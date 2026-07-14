Brave Healer Productions Releases Brave Families: The Ultimate Guide to Long-Lasting Relationships

BETHESDA, Md., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Healer Productions proudly announces the release of Brave Families: The Ultimate Guide to Long-Lasting Relationships. The new book offers practical wisdom and transformative tools for navigating life's greatest family challenges. Among them are issues relating to divorce, adoption, grief, gender, disability, aging, estrangement, and trauma.

Brave Families are loving but imperfect.

Jean Voice Dart, the book's lead author, has assembled a team of experts from such fields as therapy, teaching, nutrition and coaching, as well as from those of fathers, mothers, and grandparents, to explore what it means to be a part of today's brave but imperfect families while seeking greater love, acceptance, and connection.

In addition, the book also features an extensive resources section that makes it easy for readers to reach out to each of the book's contributors as well as national and worldwide service agencies that address the ten most common problems families face.

Contributing to the book were Holly Blazina, Stefanie Boucher, Jennifer Lauren Burkhart, Brigette M. Burton, Chris Bystriansky, Sherman Daley, Ilene Dillon, Susan L. Ernst, Maria Feider, Norman Gordon, Kristina Heagh-Avritt, Sara Jane, Elizabeth R Kipp, LeEtta Klink, Sandy Krzyzanowski, Kathy Kwiatkowski, Molly McMillan, Kathleen Mitchell, Heather Potvin, Julie Schindler, Nancy Stevens, Sensei Timothy Stuetz, Jenny Tasker, and Donn Ungar.

Together, they have written about the role of play in raising healthy children; the power of a 60-second hug; rewriting the story of sibling disconnection; single shifts for strengthening families, and more.

Praise for Brave Families

"This book is a collection of stories that make you feel seen, understood, and a little less alone. Brave Families beautifully captures the resilience of the human spirit and the ways our families, relationships, and life experiences shape who we become." — Rachel Vasquez, founder, Living Beyond Grief, widow empowerment coach

"This book's emphasis on communication, compassion, and understanding reinforces values that are essential during life's most challenging transitions. As someone who helps families navigate late-life care decisions, I see firsthand the strain many families face, making the message of Brave Families especially meaningful." — Ellen Donovan, president, One Life Consulting, LLC, senior care consultant

"At such a time as this, when families are struggling to keep it together, Brave Families shares a powerful message spotlighting love, grace, and unity. Bravo!" —Charles and Diane Woodford, co-founders of Paths 2 Transformation, co-hosts of the Love Drops Podcast

About the Author

Jean Voice Dart is a multiple award-winning best-selling author and expressive arts psychotherapist with more than 50 years of experience. She is a senior partner at The Wellness Universe who has navigated trauma, disability, chronic pain, assault, homelessness, attempted kidnapping, and suicide loss to discover chronic joy. These life experiences have sparked perseverance, compassion, and a relentless drive to support others on their wellness journey.

Connect with Jean: https://www.jeanvoicedart.com/contact; https://www.facebook.com/jeanvoicedartauthor;

https://www.instagram.com/jeanvoicedart.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions (including Brave Business Books and Brave Kids Books) is an award-winning publisher for holistic health and wellness professionals who want to become best-selling authors, build their community and business, and leave their legacy more consciously. Brave Healer Productions has published over 100 Amazon best-selling books.

A full list of services offered by Brave Healer Productions can be found at https://lauradifranco.com.

Contact: Laura Di Franco, (703) 915-3653; [email protected] ; https://www.lauradifranco.com; [email protected]

SOURCE Brave Healer Productions