Braviant Holdings Closes Two Revolving Asset-Backed Credit Facilities and a Forward Flow Facility

New revolving facilities secured by consumer receivables provide enhanced funding flexibility and support the Company's origination growth strategy

CHICAGO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Braviant Holdings, LLC ("Braviant" or the "Company"), a technology-driven consumer lending platform serving non-prime borrowers, today announced the recent closing of two revolving asset-backed credit facilities totaling approximately $145 million in committed capacity. Both facilities are secured by the Company's consumer loan receivables and provide revolving availability to fund new consumer loan participations on an ongoing basis.

Braviant closes two revolving asset-backed credit facilities and forward flow facility

The revolving credit facilities offer two-year revolving periods, with extension options, followed by 12 to 18-month amortization periods. The facilities were secured at attractive capital costs and advance rates and are subject to customary concentration limits and eligibility criteria, portfolio performance triggers and financial covenants.

The company also announced the renewal of a forward flow facility to liquidate defaulted assets at a predetermined price. This facility supports the optional liquidation of greater than $90 million in annualized defaulted balances.

Strategic Rationale

"These revolving facilities significantly enhance Braviant's funding capacity and provide the flexibility we need to scale originations, diversify our capital structure and open new markets," said Jordan Olivier, CFO. "The asset-backed revolving structure aligns our funding with the cash flows of our receivables portfolio, and the competitive terms reflect the confidence our capital partners have in the quality of our underwriting and servicing platform."

About Braviant Holdings

Braviant Holdings, LLC is a technology-driven consumer lending company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its proprietary underwriting platform and bank partnership model, Braviant provides access to credit for non-prime consumers in 28 states. The Company facilitates the origination of installment loans through its lending partners, services its portfolio through a combination of proprietary technology and specialized operations, and funds its consumer finance activities through revolving asset-backed credit facilities provided by institutional investors. For more information, visit www.braviantholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to consumer credit performance, the availability and cost of capital, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Braviant Holdings