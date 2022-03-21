Brave Healer Productions Releases Shamanic Breathwork: The Nature of Change

The new book contains the wisdom of renowned shamanic healer Linda Star Wolf, husband Nikolaus Wolf, and 24 of the most skilled breathwork teachers

BETHESDA, Md., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions is proud to announce the release of Shamanic Breathwork: The Nature of Change, a book in which lead author Linda Star Wolf, Ph.D., carries on the lineage handed down by the master shamanic healers before her to help the world experience shamanic death and rebirth, healing, and transformation.

Shamanic Breathwork: The Nature of Change Linda Star Wolf

In making the announcement, Laura Di Franco, CEO and founder of Brave Healer Productions, said, "Shamanic Breathwork will challenge you to step out of your comfort zone and do the healing at a deeper level, which brings long-lasting, and life-altering change."

Part of that change is a return to nature. As Star Wolf writes in her chapter, "As we begin to remember who we really are and why we are here on Earth at this time, we will find ourselves 'on purpose,' becoming powerful agents of change. When we awaken to shamanic consciousness through the power of our breath and our connection to Spirit, we discover the courage to trust love and become undeniable forces of nature."

Among the book's topics are emoting to release grief and rage; what loving yourself looks like; how breathwork can heal physical and emotional pain; and shedding generational shame and conditioning. Contributing to the book are Walid Aboulnaga, Sara Aljneibi, Lisa Asvestas, Levi Banner, Keith Caplin, Krisy Conroy, Krti Psyskrit, Judith Corvin-Blackburn, Joseph E. Doherty, Gail Foss, Nita Gage, Mar Guerrero, Kathy Guidi, Deb Kotz, Edmundo and Kimberlee Lopez, Carley Mattimore and John Malan, Freyiia Milléh, Frank Mondeose, Crystal Dawn Morris, Judy Redhawk, Patricia Silverwolf, Heidi Steffens, Atlantis Wolf, Laura Wolf, Mariko Heart Wolf, and Zeina Yazbek.

Praise for Shamanic Breathwork

"Linda Star Wolf reveals to us the power of the breath to heal and connect us with the forces of nature. In the breath is our health and our destiny, and in her teachings are the keys for harnessing the power and medicine of the Spirit!" — Alberto Villoldo, Ph.D., author of Shaman Healer, Sage and Grow a New Body

"You will undoubtedly enjoy and savor the wisdom contained within this book!" — Dr. Steven Farmer, licensed psychotherapist, shamanic healer, and best-selling author

"A journey of healing through your breath; a communion within oneself and the environment that nurtures us through the expression of love that is our breath. Linda Star Wolf, Ph.D., leads us through this journey of healing, love, and awakening." — Don Miguel Ruiz Jr., author of The Mastery of Life and The Mastery of Self.

About the Author

Linda Star Wolf, Ph.D., has been a shamanic visionary teacher and guide to thousands of people over the last four decades. She was a nationally certified alcohol and drug counselor for 30-plus years. Star Wolf is the creator of Shamanic Breathwork®, the Shamanic Healing Initiatory Process®, founder of the nonprofit Venus Rising Association for Transformation, and founding president of Venus Rising University for Shamanic Psychospiritual Studies.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 28 books including 20 Amazon best-sellers, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing. The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within. The company also runs Brave Badass Healers, a Community for World Changers group on Facebook that offers free monthly business development and networking sessions.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healer Productions can be found here.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; www.BraveHealer.com; [email protected]

https://www.facebook.com/StarWolf.VR

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions