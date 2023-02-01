Brazil Inclusive Insurance Market Analysis Report 2022: Risk Exposure, Developments, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape

Feb 01, 2023, 13:20 ET
The "Inclusive Insurance in Brazil" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A large proportion of Brazil's population (72%) is considered financially vulnerable. Informal workers, women, young people and those living in shanty towns represent particularly underserved segments that require greater attention from the insurance industry.
In this context, the actions undertaken by the National Confederation of Insurance Companies (CNseg) and the Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP) are important in helping both the supply and demand sides overcome challenges and barriers faced in the marketing, sales and access to microinsurance.
The impact of the government's efforts to fight poverty was counteracted by economic crises and the pandemic. Insurance can offer an alternative to improve the resilience of both the population and the state.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Context
3. Risk exposure
4. Enabling inclusive insurance market development
5. The current inclusive insurance landscape
- Identified microinsurance coverage
- Products
- Distribution
- Gender
- Claims
6. Opportunities and challenges
- Targeted insurance education
- Developing innovative product offerings
- Digitising the market
- Fostering an inclusive insurance data ecosystem
Companies Mentioned
- 180 Seguros
- Azos
- Bradesco Seguros
- Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE)
- Central Bank of Brazil
- CGAP (Consultative Group to Assist the Poor)
- Claro
- Cobli
- Iza.com.vc.6
- National Confederation of Insurance Companies (CNseg)
- Oi
- Superintendency of Private Insurance (SUSEP)
- United Nations
- Swiss Re
- Vivo
- World Bank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qk2fr1
