Brazil B2C E-Commerce and Payments Market Report 2022: Digital Payment for Goods and Services will Increase, Though credit Card Dominance will Persist

Brazil is among the fastest-growing countries globally in terms of online retail sales. The publisher cites market statistics to demonstrate continuing growth in Brazil's B2C E-Commerce, after the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazil's B2C E-Commerce market continues to thrive with the widespread adoption of online shopping and digitalization of payments in the country.



Online shopping continues to take over

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread adoption of online shopping habits. By the end of 2020, almost half of Brazil's population had shopped online.

Cross-border E-Commerce has also become more significant, accounting for a considerable portion of the country's total B2C E-Commerce sales value and is forecast to reach a share of about one-third of B2C E-Commerce sales in the near future, as cited in the\report.



Leading B2C E-Commerce websites maintain their positions in the market

Many leading shopping websites maintained their positions in the market even after the pandemic lockdown ended and people were no longer confined in their homes.

Currently, the top B2C E-Commerce websites in Brazil include mercadolivre.com.br, Americanas.com.br, Amazon.com.br, Olx.com.br, and Magazineluiza.com.br, as spelled out in the report. In a survey cited in this report, the top product categories searched for on the internet were electronics, food, fashion, and entertainment.



Digital payment for goods and services will increase, though credit card dominance will persist.

The use of credit cards has proven to be the most prominent in Brazil amongst other payment methods and it is expected that credit cards will continue to be the most preferred payment method by the year 2023.

The rise in acceptance of contactless payments followed the COVID-19 crisis. Such payments have become the new norm; however, there is hesitancy regarding the adoption of digital payments such as mobile payments.

Post COVID-19 consumers have also become accustomed to delivery services, with those in Brazil having comfort and speed as their main reasons behind their use of certain delivery apps.

Questions answered in the report:



How much did Brazil's B2C E-Commerce sales value increase after the COVID-19 outbreak?

B2C E-Commerce sales value increase after the COVID-19 outbreak? How much is the electronic payment sector expected to grow in 2022?

What was the share of cross-border sales in the first half of 2021?

What are the ways used by online shoppers to find E-Commerce stores?

Which E-Commerce websites have the highest number of visits in Brazil ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary



2. Overview and International Comparisons

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Market, March 2022

3. Sales & Shares

B2C E-Commerce Sales Annual Growth, in %, 2022e

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, in % Y-o-Y Change, 2011-2020

Total (Domestic + Cross-Border) B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, H1 2020 & H1 2021

4. Internet Users and Online Shoppers

New B2C E-Commerce Consumers, in millions, H1 2020 & H1 2021

Number of New and Existing Consumers, in millions, First Half of 2020 vs First Half of 2021

Share of Consumers Who Already Made a Purchase Online, in %, June 2021

Actions Taken by Smartphone or Tablet Users, in % of Respondents, April - May 2021

5. Products

Hygiene and Beauty B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, 2019-2021e

Ways Used by Online Shoppers to Find the E-Commerce Stores, by Store Categories, in % of Orders, 2021

Most Searched Product Categories on the Internet, in % of Respondents, 2021

Best-Selling Product and Service Categories, in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, March 2020 - March 2021

- Brazil : Online Travel Penetration Rate, in %, 2023f

6. Trends

Breakdown of E-Commerce Orders, by Mobile and Desktop, in %, H1 2020 & H1 2021

Breakdown of Devices Used for E-Commerce Purchases, in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Volume, 2021 vs 2022f

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, H1 2020 & H1 202

Domestic B2C E-Commerce Sales, in BRL billion, in % Y-o-Y Change, H1 2020 & H1 2021

Share of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Sales, in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, H1 2021

Share of Cross-Border E-Commerce Sales Volume, in % of Total E-Commerce Sales Volume, 2022e

Breakdown of Contributions of Regions to the Country's Domestic E-Commerce Growth, in %, H1 2021

Number of Digital-Only Banks, 2012 - 2021e

Number of Neobank Customers, in millions, 2016 - 2021e

Share of Consumers who Intend to Take a Loan When the Country's Economy is Recovered from the Pandemic, and Share of Those Would Do So at a Digital Bank, in %, July 2021

B2C E-Commerce Trends Overview, August 2015

Top Reasons to Apply for a Loan, by Traditional and Digital-Only Banks, in % of Consumers, July 2021

Actions Taken after Being Denied a Loan, in % of Consumers Who Were Denied a Loan by a Traditional Bank, July 2021

7. Payments

Breakdown of Payment Methods in B2C E-Commerce, in % of Sales Volume, 2021

Proximity Mobile Payment Users in Select Countries, in % of Smartphone Users, 2021e

Electronic Payments Value, in BRL trillions, 2021-2022

Number of Real-Time Payment Transactions, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Volume, in billions, 2020 & 2025f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Population, 2020 & 2025f

Breakdown of Payment Methods, in %, 2020 & 2023f

Breakdown of Payment Methods, in % of Volume, 2020 & 2025f

Top Payment Methods Used When Shopping Online via a Mobile, in % of Consumers, June 2021

Use of PIX by Online Shoppers, in % of All Online Transactions by PIX Users, 2021

E-Commerce Transactions Paid with PIX, in % of Total E-Commerce Volume, 2024f

Top Reasons Not to Use Mobile Payment App, in % of Consumers, June 2021

8. Delivery

Preferred Promotions in Supermarket Deliveries, in % of Online Shoppers, June 2021 - July 2021

- Reasons Behind Purchase via Supermarket Delivery Apps, in % of Online Consumer Panel, June - July 2021

Channels Used to Place Meal Orders, in % of Respondents, September 2021

Number of WhatsApp Users, in millions, Y-o-Y Change, in %, 2019 - 2024f

Index for Development Level of Delivery Apps for Each Region Compared to Overall Situation in the Country, June - July 2021

9. Players

Top 5 E-Commerce Websites, incl. Worldwide Website Visits, in millions, Brazil's Share of Total Visits, in %, Brazil's Number of Visits, in millions, February 2022

