Brave Healer Productions Releases The Simple Spiritual Guide to Clean Living: Practices for Healing, Growth and Transformation

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of The Simple Spiritual Guide to Clean Living: Practices for Healing, Growth, and Transformation.

Helmed by lead author Anne Marie Tosse, a best-selling author, entrepreneur, and spiritual teacher, and assisted by 13 other professionals, the new book offers practical tips and advice for healing physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

The new book offers tips and advice for healing physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

As Tosse states in the book's introduction, "We have the opportunity to return to what is simple, natural, and true — and, in doing so, reconnect with ourselves in a deeper, more meaningful way."

Tosse has been on that journey herself, solving her persistent health problems by avoiding toxins in skincare, household cleaners, dental floss, and more to achieve cleaner living.

Featured authors are Brave Healer Productions CEO Laura Di Franco, Angel Gold, R. Scott Holmes, Tarryn Inggs, Loesje Jacob, Grace Kohn, Debbi Coleen Lang, Marieke Leliveld, Erin Maze, Keisha Pinnock, Dr. Oliver T. Reid, Kristina Skye, and Tina A Stepan.

The authors discuss such topics as reaching for inner wisdom and a higher self; finding freedom after losing their homes in the wildfires; discovering multisensory tools for strengthening intuition and inner wisdom; and journeying from near-death to health and vitality.

Praise for the Book

"Having been on a holistic healing journey for more than 30 years, I found this book both inspiring and refreshing. The Simple Spiritual Guide to Clean Living blends heartfelt stories, practical wisdom, and thoughtful self-reflection prompts to help readers grow with greater awareness and intention. A valuable guide for anyone seeking healing, personal growth, and a more authentic life."

Margie Hamner, author, speaker, children's empowerment advocate

"What I love about The Simple Spiritual Guide to Clean Living as an explorer and change agent for thriving in the second half of life is that it's a treasure chest to be opened and appreciated one chapter at a time. You'll find something every time you open it — a story of healing, growth, and transformation told authentically by one who lived it and survived." — Jennifer Sproul, founder, Graceing Agefully™, author of The New Centenarians series

About the Lead Author

Anne Marie Tosse is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, spiritual teacher, certified reiki master/teacher, and divine child healer who integrates natural healing modalities, energy work, and spiritual education to help others reconnect with their inner wisdom and live with clarity, purpose, and joy. She is the author of Chakra Basics and the forthcoming book Chakras: A Deeper Look. She also hosts wellness events, retreats, and online workshops focused on self-love, healing, and mindful living.

Connect with her at https://beacons.ai/annemarietosse;

https://www.instagram.com/tosseannemarie/?hl=en;

https://www.linkedin.com/in/anne-marie-tosse-650b6549/;

https://www.youtube.com/@annemarietosse .

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books) is an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals who want to become best-selling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy more consciously. Brave Healer Productions has published over 100 Amazon best-selling books.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healer Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected]

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions