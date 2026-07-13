Brayton Purcell LLP Calls Attention to New Medical Report Highlighting Severe Risks of Artificial Stone Silicosis and Limitations of Conventional Controls

American Thoracic Society workshop report underscores rapid disease progression and identifies elimination of the hazard as the most effective means of protection

NOVATO, Calif., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly released medical report from the American Thoracic Society is bringing increased attention to a serious and rapidly emerging occupational disease: artificial stone silicosis. The report, Silicosis in the Artificial Stone Countertop Industry: An Official American Thoracic Society Workshop Report, led by Dr. Sheiphali A. Gandhi, outlines the causes, progression, and significant health impacts associated with this aggressive lung condition.

"This report confirms what the medical and scientific evidence has been showing for years—artificial stone silicosis is a serious and rapidly progressing disease that continues to affect workers at an alarming rate," said James Nevin, Partner at Brayton Purcell LLP. "When exposure controls are not sufficient to prevent harmful inhalation, the focus must shift to the source of the hazard itself." With more than 700 artificial stone silicosis clients across the U.S., Nevin sees firsthand, daily, the catastrophic harm exposure to crystalline silica artificial stone dust inflicts on workers and families.

The report describes artificial stone silicosis as a severe and rapidly progressive disease characterized by short latency, accelerated progression, and high morbidity and mortality. These findings distinguish it from traditional forms of silicosis, which historically developed over much longer periods of exposure.

Artificial stone, widely used in countertop fabrication, contains at least 90% crystalline silica. The remaining approximate 10% consists of other toxins and carcinogens, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like glues, dyes, and resins. During fabrication processes such as cutting, grinding, or polishing, this material releases dust composed of nano-sized silica particles.

These ultrafine particles penetrate deep into lung tissue, where they trigger inflammatory responses and fibrotic changes that compromise respiratory function. The report identifies this dust as having exceptionally heightened toxicity due to the combination of its silica concentration, particle size, and chemical composition.

The report also emphasizes that exposure to artificial stone differs significantly from exposure to natural stone. While natural materials may contain silica, they do not combine high silica content with the same synthetic binders and chemical additives. As a result, artificial stone dust presents a distinct and more aggressive inhalation hazard.

Artificial stone silicosis is associated with serious and often irreversible health consequences. Documented effects include progressive massive fibrosis, chronic respiratory impairment, reduced lung function, respiratory failure, and the need for lung transplantation in advanced cases. In some instances, the disease results in premature death, often affecting individuals at relatively young ages.

A key finding of the report is that commonly used exposure control measures do not provide adequate protection. The report states that existing exposure controls have failed to adequately protect workers. Measures such as wet cutting, local exhaust ventilation, and respiratory protection may reduce visible dust but do not eliminate exposure to the most hazardous respirable particles.

The report evaluates protective strategies using the hierarchy of controls, a widely recognized framework for managing occupational hazards. This framework ranks elimination and substitution as the most effective approaches, followed by engineering controls, administrative practices, and personal protective equipment.

Because lower-tier controls do not reliably reduce exposure to safe levels in artificial stone fabrication, the report emphasizes that addressing the hazard at its source is critical. It concludes that elimination of the hazard represents the most effective means of protecting individuals from exposure.

The findings reflect a growing body of research identifying artificial stone as a material associated with uniquely hazardous exposure conditions. As its use has increased, so too has recognition of the significant health implications tied to its fabrication.

About Brayton Purcell LLP

Brayton Purcell LLP is an accomplished law firm with decades of experience representing individuals and families affected by occupational illness, including those linked to silica exposure. The firm is committed to providing knowledgeable representation and continues to monitor developments in medical research related to artificial stone silicosis.

To access a PDF of the full report, click here.

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