Brazil Data Center Market Growth Opportunities Report 2023-2029: Coverage of 68 Existing Facilities, 21 Upcoming Facilities and 9 States - Sao Paulo is the Premier Hub for Investments

The Brazil data center market was valued at USD 3.11 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of $4.72 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.16%

This report analyses Brazil's data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

In Brazil data center market, Sao Paulo is the premier hub for investments in the country, driven by substantial contributions from industry leaders such as Microsoft, Huawei, Cirion Technologies, Ascenty, Scala Data Centers, CloudHQ, and Elea Digital. Brazil stands out with 15 existing undersea cables that connect Brazil to other Latin American countries, Portugal, Cameroon, Angola, and the US. The Brazil data center market is witnessing the deployment of an upcoming submarine cable, the Firmina submarine cable, by Google, connecting Brazil with Argentina, Uruguay, and the US.

Major telecom companies such as TIM Brasil, V.tal, Vivo (Telefonica Brazil), Carlo Brazil, Algar Telecom, Brisanet Telecommunications, and Sercomtel are involved in the commercial deployment of 5G services across Brazil. For instance, in February 2023, Cisco Systems and V.tal signed a partnership to enhance Brazil's neutral multi-tenant fiber optic network capacity and expand the 5G service network connectivity and internet.

Brazil aims to augment its power generation by 10 GW in 2023, with 90% sourced from wind and solar energy, per the National Electric Energy Agency (ANEEL). EDP Energias, TotalEnergies, Engie Brasil Energia, Atlas Renewable Energy, and AES Brasil are some of the major renewable energy companies in Brazil that are involved in various investments in renewable energy plants, PPAs, etc.,

Brazil is developing both Free Trade Zones (FTZs) and Export Processing Zones (EPZs). It currently has 16 EPZs across 15 states. FTZs include the Manaus FTZ, the Macapa FTZ, and the Tabatinga FTZ, among others.

In Brazil, data center providers Ascenty, Angola Cables, Ava Telecom, Cirion Technologies, Equinix, GlobeNet, Microsoft, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Onex Data Center, Quantico, Scala Data Centers, V.tal are involved in the development of data center facilities, which are opened or under construction in 2023.

The Brazil data center market is also witnessing investment from new entrants in Brazil , such as CloudHQ, Surfix Data Center, and EVEO.

In Brazil data center market, most of the colocation and hyperscale operators are moving towards renewable energy procurement for facility operations. For instance, in September 2023, Microsoft Brazil signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with AES Brasil to procure 150 MW of wind energy. AES Brasil will start supplying sustainable electricity to Microsoft in July 2024.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Brazil colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Brazil by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Brazil data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Brazil : I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 68 II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 21 III. Coverage: 9 States IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

: Data Center Colocation Market in Brazil : I. Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) II. Retail Colocation Revenue

: The Brazil data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

AECOM

Afonso Franca Engenharia

Aceco TI

Constructora Sudamericana

Fluor Corporation

Jacobs Engineering

Quark

ZFB Group

Zeittec

ABB

Alfa Laval

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Munters

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Panduit

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Ascenty

Angola Cables

Ava Telecom

Cirion Technologies

Elea Digital

Equinix

GlobeNet

HostDime

Lumen Technologies

Microsoft

Nabiax

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

Onex Data Center

Quantico

Scala Data Centers

Teccloud

V.tal

CloudHQ

Eveo

Surfix Data Center

