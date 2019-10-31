Brazilian Connected Truck Market Report 2019-2025 - Addressing the Case for Connect Trucks Through Fleet Management Systems is Essential
DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Future of Brazilian Connected Truck Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research will provide a comprehensive outlook on the connected truck market in Brazil and will provide meaningful insights for TSPs, OEMs, Tier I suppliers, startups, and other companies wishing to explore this unique and competitive market.
Brazil has a moderately fragmented connected truck market that is served by more than 20 telematics companies, leading OEMs, and over 35 startups that work with commercial trucking and transport and logistics (T&L) industry. The country is going through a challenging period, with the economic recession still impacting truck sales and other industries in Brazil.
However, the curve reversal has already begun, and for the next few years, more economic stability is expected in the country. The telematics penetration is also expected to rise driven by the increased telematics awareness and the more number of vehicles with fleet management systems factory installed.
For over a decade, the fleet telematics ecosystem in Brazil has been driven by the aftermarket providers, which had their main focus on track & trace solutions. Currently, other solutions are also being highly demanded such as vehicle management and driver management. Among the startups, solutions in disruption in digital freight brokerage, routing and fleet and freight management stand out from the crowd.
Independent telematics system providers (TSPs) constitute more than 93% of the market, whereas OEM solution providers participate with about 6 to 8%. The top 4 participants serve approximately 57% of the market. In 2017, the commercial fleet parc in Brazil was estimated to be 2.42 million vehicles. This fleet has been serving several types of industries, and food & beverage, automotive, healthcare, and agriculture are among the most important ones in Brazil. Each one of them faces specific pain points that could be addressed by telematics solutions, for example, temperature monitoring and cargo security.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current status of the CV telematics market in Brazil, and what will be the scenario of the market in the short, medium, and long terms?
- What will be the potential market size in Brazil through 2025? What are the key telematics solutions?
- Who are the major market participants? What is the level of involvement of OEMs in telematics? What business model can be used in the future to benefit stakeholders?
- What are the opportunities available for connected truck vendors (AM and OEMs) in 2018?
- What is the growth potential for the CV telematics market in Brazil?
Companies Mentioned
- Daimler
- Ford
- Scania
- VW/MAN
- Volvo
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Size and Forecast
- CV Market Sales by OEM
- Connected Truck Overview
- Connected Truck Market - A Snapshot
- OEM Solutions Overview
- AM TSPs Overview
- Top Trends Driving the Connected Truck Market
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aim and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Methodology
3. Market Definitions and Types of Solutions
- CV - Definitions and Segments
- Solution Types
4. Marketing Trends and Challenges
- Top Trends Driving the Connected Truck Market
- Trend 1 - Entry of Non-traditional Telematics Companies
- Trend 2 - Future of Smart Cities
- Trend 3 - Open Platform Telematics
- Trend 4 - Strong Fleet AM
- Trend 5 - Digital Transformation
- Trend 6 - IoT
- Fleet Operation Challenges
5. Connected Truck Market Overview - Brazil
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Types of Business Models
- Market Overview
- Market Share Analysis by Vendor
6. Competitors Analysis and Market Benchmarking - OEMs Profiles
- OEM Solutions Overview
- Daimler's FleetBoard - Overview of Solution Offering
- Ford's FordTrac - Overview of Solution Offering
- Volvo's Dynafleet - Overview of Solution Offering
- Scania's Servios Conectados - Overview of Solution Offering
- VW/MAN's RIO - Overview of Solution Offering
7. AM Companies Profiles
- AM TSPs
- AM TSPs Overview
- AM Solutions - Telematics Service Pricing Range
8. Startup Profiles
- Startups in Brazil by Category
- Startups Ecosystem
- Startups Overview
9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Opportunity by Package Type
- Opportunity by Industry Type
- Opportunity by Participants
- Growth Opportunity - Connected Truck Market
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Key Conclusions
- Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7vn70e
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
