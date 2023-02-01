Brazil Inclusive Insurance Market Analysis Report 2022: Risk Exposure, Developments, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inclusive Insurance in Brazil" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A large proportion of Brazil's population (72%) is considered financially vulnerable. Informal workers, women, young people and those living in shanty towns represent particularly underserved segments that require greater attention from the insurance industry.

In this context, the actions undertaken by the National Confederation of Insurance Companies (CNseg) and the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP) are important in helping both the supply and demand sides overcome challenges and barriers faced in the marketing, sales and access to microinsurance.

The impact of the government's efforts to fight poverty was counteracted by economic crises and the pandemic. Insurance can offer an alternative to improve the resilience of both the population and the state.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Context

3. Risk exposure

4. Enabling inclusive insurance market development

5. The current inclusive insurance landscape

Identified microinsurance coverage

Products

Distribution

Gender

Claims

6. Opportunities and challenges

Targeted insurance education

Developing innovative product offerings

Digitising the market

Fostering an inclusive insurance data ecosystem

Companies Mentioned

180 Seguros

Azos

Bradesco Seguros

Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE)

Central Bank of Brazil

CGAP (Consultative Group to Assist the Poor)

Claro

Cobli

Iza.com.vc.6

National Confederation of Insurance Companies (CNseg)

Oi

Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP)

United Nations

Swiss Re

Vivo

World Bank

