BraveLove Partners with Tegan Digital to Shine a Light on Adoption

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based pro-adoption nonprofit BraveLove has selected local agency Tegan Digital to provide ongoing strategy and support for a range of multifaceted marketing efforts. BraveLove's goal is to sustain compelling connections with their current base of supporters while cultivating new audiences through captivating stories, crucial resources, and stigma-breaking insights that champion the bravery of birth mothers who choose adoption.

Over the past several months, the Tegan team has worked closely alongside BraveLove to assist with needs ranging from social media strategy support, research, and execution to the creation of design collateral for the premiere of the organization's first short documentary, Emmah.

"Tegan's support has been crucial for us," said Laura Bruder, executive director of BraveLove. "Their expertise and belief in the importance of what we're doing has been invaluable to our team and is providing the support we need to continue telling the stories of birth mothers to more people than ever before."

In the coming year, Tegan will partner with BraveLove to complete a comprehensive website redesign and continue providing marketing support through strategic planning, development, design, and other multimedia efforts.

"This is a cause that is very near and dear to many on our team and to me personally, so it is an honor to play a small part in the incredible work BraveLove is doing," said Tegan Partner John Herrington. "Our goal is to use every tool at our disposal to help tell these important stories and to connect these courageous birth mothers with the resources and support they deserve."

BraveLove seeks to combat the negative stigmas surrounding adoption through the power of storytelling and empathy. Through the presentation of testimonials from birth mothers and adoptees, the organization endeavors to create awareness and celebrate the bravery of women who choose the journey of adoption in the face of an unplanned pregnancy. BraveLove also works to connect birth mothers across the country through in-person dinners and retreats and through online communities and social media.

About BraveLove

BraveLove is a national, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) public charity organization headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that exists to change the perception of adoption through honest, informative, and hopeful communication that conveys the bravery of birth mothers. For more information, visit bravelove.org .

About Tegan Digital

Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. For more information, visit tegan.io .

Contact:

John Herrington

Partner

214-938-1611

372111@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tegan Digital