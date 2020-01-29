Bravery In Life And Business Takes Center Stage At National Women's Business Conference Headed To Austin, Texas

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes incredible bravery to launch and grow a business—which is why the theme of "Brave Is…" will take center stage when the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO®) heads to Austin, Texas on September 21-23, 2020 for its annual National Women's Business Conference (WBC) 2020 and 45th anniversary celebration. Proudly joining NAWBO again for the eighth consecutive year is WBC Presenting Sponsor Bank of America.

"Every entrepreneurial woman wants to be courageous in life and business, whether she has taken the risk and is just starting out or has already done business the world over, met with senators and members of Congress and served on executive boards," said Jeanette Armbrust, NAWBO National Board Chair. "The WBC is an incredible opportunity for women business owners to connect with other like-minded women, put themselves out there, push through their fears and say 'yes' to life and business even more."

Each year, the WBC attracts nearly a thousand women business owners representing diverse backgrounds, geographies, industries and stages of growth who come for the connections, learning and inspiration, but always leave with more. This year, these women will experience a new format that allows more time to explore the beautiful city of Austin, including its local small businesses, and to connect with peers, sponsors and exhibitors in an energetic, resource-rich exhibit hall environment.

The conference keynote is always a major highlight and this year is no different. Glennon Doyle, author of the forthcoming memoir UNTAMED, #1 New York Times bestseller LOVE WARRIOR, an Oprah's Book Club selection, and New York Times bestseller CARRY ON, WARRIOR, will be inspiring from the main stage. An activist, speaker and thought leader, she is also the founder and president of Together Rising, an all-women-led nonprofit organization that has revolutionized grassroots philanthropy—raising over $22 million for women, families and children in crisis, with a most frequent donation of just $25. Glennon has created an online community and social media following with millions of readers who experience her shameless and hilarious writings about marriage, motherhood, faith, mental health, addiction, recovery and connection. She was named among OWN's SuperSoul 100 inaugural group as one of 100 "awakened leaders who are using their voices and talent to elevate humanity."

Other 2020 highlights include:

Leading ladies panel of highly successful women entrepreneurs sharing their obstacles, risks, wins, what's next—and bravery through it all

Next gen track for up and coming entrepreneurial young women

Workshops to help women work on their business and realize real results

Power talks on timely topics like personal, business and planet sustainability and trends and opportunities in the digital economy

NAWBO 45 th anniversary celebration

anniversary celebration Awards Gala sponsored by Bank of America and featuring the Women Business Owner of the Year award

View the current agenda here .

"Women business owners create their own power and influence through their unique brand of courage," said Jill Calabrese Bain, Managing Director, Enterprise Payments at Bank of America. "At this year's annual conference, we will look back at all that NAWBO has accomplished in its 45 years while looking forward to what women business owners can achieve in the new decade and beyond. Bank of America is proud to play a role in this celebration—serving as presenting sponsor for the conference and the Women Business Owner of the Year Award."

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org .

