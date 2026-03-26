Braveheart Bio Appoints Emil deGoma, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Appointment strengthens medical leadership as company advances development of BHB-1893

Company progressing toward planned initiation of a global pivotal trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braveheart Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and related cardiovascular conditions, today announced the appointment of Emil deGoma, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Emil will lead clinical strategy, medical affairs, and engagement with the medical and scientific community as the company advances BHB-1893 into a planned global pivotal trial in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

"Emil's appointment represents an important milestone as we move toward a pivotal study," said Travis Murdoch, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Braveheart Bio. "His background as an academic cardiologist and his industry experience advancing innovative medicines position him well to guide our clinical programs. Emil will strengthen our efforts to deliver BHB-1893 as a potential new treatment option for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and related conditions. We are excited to welcome him to the team."

Emil joins Braveheart from Tourmaline Bio, where he served as Senior Vice President of Medical Research, overseeing development strategy, trial execution, scientific publications, and engagement with clinical experts to advance pacibekitug for patients with inflammation-driven cardiovascular risk. He previously held leadership positions at Akebia Therapeutics, overseeing global cardiovascular outcomes trials enrolling over 7,000 patients, as well as at ChemoCentryx and Penn Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Emil received his A.B. in Biochemical Sciences from Harvard College and his M.D. from Harvard Medical School and completed his internal medicine residency and cardiovascular medicine fellowship at Stanford University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association.

"Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy remains a major unmet need in cardiovascular medicine, and I'm excited to join Braveheart at such a pivotal moment in the development of BHB-1893," said Emil deGoma, M.D. "The opportunity to help advance a potentially best-in-class therapy for patients living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is truly exciting. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Braveheart to advance BHB-1893 through global development."

About Braveheart Bio

Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and related conditions. The company is backed by experienced life science investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Bio + Health), Forbion, OrbiMed, Enavate Sciences (a platform of Patient Square Capital), and Frazier Life Sciences. Braveheart is advancing BHB-1893 through late-stage clinical development with the goal of establishing a new standard of care. For more information, visit braveheart.bio.

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SOURCE Braveheart Bio