Mayer, Psy.D., co-author, The AARP Caregiver Answer Book and AARP Meditations for Caregivers

"With compassion, clarity, and hard-earned insight, this volume transforms lived experiences into usable guidance for the daily realities of care."— Susie Singer Carter, director/producer of "No Country for Old People" and "My Mom and The Girl," co-host/producer of "Love Conquers Alz"

About the Author

The Caregiver's Advocate: A Complete Guide to Support and Resources Vol. 3 is Debbie DeMoss Compton's 13th book. She was a caregiver for her mother, father, and mother-in-law, all of whom had dementia. She has been a community educator for the Alzheimer's Association since 2017 and is a certified caregiver consultant and advocate. She founded The Purple Vine, an organization that empowers caregivers to reduce stress, block burnout, and learn to laugh again.

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http://LinkedIn.com/in/Debbiedcompton

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions