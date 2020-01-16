Brazil Switchgear Market Outlook to 2025; Rising at a CAGR of 3.7% - Commercial Projects in Rio De Janerio and Residential Projects in Balneario Camboriuthe City to Increase Demand for Switchgears

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brazil Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Report by Voltage, by Types, by Applications, by Insulation Type, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil switchgear market is expected to show healthy growth during the forecast period due growing number of projects to develop infrastructure for all major sectors, mainly transportation and energy sectors. Further, the government has prioritized the power sector of the country by making considerable investment in the sector for providing power to the remote areas in the country.



According to this research, the Brazil Switchgear Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2019-2025.

The Brazil switchgear market is expected to show modest growth during the forecast period due to expected economic recovery over the coming years after the economic turbulence due to political instability in the country. Further, construction such as commercial projects in Rio de Janerio and residential projects in Balneario Camboriuthe city would increase the demand for switchgear products in such areas.



The power utility application acquired maximum share, in terms of revenues, on account of their heavy deployment in the power generation plants. Moreover, Electrobas, a government-owned organization, is introducing several projects with the aim to increase electricity generation and deployment of new transmission lines that would support the growth of switchgear in power utility domain over the coming years.



This report thoroughly covers the market by voltage, by types, by insulation type, and by applications. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going Brazil switchgear market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of the Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. Brazil Switchgear Market Overview

3.1 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues 2015-2025F

3.2 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltages, 2018 & 2025F

3.4 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

3.5 Brazil Switchgear Market - Industry Life Cycle

3.6 Brazil Switchgear Market - Porter's Five Forces



4. Brazil Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. Brazil Switchgear Market Trends



6. Brazil Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

6.1 Brazil Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 Brazil Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.2.1 Brazil MCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.2 Brazil MCCB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.3 Brazil C&R Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.4 Brazil ACB Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.5 Brazil COS Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2.6 Brazil Other Low Voltage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 Brazil Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1 Brazil Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.2 Brazil Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.3 Brazil Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.4 Brazil Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

6.3.5 Brazil Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



7. Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

7.1 Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2 Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

7.2.1 Brazil ISG (Indoor Switchgear) Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.2 Brazil OSG (Outdoor Switchgear) Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2.3 Brazil Other Switchgear Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.3 Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Insulation Type, 2018 & 2025F

7.3.1 Brazil Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.3.2 Brazil Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.3.3 Brazil Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.4 Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

7.4.1 Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.2 Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.3 Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.4 Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

7.4.5 Brazil Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



8. Brazil High Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

8.1 Brazil High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2 Brazil High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue and Volume Share, By Insulation Type, 2018 & 2025F

8.2.1 Brazil Air Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2.2 Brazil Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2.3 Brazil Other Insulated Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.3 Brazil High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Applications, 2018 & 2025F

8.3.1 Brazil High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.2 Brazil High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.3 Brazil High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.4 Brazil High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

8.3.5 Brazil High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



9 Brazil Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications, 2015-2025F

9.1 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, By Residential Applications, 2015-2025F

9.2 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, By Commercial Applications, 2015-2025F

9.3 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, By Industrial Applications, 2015-2025F

9.4 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, By Power Utilities Applications, 2015-2025F

9.5 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenues, By Other Applications, 2015-2025F



10. Brazil Switchgear Market - Key Performance Indicators



11. Brazil Switchgear Market - Opportunity Assessment

11.1 Brazil Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage, 2025F

11.2 Brazil Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



12. Brazil Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Brazil Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Company, 2018

12.2 Brazil Switchgear Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating & Technical Parameters



13. Company Profiles



ABB Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hitachi Ltd.

Legrand S.A.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TSEA Participacoes S.A.

WEG S.A.



14. Key Strategic Recommendations



