Brazil Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market is to grow by USD 6.10 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is concentrated due to the presence of companies like Alelo, Asinta and Axis Bank Ltd. many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil is estimated to grow by USD 6.10 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.15%. The meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil is concentrated owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer meal vouchers and employee benefit solutions market in Brazil are Alelo, Asinta, Axis Bank Ltd., Edenred SE, Francisco Partners Management L.P., PayPal Holdings Inc., Sodexo SA, SWILE, Up group, VR Beneficios, and Zeta Services Inc. The report provides a complete list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Company Offering:

Alelo - The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits using a card that one can swap as it gets accepted in supermarkets, butchers, and grocery stores throughout Brazil .

The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits using a card that one can swap as it gets accepted in supermarkets, butchers, and grocery stores throughout . Asinta - The company offers solutions for vouchers and employee benefits where the entire program can be managed digitally in a user-friendly way.

Impactful driver- Tax benefits of meal vouchers in Brazil

Tax benefits of meal vouchers in Key Trend - Strategic partnerships between market and meal kit delivery companies

- Strategic partnerships between market and meal kit delivery companies Major Challenges - Data privacy and security issues

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into meal vouchers and employee benefits. The market share growth by the meal vouchers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Employers provide their workers with meal vouchers which allow able to buy food at grocery stores or other foodstuffs. A meal allowance is part of the employee compensation system, and these vouchers will provide certain tax advantages depending on the national law in force at the time an employee works. In addition, meal vouchers are also printed and distributed to employers or businesses by meal voucher sellers such as Sodexo SA, Edenred SE, etc. The seller charges an amount equivalent to the number of these meal vouchers to print and distribute to employees and also collects a commission from the employer. In addition, Meal vouchers offer employees the possibility of saving taxes, in view of the fact that a wide variety of countries around the world have set tax exemptions for meal vouchers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

