Brayton Purcell LLP Highlights Research Linking Artificial Stone Countertops to Serious Health Risks for Fabrication Workers

NOVATO, Calif., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP is calling attention to a recently published article in The Conversation that underscores the significant health risks associated with artificial stone countertops—a product widely sold by major retailers across the United States.

The article, authored by occupational health specialists Dr. Robert Harrison and Dr. David Michaels, is titled "Quartz countertops are driving a public health crisis in the US – 2 occupational health experts explain the surge of lung transplants and lawsuits." It examines the growing number of serious illnesses among workers who fabricate artificial stone surfaces.

According to the authors, large home improvement retailers play a key role in the distribution of these products. As they explain, "If you walk into a Costco, Home Depot or Lowe's and order a countertop for your kitchen renovation, the store will likely contract with a local fabrication shop… instructing them to make one from a material called engineered stone."

Brayton Purcell LLP is highlighting this reporting to help raise awareness of the risks faced by individuals working with artificial stone, which is commonly marketed as "quartz." These products contain at least 90% crystalline silica, along with approximately 10% other toxins such as dyes, glues, and resins known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

During fabrication, workers cutting and polishing artificial stone are exposed to extremely fine, nano-sized respirable crystalline silica particles. In their article, Dr. Harrison and Dr. Michaels emphasize the consequences of this exposure, noting that workers "risk developing a terrible disease that destroys their lungs."

The condition most closely associated with this exposure is silicosis, a progressive and irreversible lung disease. The authors report that in California alone, more than 550 workers have been diagnosed with silicosis linked to artificial stone fabrication. At least 100 have undergone or are awaiting lung transplants, and at least 30 have died between 2019 and 2026.

Further underscoring the seriousness of the issue, the authors write that when artificial stone is fabricated, "billions of very small crystalline silica particles… are released," which are then inhaled by workers. They further note that even adherence to existing occupational exposure limits "is not enough to protect workers from the extreme toxic effects" associated with this material.

Brayton Purcell LLP also draws attention to the growing body of scientific literature on the subject. More than 100 peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated that crystalline silica artificial stone cannot be fabricated safely by human beings, regardless of the safety measures in place.

The article additionally identifies an expanding national and global pattern, with thousands of cases reported in multiple countries as the use of artificial stone has increased. In the United States, the issue has also led to a rising number of legal claims filed by affected workers.

"Consumers are largely unaware of what is involved in bringing these products into their homes," said James Nevin, a partner at Brayton Purcell LLP. "By highlighting this article, we aim to provide greater visibility into the real-world impact on workers and the serious health consequences tied to exposure to artificial stone dust."

With over 700 clients affected by artificial stone silicosis, Brayton Purcell LLP has extensive experience representing individuals and families affected by occupational diseases, including those associated with silica exposure. The firm is committed to informing the public about emerging health risks and supporting those seeking to better understand their legal rights.

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is a law firm with a long-standing focus on representing individuals affected by occupational disease and toxic exposures. The firm's attorneys are experienced, accomplished, and dedicated to advocating for workers and families impacted by serious workplace-related illnesses.

Read the full article by Dr. Robert Harrison and Dr. David Michaels:

https://theconversation.com/quartz-countertops-are-driving-a-public-health-crisis-in-the-us-2-occupational-health-experts-explain-the-surge-of-lung-transplants-and-lawsuits-284888

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