Brayton Purcell LLP Releases New Podcast Episode Examining Cal/OSHA Testimony and Federal HR 5437 Hearing

NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brayton Purcell LLP has announced the release of Episode 11 of its podcast, From Dust to Verdict, providing an in‑depth look at two significant governmental hearings addressing the rapidly escalating public‑health crisis linked to artificial stone countertop fabrication. The episode highlights testimony presented before the Cal/OSHA Standards Board and the U.S. House Subcommittee reviewing HR 5437, a bill that would eliminate legal accountability for foreign crystalline silica artificial stone slab manufacturers.

Cal/OSHA Hearing Spotlights Critical Scientific Testimony

The January 15, 2026 Cal OSHA Standards Board meeting focused on the rising epidemic of silicosis among fabrication workers exposed to crystalline silica artificial stone. Despite submitting the petition at issue, the Western Occupational and Environmental Medical Association (WOEMA)—a group of more than 600 occupational medicine physicians—was not permitted a full presentation. In contrast, the Board allowed a lengthy counter-presentation from ISFA, a trade group representing foreign slab manufacturers, distributors, and equipment suppliers.

In the episode, James Nevin, host and partner at Brayton Purcell LLP, details his own limited two‑minute testimony emphasizing that the firm represents approximately 500 California fabrication workers, all of whom support WOEMA's petition. Nevin explains that crystalline silica artificial silica consists of uniquely toxic nano‑sized particles (at least 90% silica) combined with additional toxic metals and resins. This combination has been repeatedly shown to create hazards that cannot be controlled adequately for human fabrication, even in shops with the most advanced engineering and safety systems.

Cal/OSHA medical experts testified that more than half of California fabrication shops have documented silicosis cases. Testimony from occupational medicine physician Dr. Robert Blink and Cal/OSHA scientific staff confirmed that artificial stone is inherently more dangerous than natural stone due to particle size, chemical structure, and toxicity. According to testimony, safely working with artificial stone would require "Level A" encapsulated hazmat suits—equipment not feasible for fabrication environments.

Federal HR 5437 Hearing Raises National Concerns

On January 14, 2026, a federal hearing examined HR 5437, legislation that would shield foreign artificial stone slab manufacturers from civil lawsuits brought by U.S. workers diagnosed with silicosis. The episode highlights testimony from Dr. David Michaels, former Assistant Secretary of OSHA and highly regarded epidemiologist, who described artificial stone fabrication as one of the most hazardous industries in the country. Dr. Michaels warned that prohibiting lawsuits would eliminate incentives for manufacturers to address the dangers associated with their products.

Members of Congress, including Representative Jamie Raskin and Representative Hank Johnson, offered forceful statements expressing deep concern for affected workers. They noted that many young workers now require double‑lung transplants and emphasized that silicosis linked to artificial stone fabrication is entirely preventable. Their testimony highlighted that artificial stone's nano‑sized particles and VOC‑laden structure make it uniquely dangerous compared to natural stone.

Call for Action

In the episode, Nevin urges the public to contact the Cal/OSHA Standards Board and California Governor Gavin Newsom to support WOEMA's petition to prohibit crystalline silica artificial stone in California. He also encourages outreach to congressional representatives to oppose HR 5437, which would restrict the rights of workers and families seeking accountability from foreign artificial stone manufacturers.

