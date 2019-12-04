Braze Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braze, a leading global customer engagement platform, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status. Braze is also an AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Partner, which recognizes that Braze provides proven technology and deep expertise to help Digital Customer Experience customers by providing end-to-end solutions for all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention lifecycle. Conversely, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), a secure, durable, and scalable object storage infrastructure, is part of the Braze Alloys Partner Program.

"We're proud of how our relationship with AWS has grown over the years to now include the distinction of achieving AWS Retail Competency status," said Jon Hyman, Cofounder and CTO at Braze. "Leading retailers, like Gap, Glossier, Overstock.com, and Urban Outfitters, use Braze to exceed the ever-changing demands and expectations of today's consumer. As the retail industry becomes increasingly competitive, it's critical for brands to build stronger, more meaningful relationships with their customers."

"Our focus is on our consumers and ensuring they have the best possible experience as they navigate and shop on Overstock.com," said JP Knab, Chief Marketing Officer at Overstock.com Retail. "By leveraging Braze's platform, our team has been able to develop state-of-the-art technology that has driven to stronger email and push open rates, engagement, and conversion. This partnership has allowed us to optimize our communications strategy quickly and effectively in order to build relevant and memorable experiences for our customers."

The AWS Retail Competency acknowledges that Braze has technical proficiency and proven customer success across numerous innovative solution areas in retail spanning data lakes, AI/ML, voice, recognition, IoT, microservices, and retail transformation. Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Braze as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency. To receive this designation, APN Partners must undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment with AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for retail applications – to give customers increased confidence when making decisions.

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Braze will also be at the AWS re:Invent 2019 Global Partner Summit. On Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10:40-11:30 a.m. PST, Hyman will give a talk titled, "How AWS Auto Scaling Enables Braze to Efficiently Send Nearly 2B Messages Each Day".

About Braze

Braze delivers customer experiences across email, mobile, SMS, and web. Customers, including Citi, Urban Outfitters, and Venmo, use the Braze platform to facilitate real-time experiences between brands and customers in a more authentic and human way. The company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms in 2019. Braze is headquartered in New York with offices in London, San Francisco, and Singapore. Learn more at braze.com.

Media Contact:

Hannah Blackington, Communications Manager

press@braze.com

SOURCE Braze

Related Links

http://www.braze.com

