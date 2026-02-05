Braveheart Bio Announces Senior Leadership Appointments to Strengthen Scientific and Operational Capabilities While Advancing Global Phase 3 Development

Marc Evanchik promoted to Chief Scientific Officer to lead clinical development, research and scientific strategy

Brittany de Temple joins as Senior Vice President of Development Operations to prepare for expanded clinical operations

Company advancing toward planned initiation of a global Phase 3 trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braveheart Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and related cardiovascular conditions, today announced that Marc Evanchik has been promoted to Chief Scientific Officer and Brittany de Temple has joined as Senior Vice President of Development Operations. These appointments advance the company's capabilities as it prepares for planned initiation of a global Phase 3 clinical trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

"We continue to build a world-class senior leadership team to effectively scale our operations and deliver on our mission to transform the care of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy," said Travis Murdoch, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Braveheart Bio. "Marc has been instrumental in shaping our strategy and elucidating the clinical and mechanistic differentiation for our lead program, BHB-1893. In his new role as Chief Scientific Officer, Marc will assume expanded responsibilities in managing our growing team of highly experienced researchers and developers. Brittany's extensive experience with successfully standing up and advancing late-stage clinical development programs will be invaluable as we prepare to enter Phase 3 development in 2026."

With more than 25 years in the biotech industry, Marc brings deep expertise in the discovery and development of novel medicines and cardiac myosin inhibitors in particular. Prior to joining Braveheart as Senior Vice President of Pharmacology and Translational Medicine, Marc played a key role in establishing pharmacology capabilities at MyoKardia and led cardiovascular research at Edgewise Therapeutics. Over the course of his career, Marc moved multiple therapeutic candidates into registrational studies and was instrumental in advancing the development of Camzyos® (mavacamten), the first-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor.

"Being part of the evolution of new treatments for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy – from managing symptoms to restoring more normal cardiac function and performance – has been a career defining journey," said Marc Evanchik. "By focusing on the precise molecular drivers of cardiac hypercontractility, Braveheart aims to not just treat a condition, but fundamentally alter the disease trajectory for patients. Furthermore, our potentially best-in-class asset may offer delivery that's easier for patients to use and integrate into their daily lives."

As Braveheart's Chief Scientific Officer, Marc will lead scientific strategy, spanning target discovery through late-stage development. He joins Braveheart's executive leadership team alongside Travis Murdoch, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President; Michele Anderson, Chief Development Officer; and Paul Rickey, Chief Financial Officer.

As Senior Vice President of Development Operations, Brittany will lead operational strategy and execution of the company's expanding clinical development programs and operations. Her background includes over 20 years of progressive leadership experience in global clinical development operations that span multiple therapeutic areas and encompass strategic program management, cross-functional team leadership and oversight at all phases of clinical development. Prior to joining Braveheart, Brittany was Vice President of Development Operations at Akero Therapeutics, where her work was instrumental in multiple clinical readouts. Before Akero, she held clinical operations and strategic project management positions at leading biopharmaceutical companies including Genentech and Gilead, and was Therapeutic Strategy Lead at IQVIA.

About Braveheart Bio

Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and related conditions. The company is backed by experienced life science investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Bio + Health), Forbion, OrbiMed, Enavate Sciences (a platform of Patient Square Capital) and Frazier Life Sciences. Braveheart is advancing BHB-1893 through late-stage clinical development with the goal of establishing a new standard of care. For more information, visit braveheart.bio.

[email protected]

